Quotes of Note "Serving as Dean of Miles Law School is an honor. It is also a great responsibility. As an alumnus of Miles Law School, I have firsthand knowledge of the things that make our academic experience distinct." By Birmingham Times - August 21, 2025 RETIRED JEFFERSON COUNTY JUDGE CAROLE SMITHERMAN, WHO WAS NAMED DEAN OF MILES LAW SCHOOL; BIRMINGHAMTIMES.COM, AUGUST 15.