Versatility and Soulful Sounds of Teddy Swims Fill Birmingham’s Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Story and Photographs by Marika N. Johnson

Teddy Swims brought his powerhouse vocals to Birmingham, on Friday, September 15, headlining as the 15th show of the inaugural year of the city’s new Coca-Cola Amphitheater. The Atlanta born singer, who has quickly risen from internet fame to international tours, drew a packed house for a performance that highlighted his versatility and soulful sounds.

Swims, whose real name is Jaten Dimsdale, is recognized as one of today’s leading blue-eyed soul singers, showcased the full range of his sounds. He moved seamlessly from raspy, soul infused ballads to upbeat pop anthems that included songs like “Lose Control” and “Bad Dreams.”

The Coca-Cola Amphitheater, Birmingham’s newest live music venue, proved an ideal setting. With clear acoustics and wide open design, the venue provided fans a comfortable and scenic atmosphere for the city’s growing slate of concerts.

Near the end of the set, Swims sat at the edge of the stage and spoke about the recent birth of his first child, noting that Birmingham was close enough for his newborn, his girlfriend and fellow singer Raiche Wright, and his father to join him on this leg of the tour. He followed with an emotional performance of “Tiny Hands”, a song dedicated to his baby, which drew applause from the crowd. His humility resonated with fans who cheered him on.

The performance underscored why Swims has been able to cross boundaries so effortlessly. He is old school R&B, a bit of country and modern pop, confirming two things: His compelling soulful voice and Coca-Cola Amphitheater’s place as a new centerpiece in Birmingham’s live music scene.

