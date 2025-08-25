August 21, 2025

____________________________

Setup Supervisor 2. Utility Coordinator

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Setup Supervisor and 2) Utility Coordinator for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT08/21/2025

______________________________

Aftermarket Purchasing Director

Aftermarket Purchasing Director: develop and execute purchasing and procurement policies, strategies and procedures, coordinate cross-functional collaboration with logistics & finance; 4 yrs. experience as any type of purchasing manager, operations manager, or sales manager is required. Mon-Fri; 40 hours/wk. Send your resume to R&M Equipment Rentals LLC 2329 29th Ave N., Birmingham AL 35207 Attn B. Bohannon



______________________________

Product Director

Product Director: manage the entire product life cycle, including product development, quality assurance & technical analysis; develop & implement engineering solutions to enhance product reliability; bachelor’s, or equivalent, in mechanical engineering or business administration is required. An educational equivalency evaluation of the degree is acceptable. 2 yrs. of experience as any type of manager or director is required. Mon-Fri; 40 hours/wk. Send your resume to R&M Equipment Rentals LLC 2329 29th Ave N., Birmingham AL 35207 Attn B. Bohannon



______________________________

SENIOR ENGINEER

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Senior Engineer. The Senior Engineer is responsible for leading software development lifecycle on medium to large initiatives, support on XL initiatives, Mentorship on small to medium initiatives assigned to Engineer/Associate Engineer level TMs. This position requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or a related field and 3 years related software development experience. Must also have 24 months of experience with each of the following: (1) developing high-quality, performant code using React Native, JavaScript, and TypeScript for customer-facing mobile application; (2) building efficient and reusable React Native components that align with project requirements and enhance user experience; (3) architecting reliable, scalable, and maintainable React Native solutions, ensuring optimal performance across platforms; (4) maintaining the codebase by writing automated tests using Detox framework, unit and integration tests; and (5) utilizing the following tools and technologies: React Native, Android Studio, Xcode, JavaScript, TypeScript, React.js, Git, GitHub, and Node.js. Employer will accept experience gained concurrently. Telecommuting is available from anywhere in US. HQ at 420 20th St N, Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35203. Salary: $93,475 to $126,300/year. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com.



______________________________

SENIOR ENGINEER

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Senior Engineer. Develop and build large-scale applications in collaboration with a team of software engineers using lean and agile methodologies. Requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in computer science or a related field, and 4 years of experience in a software engineering-related occupation. Must also have 36 months of experience with each of the following: (1) designing and interacting with complex persisted data models; (2) using SOA, micro-services, or distributed architectures; (3) using Java and Python for data pipelines; (4) using SQL and caching to search and analyze data; and (5) using lean and agile methodologies. Employer will accept experience gained concurrently. Telecommuting is available from anywhere in US. HQ at Birmingham, AL. Salary: $114,525 to $224,000/year. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com.



______________________________

Assistant Manager of Stadium Setup 2. Assistant Director of Stadium Operations

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Assistant Manager of Stadium Setup and 2) Assistant Director of Stadium Operations for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.



______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902585.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMES CURTIS DEASON, JR.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 27, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 811 Appalachee Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-19-4-006-005.000

Legal Description: Lot 15, in Block 6, according to the survey of East Birmingham Land Company, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 7, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2024106789 as follows: LOT 15 BLK 6 EAST BHAM)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.



______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902855.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TOBY JOE LODGE; DINAH L. JOHNSON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 16, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2311 21st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-021-004.000

Legal Description: Lot 2307, as the same is designated and described in the M.A. May Map recorded in Map Book 1, Page 133 of Map Books, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama. Fronting on South side of 21st Avenue, in Section 3, Township 17 South, Range 3 West and situated in Birmingham, Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086462 as follows: LOT 2307 M A MAY SUR)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.



______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-903117.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DELORIS H. CALLEN and RICKY S. NORRIS, as heirs of FREDDIE MAE COLEMAN; JOHNNIE COLMAN. JR, and unknown heirs of JOHNNIE COLEMAN, JR.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 30, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1914 Stouts Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-026-003.000

Legal Description: Lot 4-A, Block 2, according to the resurvey, as recorded in Map Book 51, Page 81, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, of Lots 3, and 4, Block 2, of the E. A. Westbrook Survey, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111612 as follows: Lot 4-A E A WESTBROOK RESUR OF LOTS 3& 4 BLK 2)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.



______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-903119.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MTAG SERVICES, LLC; LESTER F. WASHINGTON, as heir of OLA W. BROWN; Unknown heirs of OLA W. BROWN; RODERICK SMITH, as heir of LEONARD LANE; Unknown heirs of LEONARD LANE; Unknown heirs of SARAH LANE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 30, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2008 24th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-021-013.000

Legal Description: 40 feet of the North end of Lots 2314, 2312 and 2310 described by M. A. May’s Map of North Birmingham and recorded in Volume 1, Page 133 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, more particularly described: Commencing at the Southeast corner of Lot 2314; thence North 100 feet to a point of beginning; thence West 140 feet to an alley; thence North 40 feet to an alley; thence East 140 feet to said 24th Street; thence 40 feet to the point of beginning, said lot fronts on 24th Street 40 feet and extends back 140 feet to an alley situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086463 as follows: P O B 100 FT NW OF NW INTER 20TH AVE N & 24TH ST N TH NW 40 FT ALG 24TH ST N TO ALLEY TH SW 140 FT TO ALLEY TH SE 40FT TH NE 140 FT TO P O B BEING PT LOTS 2310 2312 2314 M A MAY SUR)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.



______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902469

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF BEATRICE THOMAS; ALLEN CLEMENTINE THOMAS, AS AGENT FOR ESTATE OF EARL S THOMAS SR.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 18, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The South Fifty (50) feet of Lot 6, according to the survey of Copeland and Henry, as recorded in Deed Record Volume 71, Page 303, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111473 as follows: S 1/2 OF LOT 6 COPELAND & HENRY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-017-021.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.



______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901369

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF ARTHUR E. SYMORE; K & S PROPERTIES, LLC; LVNV FUNDING LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 7 and 8, Block 3, according to the Survey of First Addition to Druid Hills, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 53, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111496 as follows: LOTS 7 & 8 BLK 3 DRUID HILLS 1ST ADD 53/14

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-015-016.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.



______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902719

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: FRANK N. SYLVESTER; J.M. BOGGAN; ESTATE OF ELBERT CARVER AKA ELBERT CAVER; ESTATE OF SARAH L. CARVER AKA SARA CAVER; ALABAMA MEDICAID AGENCY; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The North 45 feet of Lots 15 and 16, according to the Sudduth Realty Company’s Subdivision, as recorded in Map Book 13, Page 75, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, of Block 666, of the Elyton Land Company.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111500 as follows: N 45 FT LOT 15 & 16 SUDDUTH RLTY COS RESUR BLK 666 PLUS A STRIP 25 FT WIDE E OT & ADJ TO SD LOT 16

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-25-2-028-005.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.



______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902472

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF RUTH C. PEARSON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 18, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 7, according to Casey’s Addition to Druid Hills as recorded in Map Book 17 Page 48 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2021001954 as follows: LOT 7 CASEYS ADD TO DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-23-4-032-006.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.



______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902715

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DAVID A. HATCHER; SUZANNE I. HATCHER; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Part of Lots 71 and 72, according to Phillips Addition to Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 58, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: Begin at the Southwest corner of said Lot 71 and run thence Eastwardly along the South line of said lot for a distance of 29.80 feet; thence turn an angle of 14 degrees 08 minutes to the left and run Eastwardly for a distance of 41 feet; thence turn an angle of 38 degrees 19 minutes to the left and run Northeastwardly for a distance of 10 feet to the Point of Beginning of the parcel here described; from the Point of Beginning thus obtained, turn an angle of 96 degrees 25 minutes to the right and run Southeastwardly for a distance of 80.79 feet to a point on the Northwesterly line of Georgia Road, as same is now located and constructed as a 30 foot thoroughfare; thence turn an angle of 90 degrees 54 minutes to the left and run Northeastwardly along the Northwestwardly line of Georgia Road for a distance of 41.86 feet to a point on the West line of an alley; thence turn an angle of 44 degrees 48 minutes to the left and run Northwardly along the West line of said alley for a distance of 55.60 feet to a point in the East line of said Lot 71, which is 2 feet South of the Northeast corner of said lot; thence turn an angle of 88 degrees 17 minutes to the left and run Westwardly and parallel with the North line of said Lot 71 for a distance of 61.90 feet; thence turn an angle of 52 degrees 26 minutes to the left and run Southwestwardly for a distance of 38 feet to the Point of Beginning.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2021001844 as follows: P O B 192 FT S NE OF THE NE INTER OF 47TH ST N & AIRPORT HWY TH NE 35 FT S ALG HWY TO ALLEY TH N 49 FT S TH W 61.9FT TH SW 38 FT TH SE 80 FT TO POB BEING PT OF LOT 26 SPENCE & SPRINGER

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-20-4-009-026.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.



______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Jared Building Company Inc., Contractor, has completed the contract for Adult Education Building Renovations at 3060 Wilson Rd SW for the owner, Lawson State Community College and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the architect, Davis Architects of Birmingham, Al. Jared Building Company, Inc. 3232 Highway 28 Columbiana, AL 35051



______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

WARNER’S ATHLETIC CONSTRUCTION CO., LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with Trussville City Board of Education located in the City of Trussville, AL. This notice will appear for four (4) consecutive weeks beginning 07/30/2025 and ending 08/20/2025. All claims should be filed at 570 Huntly Industrial Dr., Smyrna, TN 37167 during this period.



______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Section 39-2-1 as amended by H275 Code of Alabama, 1997, notice is hereby given that Gillespie Construction, LLC, 4565 Hwy 5, Jasper, Alabama, Contractor, has completed, Cahaba Road P.03979, for the Birmingham Water Works Board and has made request for final statement of said contract.



______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Section 39-2-1 as amended by H275 Code of Alabama, 1997, notice is hereby given that Gillespie Construction, LLC, 4565 Hwy 5, Jasper, Alabama, Contractor, has completed, Sardis Road P.04195, for the Birmingham Water Works Board and has made request for final statement of said contract.



______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid-South, Inc. has completed the Contract for

Mountain Brook Schools 2025 Equipment Replacement for the State of Alabama and the City of Mountain Brook, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify Bernhard TME, LLC, 400 Vestavia Parkway, Suite 310, Vestavia Hills, AL35216, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid-South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL35203



______________________________

Legal Notice

Notice to Richard Elmore Jr. (or descendants). Matter of importance. Father, Richard Elmore, Sr. (DOB 04.19.1900; DOD 05.05.1974) married Tina Mae Godfrey-Callier (my Grandmother) @ 1943. Richard Elmore, Sr. buried at Elmwood Cemetery beside wife Tina Godfrey Callier Elmore. Last known address: 1450 Fourth St. North, Birmingham, AL 35204. Contact Theresa Callier, PO Box 225689



______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) Emergency Window Replacement for Shelby County High School at Columbiana for the State of Alabama and the(County) of Shelby, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124



______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Emergency Repairs and Addition to Dry Storage at Pizitz Middle School at Vestavia Hills for the State of Alabama and the(City) of Vestavia Hills, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124



______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of New Football Video Board for Springville High School at Springville for the State of Alabama and the(City) of Springville Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124



______________________________

NOTICE OF PETITION

William Tyrone Long, whose whereabouts are unknown, and who is the putative father of Z.W., is hereby given notice that a Petition for Adoption of Minor Child has been filed by Gladys and Perry Rhodes in the Probate Court of Hale County, Alabama, case number 2025-026. This matter is scheduled for a hearing on September 23, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the Hale County Courthouse in Greensboro, Alabama. You must respond to said Petition for Adoption of Minor Child within thirty (30) days after the last publication.



______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO RECEIVE BIDS FROM PRE-QUALIFIED BIDDERS

PRE-QUALIFICATIONS PROPOSALS will be received via mail or email, on behalf of the Owner, the Jefferson County Commission, by BDG Architects at 2308 1st Ave S, Suite 304, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the below referenced project until noon Central Daylight Time on Monday August 25, 2025, after which no further applications will be considered. The pre- qualiﬁcation procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective bidder will be notiﬁed of the results of the pre-qualiﬁcation on August 29th, 2025. Pre-qualiﬁcation proposal requirements may be obtained from the Architect by request via email to bids@bdgllp.com. The Owner will be prequalifying the following categories of trades: General Contractors.

Within the bounds of good faith, the Jefferson County Commission on advice from General Services retains the right to determine whether a Contractor has met pre-qualiﬁcation procedures and criteria. Only General Contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to pre-qualiﬁcation procedures and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Written pre-qualiﬁcation procedures and criteria are available for review at the office of the Architect or by email listed above. All bidders must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975.

JEFFERSON COUNTY – PROBATE COURT RENOVATIONS

THE SCOPE OF WORK is renovation to one Group B, Type IA building. The project will occur in one phase. The scope of Work is the removal and replacement of three vertical ﬁling systems (colloquially referred to as ‘Lektrievers’ or ‘Kardex Machines’) within the Jefferson County Downtown Courthouse – 1st Floor at 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203. Required trades under General Contractor’s Work will include but not be limited to selective demolition, electrical, and the purchase and installation of the vertical ﬁling systems.

DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS may be examined at the office of BDG Architects at the above-listed address starting August 29th. Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $300 per set, which will be refunded in full on the ﬁrst one set issued to each general contract bidder submitting a Bonaﬁde bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution. Bid Documents will be distributed via SharePoint link for free to the prequaliﬁed contractors.

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by the Probate Court of Jefferson County at the Courtroom of Judge of Probate, Place 1 Yashiba Glenn Blanchard on the 1st ﬂoor of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 2:15pm CDT on September 23rd, 2025 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. No bids submitted after this time will be considered. The clock in the Courtroom will be used to determine the correct time for the completion of the bidding period. Contractors wishing to submit their bids prior to 1:00pm may furnish their sealed bids to the office of the Architect at the above-listed address. After 1:00pm on bid day, all bids must be delivered to Judge Blanchard’s Courtroom. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Jefferson County in an amount not less than ﬁve (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds, evidence of insurance required in the bid documents, and E-Verify Memorandum of Understanding will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BIDS must be submitted on a lump-sum basis and on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.



______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Growth Builders invites land development contractors to bid on site work at Oak Hill and Shadowbrook. Interested contractors should email jdapogny@growth-homes.com to request site plans and scope. MWDBEs certified by ADECA or BCIA are encouraged to apply.



______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Growth Builders invites residential homebuilding contractors to bid on new homes at Oak Hill, Woodlawn, and Shadowbrook. Interested contractors should email gmowatt@growth-homes.com to request architectural plans and scope. MWDBEs certified by ADECA or BCIA are encouraged to apply.



______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

ITB# 81-25 “PEST CONTROL SERVICES”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, for ITB 81-25 PEST CONTROL SERVICES.

All solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx.Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Florencie Underwood.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (CST) in Commissioners Suite 200 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N., Birmingham, AL 35203.



______________________________

BID 25-12-04 (A-G)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting sealed bids for our Annual Chemicals,

BID 25-12-04(A-G) As follows:

Ferric Sulfate

Hydrofluosilicic Acid

Liquid Chlorine

Liquid Sodium Hypochlorite

Orthophosphoric Acid

Potassium Permanganate

Powdered Activated Carbon

The specifications may be examined and obtained in the Purchasing Department’s office at3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, or by emailing derleda.abrom@bwwb.org, or our website at www.bwwb.org.

Sealed bids for Chemicals will be received in the Purchasing Department not later than Tuesday, September 2, 2025 @ 10:00 a.m., at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

Prospective bidders should deliver or mail their sealed bids to 3600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bid 25-12-04(A-G) Chemicals, Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.”



______________________________

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is soliciting Statements for qualifications (SOQ) and Project proposals from qualified firms to provide technical, professional, and administrative staff to administer the acquisition of land via an FAA Airport Improvement Program grant within the Runway 36 Runway Protection Zone (RPZ). Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. There will be a non-mandatory pre-submittal meeting on August 21, 2025, at 2:00PM. Deadline for proposals will be September 12th, 2025, at 2:00PM.



______________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES

FIVE YEAR CONSOLIDATED PLAN AND ONE YEAR ACTION PLAN

PROGRAM YEARS 2025-2029 (OCT. 1, 2025 – SEPT. 30, 2026)

30-DAY COMMENT PERIOD

Jefferson County, Alabama, acting as lead agency for a consortium of municipalities located within the County (excluding Birmingham, Bessemer, Helena, Hoover, and Sumiton), is seeking public comment and participation for the proposed Five-Year Consolidated Plan and Annual Action Plan for programs funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In accordance with 24 CFR Part 91, Jefferson County’s Department of Community Services has prepared its Five-Year Consolidated Plan for Program Years (PY) 2025-2029 (October 1, 2025-September 30, 2030) and its One-Year Action Plan for PY 2025-2026.

Jefferson County (“the County”) receives Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), and Emergency Shelter/Emergency Solutions Grant Program (ESG) funding for which citizens can identify needs or concerns to be considered for inclusion in the proposed plans. The 30-day comment period begins August 30 and ends September 29 and is open to any interested residents, groups, or agencies within the Jefferson County Consortium. Needs submitted via written comment and identified as eligible will be included in the draft plan submitted to the Jefferson County Commission and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for review.

Jefferson County has provided the proposed plan to the 33 participating consortium cities: Adamsville, Argo, Brighton, Brookside, Cardiff, Center Point, Clay, County Line, Fairfield, Fultondale, Gardendale, Graysville, Homewood, Hueytown, Irondale, Kimberly, Leeds, Lipscomb, Maytown, Midfield, Morris, Mountain Brook, Mulga, North Johns, Pinson, Pleasant Grove, Sylvan Springs, Tarrant, Trafford, Trussville, Vestavia Hills, Warrior, and West Jefferson. Copies are also available at consortium libraries and may be reviewed online at (https://communityservices.jccal.org) or by calling 205-325-5761 to request a copy. Persons may also visit the Department of Community Services to review in-person Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00am-4:00pm. Accommodations will be available to meet the Special Needs Requirements of those with disabilities as well as for those with limited English proficiency upon request and within reason. Those in this category should contact the Department of Community Services at 205-325-5761.

Comments must be submitted on or before September 29, 2025, by 4:00pm. Written comments must be submitted to the following:

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

Attn: 5-year Consolidated Plan & Action Plan

716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Ste. A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203



______________________________

ABANDONED VEHICLES

2016 Hyundai Elantra – VIN# 5NPDH4AE8GH775123

2000 Toyota Camry CE -VIN# 4T1BG22K2YU003707

2017 HYUNDAI Santa Fe SPORT -VIN# 5XYZT3LB3HG420094

2000 CHEVROLET S TRUCK – VIN# 1GCCS1449YK189791

2007 Nissan Versa – VIN# 3N1BC13E57L416252

2009 Chevrolet Malibu – VIN# 1G1ZG57B59F155203

2006 Nissan Altima – VIN# 1N4AL11D16N458831

2003 Jaguar X-Type -VIN# SAJEA51C93WD21968

2013 Chrysler 300 Base – VIN# 2C3CCAAGXDH739047

2019 Nissan Sentra – VIN# 3N1AB7AP3KY319357

2017 Nissan Sentra SV – VIN# 3N1AB7AP9HY390295

Time of Auction will be at 7:00 am on September 25, 2025.

Location of all vehicles: 1460 Minor Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35224



______________________________

ABANDONED VEHICLE

Aaron Mckeithen has abandoned vehicle located @ 1404 Bessemer Road for in excess of 6 months. Contact us – information regarding intent. 2010 Dodge (White) 205 572-1295 — Tag YJM363 Alabama. Auction date is 9/15/25 @ 7am.



______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time, September 5, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Heart and Vascular Center

North Pavilion 6th Floor – HVC Lab 9 Renovation For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: H205012

SCOPE OF WORK:

This project involves renovation of an existing cardiac catheterization procedure room and replacement of the existing interventional imaging equipment. The project will include general construction, lead shielding, structural, fire protection, plumbing, mechanical, and electrical disciplines. Coordination with equipment vendors will be necessary. The budget is anticipated to be between

$1,300,000 and $1,500,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre- qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, September 5, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about September 12, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects 2805 Crescent Avenue

Birmingham, Alabama 35209 Mr. Charlie Abram

205-870-1876

charliea@bparchitects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre- qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be

obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre- qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is October 2, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand-delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on October 2, 2025 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be September 18, 2025 at 2:00 PM at 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.



______________________________

Request for Public Works Bid

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (hereinafter, “the BWWB”) will be accepting bids for Public Works bids on Air Scour Blower Replacement – Western Filter Plant, Event Number 25-03-14, until Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. An optional Pre-Bid meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at 1400 Bankhead Highway West, Birmingham, AL 35214. This Invitation to Bid (ITB) is being issued pursuant to Ala. Code §39-1-1 et. seq. (1975) to establish contract(s) with a qualified firm or firms that will provide the replacement of Air Scour Blowers to the BWWB as further described in this ITB. Note: A General Contractor’s License is required for Public Works projects exceeding $100,000. The selected Contractor is to perform the replacement of two air scour blowers at the Western Filter Plant. The Specifications and Conditions may be examined and obtained in the office of the Purchasing Manager, LyTonja Levert, at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, by email to Jonathan.Jett@bwwb.org or via our website www.bwwb.org. All bids must be submitted by the deadline on Thursday, September 11th, 2025, by 10:00 a.m., in a sealed envelope directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager, LyTonja Levert, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Invitation to bid on Public Works bid on Air Scour Blower Replacement – Western Filter Plant, Event Number 25-03-14 and including your General Contractor’s License number in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope.



______________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES

NOTICE OF CLOSEOUT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT CARES ACT (CDBG-CV) FUNDS FROM THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY AFFAIRS (ADECA) AND DATE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Jefferson County Department of Community Services will close-out the grant award of Community Development Block Grant Cares Act (CDBG-CV) funds awarded by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).

Jefferson County, Alabama on behalf of the non-entitlement municipalities and unincorporated communities located within the County (excluding Birmingham, Hoover, Bessemer, Helena, and Sumiton) received an allocation of $1,036,800 from ADECA through their funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant CARES Act Grant. Provided funds were used to provide rental assistance, utility assistance, food assistance and grant administration to prevent, prepare for and respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in unincorporated Jefferson County communities and among the 33 consortium cities.

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 2 p.m. in the Commission Conference Room of the Jefferson County Courthouse, located at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Information will be provided regarding the county’s use of such CDBG-CV funds provided by ADECA and meet the grant closeout requirements.

Special accommodations are available, upon request, for those with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency. Those requiring special accommodation or having questions regarding the hearing should call 205-325-5761 in advance for assistance.



______________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES

NOTICE OF OPEN SEASON FOR RECEIPT OF PROGRAM YEAR 2026-2027 APPLICATIONS FOR GRANTS FROM THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM AND THE EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS GRANT (HOMELESS) PROGRAM FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND INFORMATION REGARDING HOME PROGRAM ACTIVITIES

Please be advised that the Jefferson County Office of Community Services will receive Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) applications from municipalities, non-profit organizations, and citizens groups located in Jefferson County, Alabama outside the cities of Birmingham, Hoover, Bessemer, Helena, and Sumiton. Information pertaining to proposal content is available upon request from the Jefferson County Office of Community Services, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Suite A-430, Birmingham, AL 35203.Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) applications are received from approved local non-profit providers of homeless assistance in Jefferson County,

All CDBG applications and ESG applications must be received (in hand) in the Office of Community Services by 5:00 PM on Friday, January 30, 2026.Applications submitted for previous years but not funded must be resubmitted to be considered.

Applications for housing rehabilitation for homeowners will be due by 5:00 PM on Friday, February 27, 2026. Applications submitted for previous years but not funded must be resubmitted to be considered.

In accordance with Jefferson County’s Citizen Participation Plan and HUD’s regulatory requirement waivers, a series of virtual public hearings will be held and to encourage submission of qualified applications, all applicants must attend one of the following virtual meetings:

Day Date Time

Thursday 09/25/2025 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday 10/21/2025 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 11/18/2025 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 12/18/2025 10:00 a.m.

Those wishing to attend must pre-register with the Department of Community Services no later than 12:00 noon the day before the event via email: mappp@jccal.org or voicemail, 205-325-5761, extension 1931. Individuals must provide their name, organization, address, telephone number, and email.

Those needing to attend in person can attend the September 25, 2025, or December 18, 2025 meeting at the Jefferson County Courthouse located at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430

Information will be provided regarding proposed activities funded under the HOE Program, affordable housing opportunities, housing counseling and Fair Housing. Jefferson County is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.

Special accommodations are available, upon request, for those with disabilities and for those with limited English proficiency. Those requiring special accommodation should call 205-325-5761 in advance for assistance. The Jefferson County Office of Community Services is located at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North, Suite A-430, Birmingham, AL35203.



______________________________

MACON-RUSSELL COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY

AUDIT SERVICES – REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The purpose of this Request for Proposal (RFP) is to solicit responses from qualified firms

interested in conducting the annual Financial Audit for Macon-Russell Community Action Agency.

To be considered responsive applicants must meet the following criteria:

The audit firm is independent and licensed to practice in the State of Alabama

The audit firm has prior experience with auditing non-profit organizations

The audit firm has a record of quality audit work

The audit firm has adhered to the instructions in this Request for Proposal on

preparing and submitting the proposal

Any proposals that do not contain ALL of the information detailed in the RFP

WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED. To request a Request for Proposal packet , please email:

Dr. Angel Walker, Executive Director

awalker@mrcaa.org.

All proposals must be received by Macon-Russell Community Action Agency no later than August 29, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. CST. Proposals received after this date and time will not be considered.

All proposals shall be sealed and delivered or mailed to:

Macon-Russell Community Action Agency

501 S. School Street Suite B

Tuskegee, Alabama 36083



______________________________

YARD SALE

Moving Sale Saturday Aug. 23/ 7:00- 3:00

508 Oak Glen Trace, Hoover, AL 35244

Bedding, Youth Bikes, Clothes, Yard Equipment, Rugs, Holiday Decoration



______________________________

