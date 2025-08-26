Birmingham Youth Choir to Leave for L.A. Next Week to Prepare for AGT Quarterfinals

Birmingham Youth Choir to Leave for L.A. Next Week to Prepare for...

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

The Birmingham Youth and Young Adult Fellowship Choir (BYYAFC) will leave for Los Angeles on Sept. 1 to prepare for the fan-voted quarterfinals on “America’s Got Talent” (AGT).

On Sunday, the BYYAFC prepared for the trip with a “Raise the Praise: A Golden Sendoff” at The Heights Event and Entertainment Center in Ensley.

After receiving a “golden buzzer” in the July 8 episode of season 20 on NBC’s televised talent show. the youth choir moved straight to the quarterfinals round.

Their performances are set for Sept. 9-10 on NBC. They will spend two weeks rehearsing, designing their stage setup and preparing for the live shows. On-set teachers will ensure the younger members stay on track academically. Adults in the choir are making sacrifices to balance work, family and travel so they can be there.

Public voting will determine who advances. The format includes performance episodes followed by results episodes, where the fate of each act is revealed. Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Mel B are the show’s judges, with host Terry Crews. The show continues to be a launchpad for aspiring entertainers, blending emotional storytelling with high-stakes competition.

The BYYAFC will perform during an episode airing Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. The results will be in the next day’s episode, Sept. 10. If they advance, they will compete in the Sept. 16 and 17, semifinals. If they make it to the finals, those episodes are Sept. 23 and 24.

