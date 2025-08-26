Candidates Have Spoken; Now Voters Have Their Say in 2025 Birmingham Municipal Elections

Candidates Have Spoken; Now Voters Have Their Say in 2025 Birmingham Municipal...

The Birmingham Times

Candidates in the 2025 Birmingham Municipal Elections have all had their say and now it’s time for the voters to speak. The polls open today at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. for mayor, city council and board of education.

A candidate must receive 50.1 percent of the vote before being declared the winner. In races for which no candidate reaches that threshold, a runoff election will be held on October 7.

In the mayor’s race, incumber Randall Woodfin is seeking a third term and will face eight challengers including two current officeholders in Juandalynn Givan, a state representative and Lashunda Scales, a Jefferson County Commissioner, who finished second in the 2021 Mayor’s race.

Others on the ballot are Kamau Afrika, Marilyn James-Johnson, Jerimy Littlepage, Brian Rice, David Russell, and Frank Woodson.

To see bios on each mayoral candidate, click here

The City Council Elections feature a crowded district 8 race with nine hopefuls seeking to replace incumbent Carol Clarke who decided not to seek a second term; while the district 3 race features just two candidates seeking to replace Valerie Abbott who decided not to seek a seventh term. Hunter Williams and Darrell O’Quinn are running unopposed in Districts 2 and 5 respectively.

Click here for City Council candidates

In the Board of Education election, Mary Boehm in District 3; James Sullivan in District 5 and Walt Wilson in District 7 are unopposed. Click here for Board of Education candidates.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TO VOTE

For more information, visit the city of Birmingham’s election website.

Candidate for mayor and city council were compiled by birminghamwatch.org and wbhm.org

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

