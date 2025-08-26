Alabama Greek Picnic Brings Service, Fun and Competition to Birmingham

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

The Alabama Greek Picnic (ALGP) this weekend welcomed Pan-Hellenic Council members and others to the Magic City for multiple events including a major service project, day party, family fun, stroll competition, nightlife entertainment, and worship.

The events were held around the city August 21-24 and gave both Greek and non-greek affiliates a community to unite, fellowship, and network.

“Being able to bring that type of exposure to the city of Birmingham has been awesome,” said Shumaine Pruitt, who along with husband TeMarcus, established ALGP. “To bring people to the city of Birmingham, who may not have ever come, has been something that we’re super proud of and we’re going to continue to push every year moving forward.”

TeMarcus, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and Shumaine, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., are college sweethearts who attended Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, one of 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the state, the most of any in the U.S.

The main picnic, held on Saturday, August 23 at Sloss Furnaces featured classic games such as musical chairs and tug of war, along with a stepping show competition bringing out the competitive and playful sides of attendees.

In addition to the festivities, the Alabama Greek Picnic is also a platform for giving back. The Pruitts have incorporated a non-profit initiative into the event, reflecting their deep commitment to making a positive impact on the community. Through this initiative, they aim to support local causes, provide scholarships, and offer resources to those in need.

