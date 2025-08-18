August 14,2025

____________________________

MERCHANDISE

____________________________

_____________________________

EMPLOYMENT

____________________________

Director of Public Safety

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Director of Public Safety for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

Setup Supervisor 2. Utility Coordinator

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Setup Supervisor and 2) Utility Coordinator for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

Aftermarket Purchasing Director

Aftermarket Purchasing Director: develop and execute purchasing and procurement policies, strategies and procedures, coordinate cross-functional collaboration with logistics & finance; 4 yrs. experience as any type of purchasing manager, operations manager, or sales manager is required. Mon-Fri; 40 hours/wk. Send your resume to R&M Equipment Rentals LLC 2329 29th Ave N., Birmingham AL 35207 Attn B. Bohannon

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

Product Director

Product Director: manage the entire product life cycle, including product development, quality assurance & technical analysis; develop & implement engineering solutions to enhance product reliability; bachelor’s, or equivalent, in mechanical engineering or business administration is required. An educational equivalency evaluation of the degree is acceptable. 2 yrs. of experience as any type of manager or director is required. Mon-Fri; 40 hours/wk. Send your resume to R&M Equipment Rentals LLC 2329 29th Ave N., Birmingham AL 35207 Attn B. Bohannon

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

______________________________

LEGAL

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902453

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JIMME MCCARY, EDNA L. LILLY, DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 1, 2006, GSAMP TRUST 2006-HE1, SOUTHSTAR FUNDING, LLC, J.T. SMALLWOOD COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on June 17, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address:2716 Avenue K, Birmingham, Alabama 35218

Tax Parcel ID No.:29-00-06-2-029-007.000 a/k/a 0129000620290070000000

Legal Description: Lot 14, Blk 27 J, of Map of Eighth Addition to Ensley Land Company as recorded in Map Book 5, Page 25, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 14 BKK 27-J ENSLEY LAND CO 8TH ADD TO ENSLEY

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902231

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: EDWARD MADDOX AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS, INC., NEW CENTURY MORTGAGE CORPORATION, UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA HOSPITAL, BARBARA MOORE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on June 4, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 14, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 29, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address:1905 15th Ct N, Birmingham, Alabama 35244

Tax Parcel ID No.:22-00-26-1-017-007.000 a/k/a 0122002610170070000000

Legal Description: Lot 2, Blk 2, according to the survey of First Addition of Druid Hill being the Sudduth Realty Company’s Addition to the City of Birmingham as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 53 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 2 BLK 2 1ST ADD TO DRUID HILLS.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902606

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: GERTRUDE MCKINNEY AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, BUILDERS SUPPY A/K/A BUILDERS SUPLY CO, PARTNERSHIP, M.C. MARTIN A/K/A M.O. MARTIN AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, WILLIAM VANDERGRAFF AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, EVELLA VANDEGRAFF (DECEASED), AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on June 28, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 5, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address:1305 2nd Ave W, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.:29-00-04-2-026-002.000 a/k/a 0129000420260020000000

Legal Description: The West 16.67 feet of the North 100 feet of Lot 9, and the East 16.67 feet of the North 100 feet of Lot 10, in Block 17, according to the map and survey of Compton, as recorded in Map Book1, Page 83, in Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a W 16.67 FT OF N 100 FT OF LOT 9 & E 16.67 FT OF N 100 FT OF LOT 10 BLK 17 COMPTON RISING.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902609

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MAUDIE M. JOHNSON AND HER HERIS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, W.H. MCGOWEN, J.R., TRUSTEE AND HIS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, IF DECEASED, ANNIE C. WILLIAMS AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED,; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on June 29, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address:1649 18th St N, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.:22-00-26-1-013-002.000 a/k/a 0122002610130020000000

Legal Description: Lot 15 and 17, Block 4, according to the Map and Survey of property of J.W. Tucker and H.A. Tucker, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 42, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k.a LOTS 15 & 17 H A & J W TUCKER SUR.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902543

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ARTHUR H. SMITH AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, M&R PROPERTIES, INC, ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE,; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the ”Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the ”Petition”) on the. Property described herein on June 24, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action on July 22, 2025 (the ”Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 5, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 570 64th Place South Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-22-3-012-015.000 a/k/a 0123002230120150000000

Legal Description: Lot F, according to the Survey of Bessie Merrill’s Addition to Oak

Ridge Park, as recorded in Map Book 32, Page 75, in the Probate Office of Jefferson

County, Alabama a/k/a LOT F BESSIE :MERRILLS ADD TO OAK RIDGE PARK.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the

Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE

PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF O•F REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN

THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902575

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO:ANTHONY DAVIS AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, CHARLES PEILLETERI (DECEASED) AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, LIFE C. PILLETERI (DCEAED) AND HER HAIRS AND DEVISEES, REGIONS BANK PASSCO STONEGATE MT, LLC;J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the ”Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the ”Petition”) on the property described herein on June 26, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action on July 22, 2025 (the

”Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a

final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County

Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address:1307 2nd Ave W, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.:29-00-04-2-026-003.000 a/k/a 0129000420260030000000

Legal Description: The west 33.33 feet of the north 100 feet off Lot 10, Block 17 in the Survey of Compton Rising according to map thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Birmingham, in Map Book 1, Page 83 a/k/a W

33.33 FT OF N 100 FT OF LOT 10 BLK 17 COMPTON RISING.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the

Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902797

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO:FIRST NATIONAL ACCEPTANCE COMPANY, INC ASSIGNEE OF NEWSOUTH REALITY, INC DARLENE OUTSEY AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED;J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the ”Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the ”Petition”) on the property described herein on July 13, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action on July 22, 2025 (the ”Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September18, 2025 at 9:45 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 3603 26th Street N, Birmingham, Alaba1na 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-14-1-017-005.000 a/k/a 0122001410170050000000

Legal Description: Lot H, in Block Sixty-three (63) of the North Birmingham Land Company’s Addition Number two (2) known as Park Place, map of which is recorded in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 6, Page 81, more particularly described as beginning in the East line of 26th Street (formerly 4th Street) at a point 260 feet Southward of the intersection of said line with the Southern line of 37th Avenue; thence running Eastward and parallel with said Avenue 190 feet; thence Northward and parallel with said Street 55 feet; thence Westward and parallel with said Avenue 190 feet to the East line of said 26th Street; thence Southward along East line of 26th Street 55 feet to the point of beginning. Except that portion of the above described property heretofore conveyed to the State of Alabama for right-of-way purposes as shown on the right-of-way map of Project No. F-317(4) as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a POB 205 FT SE OF SW INTER 37TH AVE N & ALLEY TH SE 55FT TH SW 185S FT TO 26TH ST NTH NW 58S FT ALO 26TH ST NTH NE 170 S FT TO POB BEING PART BLK 63 PARK PL.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the

Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY·PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902796

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO:AFAF YOUNES A SPERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ELIE YOUNES;J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the ”Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the ”Petition”) on the property described herein on July 13, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action on July 22, 2025 (the ”Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2107 Avenue I, Birmingham, Alabama 35218

.

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-31-3-043-003.000 a/k/a 0122003130430030000000

Legal Description: Lots 5 and 6, B1ock 21-I, according to the Survey of Ensley Land Company’s Fifth Addition to Ensley, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 80, in the Probate

Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the

Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any

person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North,

Birmingham, Alabama35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902795

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ROBERT GUEST PROPERTIES, INC, VIKING INVESTMENTS, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 13 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 18, 2025 at 9:45 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address:1644 Woodland Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.:29-00-04-3-010-002.00 a/k/a 0129000430100020000000

Legal Description: Lots 11 and 12, Block 43, according to the Survey of McGraw Addition to West End, as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 96, in the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama (Birmingham Division) a/k/a LOTS 11 & 12 BLK 46 MCGRAWS ADD TO WEST END

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902610

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SQUARE ONE CONSTRUCTION GROUP, LLC, GEORGE VLAHAKES (DECEASED) AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, JOHN VLAHAKES (DECEASED) AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on June 29, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 5, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address:2809 34th Avenue N, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-14-4-007-004.000 a/k/a 0122001440070040000000

Legal Description: Lot 5, Block 121, according to the Survey of North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 111, in Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT5 BLK 121 NORTH BHAM.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902611

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SQUARE ONE CONSTRUCTION GROUP, LLC, GEORGE VLAHAKES (DECEASED) AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES NAMELY, PETE VLAHAKES, ETHEL VLAHAKES GRAHAM AND CECILIA MOORE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on June 29, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address:2813 34th Avenue N, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.:22-00-14-4-007-003.000 a/k/a 0122001440070030000000

Legal Description: Lot 4, Block 121, according to the Survey of North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book1, Page 111, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 4 BLK 121 NO BHAM.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902623

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TERESA A. BELL AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, THEODORE MCDONALD AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, WILLIE MAE MCDONALD AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, RESIDENTIAL FUNDING CORPORATION, BAMA LTD, ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on June 30, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address:2220 36th Avenue N, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.:22-00-14-3-002-002.000 a/k/a 0122001430020020000000

Legal Description: Lot Sixteen (16) and the West half of Lot Seventeen (17), Block Sixty Seven (67), according to the Survey of J.H. Berry’s Subdivision of a portion of Block Sixty Seven (67) North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 108, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson county, Alabama a/k/a Lot 16 & W 1/2 LOT 17 J H BERRY SUB OF BLK 67 NORTH BHAM.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902667

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CLARENCE GRAHAM AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, SUPERIOR PROPERTIES, LLC, ELOISE C MIXON AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, CLARANCE GRAHAM, III AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, EBONY GRAHAM AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, ALABAMA MEDICAID AGENCY, RICHARD PARRISH, AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, JESSIE M. PARRISH, AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUN SOCIETY FSB, INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICES, ALABAMA DEPART OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 2, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address:2005 33rd Avenue N, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.:22-00-14-3-025-005.000 a/k/a 0122001430250050000000

Legal Description: Lot 8 and the East 1/2 of Lot 10, Block 149, according to the Survey of North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 111, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 8 & E 1/2 LOT 10 BLK 149 NORTH BHAM

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902645

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BILLY R. RENFROW AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, VIRGINA R. RENFROW (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, BILLEY RAY RENFROW AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, GLADYS B. RENFROW (DECEASED), AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, HENRY SELLERS, JR. (DECEASED) AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES IF DECEASED, REGIONS BANK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 1, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 5, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address:2709 34th Avenue N, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.:22-00-14-4-019-005.000 a/k/a 0122001440190050000000

Legal Description: Lots 7,8,9 and 10, Block 122, according to the Survey of North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 111, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a. LOTS 7 THRU 10 BLK 122 NO BHAM 1/111

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902668

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ERIC P. CHRISTENSON AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED CMC PROPERTIES, LLC, DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUS COMPANY AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE PASS THROUGH CERTICATES SERIES 2004-4; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 2, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 18, 2025 at 9:45 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address:2201 36th Avenue N, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.:22-00-14-3-008-008.000 a/k/a 0122001430080080000000

Legal Description: Beginning at the intersection of the North boundary line of First Avenue (now known as 35th Avenue) with the East boundary line of 8th Street if extended (now known as 22nd street) according to the present survey and plan of the North Birmingham Land Company; thence Northwardly along the East boundary line of 22nd street if extended, 300 feet to the South boundary line of what is now known as 36th Avenue, for a point of beginning; thence Eastwardly along the South boundary line of 36th Avenue and parallel with First of 35th Avenue, 50 feet; thence Southwardly and parallel with East boundary line of 22nd street if extended 140 feet; thence Westwardly and parallel with the North boundary line of First or 35th Avenue 50 feet, thence Northwardly along the East boundary line of 22nd Street if extended 140 feet to the point if beginning said property being located in Block 87 fronting 50 feet on what is now known as Avenue “A” or 36th North and 140 feet on 22nd street North if extended a.k.a P O B E INTER 36TH AVE N 22ND AVE N TH NE 50 FT ALG 36TH AVE N TH SE 140 FT TO ALLEY TH SW 50TH TO 22ND ST N TH NW 140 FT ALG 22BD ST B TI O I B VEUBG OART OF NE4 IF SW4 PT OF BLK 87 UNRECORDED MAP OF BHAM LAND CO PROPERTY

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902669

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANNIE RUTH HUDDLESTON AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, MTAG INVESTMENTS, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 2, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address:8219 5th Avenue N, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-10-1-013-005.000 a/k/a 0123001010130050000000

Legal Description: Lot 17, Block 14-D, according to the Survey of East Lake Land company, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 217, in Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 17 BLK 14-D EAST LAKE CO

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902744

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CONSTANCE MONTRESE JAMES AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, PAULETTE MCDANIEL (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 8, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address:3517 27th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.:22-00-14-1-016-007.000 a/k/a 0122001410160070000000

Legal Description: The Northwest 55 feet of the southeast 100 feet of the West half of Block 62, according to the Map and Plat of Park Place, North Birmingham Land Company’s Addition to No.2, as recorded in Map book 8, Page 104, in the Office of Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a THE N 55 FT OF THE S 100 FT OFW 190 FT BLOCK 62 PARK PLACE.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902749

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LOUIS N. JONES (DECEASED) AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 9, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 18, 2025 at 9:45 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address:3609 26th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.:22-00-14-1-017-004.000 a/k/a 0122001410170040000000

Legal Description: Commence at the point of intersection of the south line of 37th Avenue north with the east boundary line of 4th or 26h Street North according to the plan and survey of the North Birmingham Land Company’s Addition No.2 to North Birmingham, Alabama; thence southwardly along the east boundary of 4th or 26t street north 205 feet for the point of beginning; thence easterly and parallel with the south boundary line of 37th Avenue North 190 feet; thence northwardly and parallel with the east boundary line of 4th or 26th Street North 55 feet; thence westwardly and parallel with the south boundary line of 37th Avenue North 190 feet to the east boundary line of 4th or 26th Street North; thence southwardly along the east boundary of 4th or 26th Street North 55 feet to the point of beginning, being part of Block 63, according to the Survey of Park Place, as recorded in Map Book 8, at page 104, in the office of the Judge our Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama: LESS AND EXCEPT that part conveyed to the State of Alabama as set forth and described in Real Volume 174, at page 672, in said Probate office a/k/a POB 150 FT SE OF SW INTER 37TH AVE N & ALLEY TH SE 55 FT TH SW 170S FT TO 26TH ST N TH NW 55 FT TH NE 160S FT TO POB BEING PART BLK 63 PARK PL

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902758

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LITCHFIELD FINANCIAL CORPORATION, DES PROPERTIES LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 9, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 3521 27th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.:22-00-14-1-016-006.000 a/k/a 0122001410160060000000

Legal Description: The North 50 feet of the South 150 feet of the West One-Half (W1/2) of block 62, according to the Survey of Park Place Addition to North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 104, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a N 50 FT OF S 150 FT OF W 190 FT BLK 62 PARK PLACE.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902793

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SUSAN DARLENE FREEMAN AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 13, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 18, 2025 at 9:45 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address:3532 27th St N, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.:22-00-14-1-017-009.000 a/k/a 0122001410170090000000

Legal Description: Commencing at the intersection of the North boundary line of First Avenue (now 35th Avenue North) with the West boundary line of Third Street (now 27th Street North) according to the present plan and survey of the North Birmingham Land Company; thence Northwardly along the West boundary line of Third Street if extended, 560 feet for the point of beginning thence Westwardly and parallel with the North boundary line of First Avenue, 190 feet; thence Southwardly and parallel with the West Boundary Line of Third Street, if extended, 50 feet; thence Eastwardly and parallel with the North boundary line of First Avenue 190 Feet to the West boundary line of Third Street, (if extended),thence Northwardly along the West Boundary line of Third Street, if extended, 50 feet to the point of beginning; said property being more particularly described as being South 50 feet of North 150 feet of the East half of Block 63, according to the North Birmingham Land company’s Addition #2 known as Park Place, as recorded in Map Book 6. Page 81, Probate office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a TH SE 50 FT OF NW 150 FT PF E1/2 BLOCK 63 PARK PLACE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902794

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MULKIN ENTERPRISES, INC, JAMES E. MULKIN AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, JANE W. MULKIN AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 13, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 22, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address:3621 26th Street N, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.:22-00-14-1-017-002.000 a/k/a 0122001410170020000000

Legal Description: The following described property as shown on the right of way map of Project N. UG-317(4) as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County Alabama: EXCESS PROPERTY ON TRACTS 4 AND 5: Beginning at the Northeast corner of the West 140 feet of Block 63, Survey of Park Place, North Birmingham Land company’s Addition No.2; thence Westerly along the North line of the West 140 feet of said Block 63 a distance of 50 feet, more or less, to a point that is 50 feet Easterly if and at right angles to the centerline of said project a distance of 57 feet, more or less, to the South line of the North 50 feet if said west 140 feet, Block 63; thence Westerly along the South line of said North 50feet of West 140 feet, Block 63 a distance of 7 feet, more or less, to a point that is 45 feet easterly of and at right angles to the centerline of said project; thence Southerly along a curve to the left (concave Easterly) having a radius of 475.87 feet, parallel with the centerline of said project a distance of 56 feet, more or less, to the south Line of the North 100 feet of said 140, block 63, the south property line thence Easterly along said South property line a distance of 108 feet, more or less, to the East line of the West 140 of said Block 63. The East Property line; thence Northerly along said East Property line a distance of 100 feet to the point of beginning a/k.a POB 50 FT SW OF SW INTER 37TH AVE N & ALLEY TH SW 50S FT ALG 37TH AVE N TO HWY 31 TH S LY 60 FT ALG HWY 31 TH SW 5 FT ALG HWY 31 TH SE LY 50 FT ALG HWY 31 TH NE 100S FT TH NW 100 FT TO POB BEING PART BLK 63 PARK PL

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902585.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMES CURTIS DEASON, JR.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 27, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 811 Appalachee Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-19-4-006-005.000

Legal Description: Lot 15, in Block 6, according to the survey of East Birmingham Land Company, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 7, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2024106789 as follows: LOT 15 BLK 6 EAST BHAM)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902855.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TOBY JOE LODGE; DINAH L. JOHNSON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 16, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2311 21st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-021-004.000

Legal Description: Lot 2307, as the same is designated and described in the M.A. May Map recorded in Map Book 1, Page 133 of Map Books, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama. Fronting on South side of 21st Avenue, in Section 3, Township 17 South, Range 3 West and situated in Birmingham, Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086462 as follows: LOT 2307 M A MAY SUR)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-903117.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DELORIS H. CALLEN and RICKY S. NORRIS, as heirs of FREDDIE MAE COLEMAN; JOHNNIE COLMAN. JR, and unknown heirs of JOHNNIE COLEMAN, JR.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 30, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1914 Stouts Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-026-003.000

Legal Description: Lot 4-A, Block 2, according to the resurvey, as recorded in Map Book 51, Page 81, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, of Lots 3, and 4, Block 2, of the E. A. Westbrook Survey, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111612 as follows: Lot 4-A E A WESTBROOK RESUR OF LOTS 3& 4 BLK 2)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Central Elmore WTP Upgrade will be received by Central Elmore Water & Sewer Authority on or before 2:00 p.m. CDT, August 21, 2025 at the office of Central Elmore Water & Sewer Authority, 716 U.S. Highway 231, Wetumpka, AL 36093, at which time said bids will be publicly opened and read.

The Project consists of the following major components:

Water treatment plant improvements including a storage tank, booster pump station, granular activated carbon system installation, chemical injection vault, on-site sodium hypochlorite generation system, yard piping, civil site work, electrical system, and I&C integration and programming.

Contract Documents may be obtained from Ardurra, 200 Clinton Avenue West, Suite 704, Huntsville, AL 35801, upon payment of $100.00 for each set. All deposits are non-refundable. Contract Documents can also be downloaded from the Ardurra website at: www.ardurra.com/biddocs or from www.questcdn.com, for a fee of $22.00.

A pre-bid meeting will be at the Central Elmore Water & Sewer Authority, 716 U.S. Highway 231, Wetumpka, AL 36093 on August 5, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. CDT.

All questions and clarification requests must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. CDT August 18, 2025.

Each Bid must be submitted on the prescribed form and accompanied by security submitted on the prescribed Bid Bond form in an amount not less than five (5%) percent of the amount bid but not to exceed $10,000.00.

All Contractors are required to provide certification of compliance with the E-Verify program per Alabama Act 2012-491.

For information concerning the proposed Work, contact Shakil Amin, 200 Clinton Avenue, Suite 704, 256-203-9501. To obtain Plans and Specifications contact Michelle Jeffery, 256.203.9501.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

“Notice is hereby given that South Dade Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Inc. 910 Landline Road Selma, AL 36701 has completed its 25th Street Improvements for the City of Birmingham Construction Project ENG. 2024-008.The contractor has made a request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the above-named contractor and The City of Birmingham Room 220, City Hall Birmingham, AL 35203.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Jared Building Company Inc., Contractor, has completed the contract for Adult Education Building Renovations at 3060 Wilson Rd SW for the owner, Lawson State Community College and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the architect, Davis Architects of Birmingham, Al. Jared Building Company, Inc. 3232 Highway 28 Columbiana, AL 35051

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that Brasfield & Gorrie L.L.C. , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Jefferson County Commission, the Owner, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract known as Cahaba River and Trussville WRFs and Al Seier Pump Station Phase 3 Improvements. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Tonya Kelley, Jefferson County Commission, Environmental Services Department, Suite A-300, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, Telephone: 205-214-4026.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

WARNER’S ATHLETIC CONSTRUCTION CO., LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with Trussville City Board of Education located in the City of Trussville, AL. This notice will appear for four (4) consecutive weeks beginning 07/30/2025 and ending 08/20/2025. All claims should be filed at 570 Huntly Industrial Dr., Smyrna, TN 37167 during this period.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975 as amended, notice is hereby given that

Duncan & Dearmon Building Company, LLC

Contractor has completed the Contract for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Storage Facility, for the Owner, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and has made request for final settlement of said contract.

Contractor: Duncan & Dearmon Building Company, LLC

Business Address: 164 Chandalar Place Drive, Pelham, AL35124

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Section 39-2-1 as amended by H275 Code of Alabama, 1997, notice is hereby given that Gillespie Construction, LLC, 4565 Hwy 5, Jasper, Alabama, Contractor, has completed, Cahaba Road P.03979, for the Birmingham Water Works Board and has made request for final statement of said contract.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Section 39-2-1 as amended by H275 Code of Alabama, 1997, notice is hereby given that Gillespie Construction, LLC, 4565 Hwy 5, Jasper, Alabama, Contractor, has completed, Sardis Road P.04195, for the Birmingham Water Works Board and has made request for final statement of said contract.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid-South, Inc. has completed the Contract for

Mountain Brook Schools 2025 Equipment Replacement for the State of Alabama and the City of Mountain Brook, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify Bernhard TME, LLC, 400 Vestavia Parkway, Suite 310, Vestavia Hills, AL35216, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid-South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL35203

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) Emergency Window Replacement for Shelby County High School at Columbiana for the State of Alabama and the(County) of Shelby, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Emergency Repairs and Addition to Dry Storage at Pizitz Middle School at Vestavia Hills for the State of Alabama and the(City) of Vestavia Hills, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of New Football Video Board for Springville High School at Springville for the State of Alabama and the(City) of Springville Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

ITB# 79-25 “WATER BOOSTER PUMP SYSTEM REPLACEMENT” JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, for WATER BOOSTER PUMP SYSTEM REPLACEMENT.

All solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx . Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Domonique Andrews.

A pre-bid conference will be held Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (CST) in Purchasing Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N., Birmingham, AL 35203.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

NOTICE OF PETITION

William Tyrone Long, whose whereabouts are unknown, and who is the putative father of Z.W., is hereby given notice that a Petition for Adoption of Minor Child has been filed by Gladys and Perry Rhodes in the Probate Court of Hale County, Alabama, case number 2025-026. This matter is scheduled for a hearing on September 23, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the Hale County Courthouse in Greensboro, Alabama. You must respond to said Petition for Adoption of Minor Child within thirty (30) days after the last publication.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received at Poole & Company Architects PC, 1827 First Avenue North, Suite 100, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 on Friday, August 15, 2025 before 10:00AM by John Blocker, Project Manager (jblocker@pooleandcompany.com), after which time no further requests will be considered. One paper copy, one pdf on a flash drive, and one pdf by email are required for pre-qualification approval. Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead or email request to jblocker@pooleandcompany.com.

JEFFERSON COUNTY COMMISSION

Birmingham Courthouse Annex to County Parking Deck Bridge

Curtainwall & Roof Replacement

GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK:

The project will be done in a single phase. The scope of work is two-fold, the full replacement of the existing Bridge curtainwall system, and the full replacement of the existing Bridge roof. Work includes the removal and disposal of both existing systems. The project location is at the Birmingham Jefferson County Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203.

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR; CURTAINWALL CONTRACTOR, AND ROOFING CONTRACTOR BIDDER QUALIFICATIONS

Prime General Contractor, Curtainwall Subcontractor, and Roofing Subcontractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. The Prime Contractor, Curtainwall Subcontractor, and Roofing Subcontractor shall include a copy of their Alabama Contractors license in their pre-qualification submittal. Each contractor must have proven experience in their line of work. The Curtainwall and Roofing Subcontractor will not be the Prime General Contractor on this project. Only General Contractors, Curtainwall Subcontractors and Roofing Subcontractors who have completed the pre-qualification process and have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification on Friday, August 15, 2025.

BIDS:

The Jefferson County Commission will receive sealed Proposals for the project until 2:00 PM Local Time on Thursday, August 28, 2025 at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 1, General Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama 35263, after which time they will be opened in the Commission Chamber, Second Floor, Room 270.

No Bids will be accepted after the time stated for the receipt of Bids. This requirement will not be waived. The clock in the County Commission Chamber will be used to determine the correct time as determined by the Director of General Services, or his designated representative. At the time stated above, the Proposals will be opened and publicly read aloud.

All Bids must be on a lump-sum basis. Submit two identical copies of the Bid on the Proposal Form provided, without changes, in a sealed envelope bearing the Contractor’s name, and current Alabama license number. Bids that do not bear the General Contractor’s current license number will be returned without being opened.

Construction Contracts shall be awarded only to a Prime General Contractor, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama. Construction Contracts in excess of $100,000 shall be awarded only to Contractors licensed as required by the 1978 Code of Alabama, Title 34, Chapter 8 as amended. Bidders must be “responsible” in accordance with criteria in the Bid Documents and as stipulated by Title 39-2-3-(e) of the Code of Alabama

A Bid Bond, executed by a Surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, payable to Jefferson County in the amount of 5% of the Bid, but not more than $10,000, must accompany the Bidder’s Proposal. Performance and Labor and Material Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of the contract price, will be required when the Contract is presented by the Contractor to the Owner.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 1:00PM Local Time on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 in the Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 22, Ground Floor, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama. Because of the nature of this project, Prime General Contractors, Curtainwall Subcontractors, and Roofing Subcontractors who have been pre-approved must attend the Pre-Bid Conference. If the number of bidders who attend the Pre-Bid Conference decreases so there is little or no competition, the Bid may be postponed at the discretion of the Owner.

Bid Documents (Drawings and Project Manual) will be open to public examination after 12:00 PM Local Time on Friday, August 15, 2025 at the office of Poole & Company Architects PC, 1827 First Avenue North, Suite 100, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, Tel. 205-326-2206.

Bid Documents will be provided electronically on Friday, August 15, 2025 to pre-approved Prime General Contractors, Curtainwall Subcontractors, and Roofing Subcontractors, and these plan rooms: Construct Connect, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority; Construction Journal, and CMD Group. Bids will only be accepted from pre-approved Prime General Contractor bidders who have confirmed receipt of electronic documents to the Architect. No Bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of Bids for a period of ninety (90) days.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids; to waive formalities and technicalities, and to proceed in its’ own best interests.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

BID# 25-04-08

Notice to Bidders

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting sealed bids for BID# 25-04-08

“Distribution System Tanks Mixers.” The specifications and conditions may be examined and obtained in the Purchasing Department’s office at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, by emailing lateasha.watkins@bwwb.org, or our website at www.bwwb.org.

Sealed bids for Distribution System Tanks Mixers will be received in the Purchasing Department no later than 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 28, 2025, at which time and place they opened and read.

Prospective bidders should deliver or mail their sealed bids to 3600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, directed to the attention of LyTonja Levert, Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bid for Distribution System Tank Mixers due on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.”

Please note that a mandatory site visit is required. Prospective bidders can register for the mandatory site visit held on Tuesday, August 5th, 2025, at 2 p.m. or Thursday, August 7th, 2025, at 2 p.m. For additional details, please refer to the bid.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO RECEIVE BIDS FROM PRE-QUALIFIED BIDDERS

PRE-QUALIFICATIONS PROPOSALS will be received via mail or email, on behalf of the Owner, the Jefferson County Commission, by BDG Architects at 2308 1st Ave S, Suite 304, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the below referenced project until noon Central Daylight Time on Monday August 25, 2025, after which no further applications will be considered. The pre- qualiﬁcation procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective bidder will be notiﬁed of the results of the pre-qualiﬁcation on August 29th, 2025. Pre-qualiﬁcation proposal requirements may be obtained from the Architect by request via email to bids@bdgllp.com. The Owner will be prequalifying the following categories of trades: General Contractors.

Within the bounds of good faith, the Jefferson County Commission on advice from General Services retains the right to determine whether a Contractor has met pre-qualiﬁcation procedures and criteria. Only General Contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to pre-qualiﬁcation procedures and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Written pre-qualiﬁcation procedures and criteria are available for review at the office of the Architect or by email listed above. All bidders must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975.

JEFFERSON COUNTY – PROBATE COURT RENOVATIONS

THE SCOPE OF WORK is renovation to one Group B, Type IA building. The project will occur in one phase. The scope of Work is the removal and replacement of three vertical ﬁling systems (colloquially referred to as ‘Lektrievers’ or ‘Kardex Machines’) within the Jefferson County Downtown Courthouse – 1st Floor at 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203. Required trades under General Contractor’s Work will include but not be limited to selective demolition, electrical, and the purchase and installation of the vertical ﬁling systems.

DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS may be examined at the office of BDG Architects at the above-listed address starting August 29th. Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $300 per set, which will be refunded in full on the ﬁrst one set issued to each general contract bidder submitting a Bonaﬁde bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution. Bid Documents will be distributed via SharePoint link for free to the prequaliﬁed contractors.

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by the Probate Court of Jefferson County at the Courtroom of Judge of Probate, Place 1 Yashiba Glenn Blanchard on the 1st ﬂoor of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 2:15pm CDT on September 23rd, 2025 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. No bids submitted after this time will be considered. The clock in the Courtroom will be used to determine the correct time for the completion of the bidding period. Contractors wishing to submit their bids prior to 1:00pm may furnish their sealed bids to the office of the Architect at the above-listed address. After 1:00pm on bid day, all bids must be delivered to Judge Blanchard’s Courtroom. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Jefferson County in an amount not less than ﬁve (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds, evidence of insurance required in the bid documents, and E-Verify Memorandum of Understanding will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BIDS must be submitted on a lump-sum basis and on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham Board of Education, Central Administration Building, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35203; UNTIL 2:00 PM Local Time; on Thursday, August 21, 2025, for:

BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS: CAPITOL IMPROVEMENTS ADMINISTRATION BUILDING RE-ROOF

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project includes, but is not limited to, miscellaneous repairs and improvements to the following schools: BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

RE- ROOF

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham City Schools, Birmingham, Alabama, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications will be available after Thursday July 31, 2025; and may be examined at Alabama Graphics https://www.algraphics.com/digital-plan-room.

Bidders may obtain documents from Alabama Graphics, for a non-refundable cost equal to the cost of printing. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subs and dealers, may be obtained at the same amount. Partial sets will not be available.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered; Bidder must also include their current license number on the Proposal Form. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of NINETY (90) days.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the same location where bids will be received, at 2:00 PM, on Thursday, August 14, 2025, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions.

Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is not required for all General Contractor Bidders but is highly recommended.

This project is being bid without sales taxes according to Act 2013-205 (of the Alabama Legislature). However, sales tax for the base bid and all other bid items must be accounted for on the contractor’s Bid Proposal Form. ABC Form C-3A indicates how the sales tax shall be accounted for the bid proposal form and shall be modified by the project architect as appropriate for bid items on each project.

Completion Time: Work shall commence on the earlier of either the date of the owner’s written “Notice to Proceed” or the contractor’s receipt of the fully executed contract and shall be “Substantially Complete” within 90 Consecutive Calendar Days thereafter.

Supervision: Contractor to provide Superintendent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner:

Birmingham Board of Education 2015 Park Place North Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Phone: (205) 231-4885

c/o

Project Manager/Owner’s Representative Steel City Services, LLC

119 3rd Avenue West Birmingham, Alabama 35204

205.306.3444

Architect:

For Questions concerning drawings and specs, contact both the Architect and Project Manager in writing via

email:

Dorsey Architects & Associates Inc. 2301 1st Ave. North, Suite 101

Birmingham, AL 35203

Clay R. Dorsey, AIA cdorsey@dorseyarchitects.com

Wesley Henry, Project Manager wesleyh@dorseyarchitects.com (659) 223-1607

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Growth Builders invites land development contractors to bid on site work at Oak Hill and Shadowbrook. Interested contractors should email jdapogny@growth-homes.com to request site plans and scope. MWDBEs certified by ADECA or BCIA are encouraged to apply.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Growth Builders invites residential homebuilding contractors to bid on new homes at Oak Hill, Woodlawn, and Shadowbrook. Interested contractors should email gmowatt@growth-homes.com to request architectural plans and scope. MWDBEs certified by ADECA or BCIA are encouraged to apply.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for Legion Field Renovations 2023 – Packages A, B, C, & D at 400 Graymont Ave West Birmingham, AL 35204 will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 PM, Thursday September 11, 2025. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 220 City Hall at approximately 2:10 PM.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #97-225, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $50,000.00) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday August 26, 2025 in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203.Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed, and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected, and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 3600 4th Avenue, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone:205-324-6202).For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: Legion Field Renovations 2023 – Package A – Stadium Field Wall Replacement or. Legion Field Renovations 2023 – Package B – Restroom Expansion & Alterations or. Legion Field Renovations 2023 – Package C – South End Restroom Piping Replacement or Legion Field Renovations 2023 – Package D – Maintenance Shop & Office Reroofing. Provide a separate bid envelope for each bid package. Bids may be hand-delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203.Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 2:00 PM, September 11, 2025. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

ITB# 81-25 “PEST CONTROL SERVICES”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, for ITB 81-25 PEST CONTROL SERVICES.

All solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx.Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Florencie Underwood.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (CST) in Commissioners Suite 200 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N., Birmingham, AL 35203.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

PUBLIC MEETING

Tarrant Housing Authority Community Room – 624 Bell Avenue Tarrant, AL 35217

Tuesday 10/14/2025 @ 10:30 a.m.

The Tarrant Housing Authority will hold its Annual Public Meeting for residents of the Authority and all concerned citizens.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss our PHA Annual 2026 Plan and review our 5-year Agency Plan.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

BID 25-12-04 (A-G)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting sealed bids for our Annual Chemicals,

BID 25-12-04(A-G) As follows:

Ferric Sulfate

Hydrofluosilicic Acid

Liquid Chlorine

Liquid Sodium Hypochlorite

Orthophosphoric Acid

Potassium Permanganate

Powdered Activated Carbon

The specifications may be examined and obtained in the Purchasing Department’s office at3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, or by emailing derleda.abrom@bwwb.org, or our website at www.bwwb.org.

Sealed bids for Chemicals will be received in the Purchasing Department not later than Tuesday, September 2, 2025 @ 10:00 a.m., at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

Prospective bidders should deliver or mail their sealed bids to 3600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bid 25-12-04(A-G) Chemicals, Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.”

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is soliciting Statements for qualifications (SOQ) and Project proposals from qualified firms to provide technical, professional, and administrative staff to administer the acquisition of land via an FAA Airport Improvement Program grant within the Runway 36 Runway Protection Zone (RPZ). Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. There will be a non-mandatory pre-submittal meeting on August 21, 2025, at 2:00PM. Deadline for proposals will be September 12th, 2025, at 2:00PM.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES

FIVE YEAR CONSOLIDATED PLAN AND ONE YEAR ACTION PLAN

PROGRAM YEARS 2025-2029 (OCT. 1, 2025 – SEPT. 30, 2026)

30-DAY COMMENT PERIOD

Jefferson County, Alabama, acting as lead agency for a consortium of municipalities located within the County (excluding Birmingham, Bessemer, Helena, Hoover, and Sumiton), is seeking public comment and participation for the proposed Five-Year Consolidated Plan and Annual Action Plan for programs funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In accordance with 24 CFR Part 91, Jefferson County’s Department of Community Services has prepared its Five-Year Consolidated Plan for Program Years (PY) 2025-2029 (October 1, 2025-September 30, 2030) and its One-Year Action Plan for PY 2025-2026.

Jefferson County (“the County”) receives Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), and Emergency Shelter/Emergency Solutions Grant Program (ESG) funding for which citizens can identify needs or concerns to be considered for inclusion in the proposed plans. The 30-day comment period begins August 30 and ends September 29 and is open to any interested residents, groups, or agencies within the Jefferson County Consortium. Needs submitted via written comment and identified as eligible will be included in the draft plan submitted to the Jefferson County Commission and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for review.

Jefferson County has provided the proposed plan to the 33 participating consortium cities: Adamsville, Argo, Brighton, Brookside, Cardiff, Center Point, Clay, County Line, Fairfield, Fultondale, Gardendale, Graysville, Homewood, Hueytown, Irondale, Kimberly, Leeds, Lipscomb, Maytown, Midfield, Morris, Mountain Brook, Mulga, North Johns, Pinson, Pleasant Grove, Sylvan Springs, Tarrant, Trafford, Trussville, Vestavia Hills, Warrior, and West Jefferson. Copies are also available at consortium libraries and may be reviewed online at (https://communityservices.jccal.org) or by calling 205-325-5761 to request a copy. Persons may also visit the Department of Community Services to review in-person Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00am-4:00pm. Accommodations will be available to meet the Special Needs Requirements of those with disabilities as well as for those with limited English proficiency upon request and within reason. Those in this category should contact the Department of Community Services at 205-325-5761.

Comments must be submitted on or before September 29, 2025, by 4:00pm. Written comments must be submitted to the following:

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

Attn: 5-year Consolidated Plan & Action Plan

716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Ste. A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

ABANDONED VEHICLES

2016 Hyundai Elantra – VIN# 5NPFH4AE8GH775123

2000 Toyota Camry CE -VIN# 4T1BG22K2YU003707

2017 HYUNDAI Santa Fe SPORT -VIN# 5XYZT3LB3HG420094

2000 CHEVROLET S TRUCK – VIN# 1GCCS1449YK189791

2007 Nissan Versa – VIN# 3N1BC13E57L416252

2009 Chevrolet Malibu – VIN# 1G1ZG57B59F155203

2006 Nissan Altima – VIN# 1N4AL11D16N458831

2003 Jaguar X-Type -VIN# SAJEA51C93WD21968

2013 Chrysler 300 Base – VIN# 2C3CCAAGXDH739047

2019 Nissan Sentra – VIN# 3N1AB7A93KY319357

2017 Nissan Sentra – VIN# 3N1AB7AP9HY390295

Time of Auction will be at 7:00 am on September 18, 2025.

Location of all vehicles: 1460 Minor Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35224

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

ABANDONED VEHICLE

Aaron Mckeithen has abandoned vehicle located @ 1404 Bessemer Road for in excess of 6 months. Contact us – information regarding intent. 2010 Dodge (White) 205 572-1295 — Tag YJM363 Alabama. Auction date is 9/15/25 @ 7am.

BT08/14/2025

______________________________

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

