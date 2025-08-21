Home Quotes of Note “Serving as Dean of Miles Law School is an honor. It is...

“Serving as Dean of Miles Law School is an honor. It is also a great responsibility. As an alumnus of Miles Law School, I have firsthand knowledge of the things that make our academic experience distinct.”

RETIRED JEFFERSON COUNTY JUDGE CAROLE SMITHERMAN, WHO WAS NAMED DEAN OF MILES LAW SCHOOL; BIRMINGHAMTIMES.COM, AUGUST 15.

