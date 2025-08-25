2025 Birmingham City Council Elections: A Closer Look at Every Candidate in Tuesday’s Races

2025 Birmingham City Council Elections: A Closer Look at Every Candidate in...

The 2025 Birmingham City Council Elections feature a crowded district 8 race with nine hopefuls seeking to replace incumbent Carol Clarke who decided not to seek a second term; while the district 3 race features just two candidates seeking to replace Valerie Abbott who decided not to seek a seventh term. Hunter Williams and Darrell O’Quinn are running unopposed in Districts 2 and 5 respectively.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

A candidate must receive 50.1 percent of the vote before being declared the winner. In races for which no candidate reaches that threshold, a runoff election will be held on October 7.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TO VOTE

For more information, visit the city of Birmingham’s election website.

These are the list of candidates for the 2025 City Council elections as compiled by birminghamwatch.org and wbhm.org

DISTRICT 1

Priscilla Edwards

Political experience: First run for public office.

Professional experience: Founder and pastor of God Is Real Outreach Ministries for more than 30 years; established New Direction Family Life Center in Forest, Mississippi, 2005.

Educational experience: Is pursuing theological studies at Birmingham-Easonian Baptist Bible College.

Main issues: Her top priorities are listed as economic development, public safety, infrastructure improvements, senior services, community engagement and expanding after-school programs and educational resources. “This campaign is rooted in faith, community, and a steadfast commitment to serve the people of District One with honesty and passion,” her website states. “Priscilla believes leadership is about real people and real solutions. … She’s here to listen, act boldly, and ensure your voice shapes our shared future.”

Campaign: Website.

Willie Goldsmith Jr.

Professional experience: Principal at Wenonah High School; has been with the Birmingham City Schools since 2002. His administrative roles have included serving as assistant principal at Jess Lanier High and Huffman High schools, and as principal at several institutions including Huffman High, Wenonah K-8, Jones Valley K-8 and Green Acres Middle. Former member of the Army Reserve. He has been honored with awards including the Metro Birmingham NAACP Golden Educator Award, Principal of the Year for Middle School and the Alabama Association of Gifted Educators Principal of the Year.

Educational experience: Doctorate in education, Argosy University – Phoenix Online Division, 2014; education specialist, University of Alabama at Birmingham, 1997; master’s in education, UAB, 1994; bachelor’s in secondary education in teaching, UAB, 1991.

Civic experience: Member of the American Legion and the NAACP; member, Refresh Family Church; neighborhood president for the Apple Valley Community.

Main issues: On his website, Goldsmith says his reasons for running are to create safer neighborhoods, foster economic growth and empowerment, build stronger community relations, revitalize and beautify the neighborhoods; and support and strengthen schools. Some steps on his to-do list are to invest in small businesses and job creation, expand workforce training and development, support local entrepreneurship and innovation, employ community policing and focus on crime prevention and education, conduct regular town hall meetings, and target blight in the neighborhoods.

Campaign: Website, Facebook.

Tara Nix

Nix brings over two decades of public service experience, having served as the Jefferson County Constable for District 58 from 2005 until January 2025. She works as a Print Shop Clerk for the Birmingham Board of Education as part of her commitment to local government and education.

Clinton Woods (Incumbent)

Residence: Birmingham (Echo Highlands)

Political experience: Birmingham city councilor, 2019-present, after winning the office in a special election in 2019 and regaining the office in 2021. Campaign manager, Mark Pettway for sheriff, 2017-2018; previously worked as consultant on several other political campaigns

Professional experience: Owner, Prescott Contracting, 2017-present; construction manager, Tacoma Housing Authority, 2016-2017; general contractor, Prescott Contracting, 2012-2015; project manager, C.W. Woods Contracting, 2009-2012

Civic experience: Has been recognized several times, including with the NAACP Metro Birmingham’s Community Trailblazer award, UAB Black Alumni Network’s Top 24 for 24, and the 2023 UNUM Fellow Climate and Environmental Cohort.Member of Rock City Church; serves on the advisory board for Mission Increase Central Alabama; executive pastor of Christ Church, 2014-19. Collaborated with community organizations to address bullying, expand afterschool programs and promote literacy through the “Ready, Set, Read” and “I See Me: First Library” programs..

Education: Master of engineering, construction management, UAB, 2012; bachelor of science in economics, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, 2009

Main issues: Woods’ campaign website cites his work on the council, including launching The Power of One and Be Litter Free beautification campaigns to combat littering and strengthening partnerships with the Birmingham Police Department. In his campaign, he advocates for innovative solutions, community engagement and collaboration with local, state and federal partners. He chairs the council’s Workforce Development Committee and is a member of the Administration and Governmental Affairs, Economic Development & Tourism, Transportation and Planning and Zoning Committees.

Campaign info: clintonwoods.org

DISTRICT 2

Hunter Williams (Unopposed)

Age: 38

Residence: Birmingham (Crestline)

Political experience: Councilor, Birmingham City Council District 2, 2017-present after being elected in 2017 and 2021.

Professional experience: Business Intelligence and Development, NuVasive, 2018-20; founder and president, Neurosafe, 2014-18; director, small commercial and personal lines, Molton, Allen & Williams, 2009-14.

Education: Graduate program, surgical neuromonitoring; University of Connecticut, 2015; bachelor’s in business administration, Southern Methodist University, 2009; Jefferson County Sheriff’s Academy, 2010.

Campaign info: facebook.com/hunter4bham, instagram.com/hunter4bham

DISTRICT 3

Josh Vasa

Age: 44

Residence: Birmingham (Glen Iris)

Political experience: First run for public office.

Professional experience: Chief operating officer for Woodlawn United since February 2025; director of operations for Blight Free Birmingham, 2021-2024; director, Birmingham Strong, an effort to boost recovery after the pandemic, 2020-2021; general manager, Carrigan’s Public House, 2019-2020; director of growth and strategy, Jones Valley Teaching Farm, 2018-2019; vice president of operations, McWane Science Center, 2015-2018; festival director, Sidewalk Film Festival, 2012-2016; corporate support manager, Alabama Public Television, 2007-2009; development manager, Kids One Transport, 2005-2007; interim director of multicultural affairs, Birmingham-Southern College, 2003-2004. As a musician, Vasa led the group VASA and still performs as Sanyasi.

Educational experience: Bachelor’s in business administration, Birmingham-Southern College, 2003.

Main issues: Community engagement is one of Vasa’s top priorities. He wants to hold regular town halls and community meetings for residents and business owners along with improving tools for information and communication with town hall. He also wants to focus on infrastructure, including well-maintained streets and parks along with smart street designs, bike lanes, beautification projects and more express bus stops in the district. Pubic safety is another priority, and Vasa wants to focus on practical, community-driven solutions such as better lighting, creation of neighborhood support teams and support for unhoused residents. He also wants to support district schools by fostering partnerships among schools, local businesses and community organizations; strengthening after-school programs; and providing tutoring, mentoring and enrichment opportunities.

Campaign: Website, Facebook, X, Instagram.

Ryan Jones

Age: 45

Residence: Southside

Political experience: Running for Birmingham City Council, District 3; ran unsuccessfully for Birmingham City Council, 2017. Member of the Jefferson County Democratic Executive Committee, 2015-present, and former president of the Alabama Young Democrats.

Professional experience: Administrative services manager for the Information Technology Services with the Jefferson County Commission, for which he has worked since 2016; human resources and direct administrative support for nurse managers at UAB in the cardiovascular division, 2012-2016; political consultant, 2011-present; financial sector positions at Wells Fargo and Regions Bank; 2005-2009

Civic experience: Has served as a junior board member of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra?, member of the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network; member of the city of Birmingham’s Academy for Civic Engagement; board member of Mad Doctor Game Store, 2012-2015; board member of Speakers Corner Birmingham, 2004-2008. Has volunteered with many civic efforts including voter drives, ArtWalk, Pride Fest and Do Dah Day.

Education: University of Alabama at Birmingham, master of public administration, 2012; UAB, bachelor’s in political science with a minor in history, 2005; graduated Hoover High School, 1998.

Main issues: Ryan’s campaign website lists public safety as his top priority, including a focus on policing in the communities, accountability and using alternative approaches to policing. He wants infrastructure improvements such as effective mass transit, improved sidewalks and bike lanes and citywide internet. He wants to reverse changes made to city government under the Mayor Council Act to return budgeting responsibilities to the council, rather than just the mayor. He also wants to support the schools and the arts, to work with other metro-area governments on economic and infrastructure needs and to create a Business Advocate Office at City Hall.

Campaign info: vote4ryanjones.com

DISTRICT 4

Brian Gunn

Residence: Birmingham (District 4 native)

Professional experience: Engagement manager for the Rochester, New York-based nonprofit Measures for Justice, 2023-present; member, Birmingham Planning Commission, 2019-present; senior communications specialist, CBG Strategies, 2022-‘23; senior account manager, Direct Communications; 2020-’22; program officer, Corporation for National and Community Service, 2018-’19; district coordinator, REV Birmingham, 2013-’18; AmeriCorps member, REV Birmingham and Woodlawn Foundation, 2012-’13; crew leader assistant, U.S. Census Bureau, 2010.

Educational experience: Bachelor’s in political science, Louisiana Tech University, 2009.

Civic experience: Board of Influence, Empowered to Conquer; chairman of the board of directors, Offender Alumni Association; board member, Mid-Alabama American Red Cross. Previously co-chair, Alabama Humanities Foundation junior board; membership chair, Woodlawn High Business and Finance Academy advisory board; member, Crestwood Civitan Club; and junior board member, WBHM.

Main issues: Improve public safety with community policing initiatives, better street lighting and other infrastructure, and partnerships with community organizations. Promote community development by improving infrastructure, supporting affordable housing options in the district, working with neighborhood associations to address local concerns and push for improved public transit. Grow small businesses by supporting tax incentives, streamlining the business permitting process, investing in entrepreneurship programs and fostering partnerships among businesses and the community to create opportunities. And improving education and workforce development by promoting job training programs, advocating for more city resources for school programs, promoting trade programs and higher education, and working to increase access to scholarships, apprenticeships and mentorship opportunities for students.

Campaign: Website, Bluesky, Instagram

Joseph Holt

Residence: Birmingham (Grew up in Kingston before moving to Woodlawn.)

Political experience: First run for public office.

Professional experience: General manager of H&H Construction, minister and real estate investor.

Educational experience: After attending Woodlawn high, he earned a general equivalency diploma through Jefferson State Community College and a certification in heating, ventilation and air conditioning at Lawson State Community College.

Main issues: Holt proposes an initiative, “Don’t Leave, Invest,” to encourage residents to invest in their community and to promote local businesses, support homegrown entrepreneurs and foster economic development. He proposes a community investment fund and youth empowerment programs, and to set volunteer opportunities in the community, create a pledge system in which residents commit to supporting local businesses and projects, establish committees to oversee aspects of the initiative and organize events that showcase local talent and bring the community together.

Campaign: Website

J.T. Moore (Incumbent)

Age: 37

Residence: Birmingham (South Woodlawn)

Political experience: Birmingham City Council member, District 4, after winning election in 2021.

Professional experience: Woodlawn coordinator, Volunteer Lawyers Birmingham, 2019-present; manager of community partnerships, Woodlawn Foundation, 2018-19; Teen Center coordinator/programs manager/clubhouse director, A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club, 2012-18; blueprints mentor, Alabama Possible, 2011-12.

Education: UAB, 2012-14; University of West Alabama, 2007-08; Tuskegee University, 2006-07.

Main Issues: Moore says on his website that he built his platform around three priorities for the district – Beautification, Involvement and Growth (B.I.G.), signifying his support for cleaning up the neighborhoods and infrastructure, encouraging an engaged community and expanding opportunities. He proposes to establish a FourFront Task Force, which would be a team of residents who track community concerns, along with expanding neighborhood associations and forming a Brownfield Advisory Board to guide clean up and redevelopment of vacant, polluted lots.

He touts several accomplishments while he has been on the council, including attracting a new cargo facility at the airport and a new campus for Coca Cola United; having three Birmingham schools, including two in District 4, named to the state’s most-improved list for 2023-2024 year; and restoring power to the citizens.

Campaign info: moorefor4.com, Facebook page.

Darryl Williams

Political experience: Ran unsuccessfully for Birmingham mayor in 2021.

Professional experience: Worked with the Birmingham Department of Public Works for 35 years.

Education: Parker High School graduate.

Main issues: “Vote different get better results,” is a phrase Williams uses frequently on his Facebook page. He says District 4 and its people have not gotten the attention they deserve.

Campaign: Facebook.

DISTRICT 5

Darrell O’Quinn (Unopposed)

Age: 49

Residence: Birmingham (Crestwood)

Political races: Birmingham City Council District 5, 2017

Political experience: Birmingham City Council District 5, 2017-present

Professional experience: Executive director, Move 20/59, 2015-16; veterinarian scientist, UAB, 2000-15

Civic experience: Ph.D. in pathology, UAB, 2005; doctor of veterinary medicine, Louisiana State University, 2000; bachelor of science in zoology, Louisiana State University, 1995; president, City of Birmingham Citizen Advisory Board, 2014-2017; member, Jefferson County Democratic Executive Committee, 2015-present; member, UAB CCTS One Great Community Council, 2016-present; member, YMBC Civic Forum, 2015-present; member, City of Birmingham Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee, 2015-2017; Board of Directors, Keep Birmingham Beautiful Commission, 2014-2017; graduate, Leadership Birmingham 2015; Board of Directors, Deep South Cancer Foundation, 2015-2018; Board of Directors, Redemptive Cycles, 2012-2014; co-founder, Heart to Table: A Feeding Project for the Boutwell Auditorium Winter Warming Station, 2015; Birmingham Metro NAACP Community Empowerment Award (2015)

Education: Ph.D. in pathology, UAB, 2005; doctor of veterinary medicine, Louisiana State University, 2000; bachelor of science in zoology, Louisiana State University, 1995

Significant endorsements: None listed

Main Issues: Creating improved access to health care, employment and education opportunities; addressing gun violence with a multi-pronged approach ranging from community street outreach teams to hospital-based violence intervention programs to conflict resolution training; work in partnership with other agencies such as the Jefferson County Department of Health, the Birmingham City Council to develop initiatives to reduce violence and promote peace; use the $141M in American Rescue Plan funding the city recently received as an opportunity for Birmingham to address the pandemic-induced increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless and to improve blighted properties by advancing homeownership and building generational wealth

Campaign: votedoq2021.com

DISTRICT 6

Crystal Smitherman (Incumbent)

Age: 32

Residence: Birmingham

Political experience: Birmingham City Council member, 2019-present; was appointed to the seat in December 2018 and won the seat in a special election in 2019 and a regular election in 2021.

Professional experience: Attorney at Smitherman Law Firm, 2019-present; summer law clerk, Marsh, Richard & Bryan, P.C., 2017; administrative assistant, Highland Park Golf Course and Country Club, 2016; education outreach coordinator, Girls Inc., 2015-2016; legal intern, Farris, Riley & Pitt LLP, 2015-2016.

Education: Juris doctorate in law, University of Alabama School of Law, 2019; bachelor’s degree in biology, Hampton University, 2015; Ramsay High School, 2011.

Civic experience: Member, Railroad Park board of directors; member, Jefferson County Greenways Commission; member, First Tee board of directors; member, Junior League; member, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, 2017-present; volunteer, Christian Service Mission, 2011-present; volunteer, RISE Center at the University of Alabama, 2018-present; volunteer counselor, YouthServe Inc., 2013; assistant, Ronald McDonald House Charities, 2012.

Main Issues: Affordable housing, economic development, mental health and food insecurity. She also lists environmental issues such as improving recycling programs, crime and education with a detailed list of actions in her platform on the Goals page of her website.

Campaign: Website, Facebook, Instagram.

Keith O. Williams

Age: 51

Residence: Birmingham

Political experience: Vice president, North Titusville Neighborhood Association, 2018-present; candidate, Alabama Democratic Executive Committee Delegate for District 55, 2018; candidate, Birmingham City Council District 6, 2017, 2019 and 2021.

Professional experience: Owner and founder, Keith O. Williams & Associates; associate minister, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church; pastoral care pastor, Church of the Highlands, 2018-present; owner/web developer, Greater Works Business Services LLC, 1998-present; retail sales associate, Walmart, 2018; customer service associate, Lowe’s Home Improvement, 2017-18; associate minister, True Light Missionary Baptist Church, 2017-18; overnight support manager, Walmart, 2016-17; previous retail experience with a variety of companies.

Civic experience: U.S. Army; member, Our Revolution Birmingham; member, Faith in Action Alabama; member, Alabama Arise; member, Birmingham United Neighborhoods; founding member, Neighborhood Advocates for Justice; co-founder, Voters Legal Justice Watch Group.

Education: Certified life coach, Transformation Academy; certified counseling practitioner, Achology; religious degrees from Grace and Truth Bible Institute, 2011-2013, bachelor’s degree in business administration, Liberty University, 2008; Cathedral College, 2001; World Bible School, 1999; Alabama State University, 1996; A.H. Parker High School, 1992.

Main Issues: Accountability, community engagement, transparency and people before politics.

Campaign: Website, Facebook.

DISTRICT 7

Wardine Towers Alexander (Incumbent)

Residence: Birmingham (Roosevelt)

Political experience: Birmingham City Councilor, 2018-present, after winning election in 2018 and 2021; member, Birmingham School Board, 2013-2017, and president, 2015-2017, after being appointed in 2013, winning election in 2015 and running unsuccessfully for reelection in 2017.

Professional experience: Retired as quality assurance supervisor, Baxter Healthcare, 1999-2017; formerly education manager, American Red Cross Blood Services, 1977-1999.

Civic experience: Alexander has served on the board for One Roof, Trinity Community Development Center and Birmingham Public Libraries; and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. (Omicron Omega Chapter) and Tri-County (AL) Chapter of the Links.

Education: MT(ASCP)BB certification, American Society of Clinical Pathologists, 1980; MT(ASCP) certification, American Society of Clinical Pathologists, 1978; bachelor’s degree, UAB, 1978; advanced academic diploma, Wenonah High School.

Main Issues: Alexander is running on her accomplishments as councilor, citing many neighborhood cleanups and community events in her district; ARPA funding that flowed to schools, parks and drainage projects in the district; community violence interventions, Tool Bank support and housing rehab projects.

Campaign: Website, Facebook.

Lonnie Malone

Age: 51

Residence: Birmingham (Oxmoor Valley)

Political experience: Applicant, Birmingham City Council District 7, 2018; candidate, Birmingham City Council District 7, 2017.

Professional experience: Executive director, The Effective Family Inc., 2012-present; VIP support, BBVA Compass Bank, 2010-2013; data center manager, EDS, 1999-2010.

Civic experience: Volunteer, leader and coordinator, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Omega Psi Phi, 2009-present.

Education: Master of religious education, West Coast Bible and Seminary College, 2012; Bachelor of Science in technical management, Herzing University, 2002; Bachelor of Science in computer information systems, 2002; Bachelor of Science in computer information systems technical management, 2003.

Campaign information: maloneignites.com

DISTRICT 8

Eric Delk

Political experience: First run for public office.

Professional experience: U.S. Air Force veteran, senior contract specialist with the Department of Defense, spent 16 years in civil service.

Educational experience: MBA, Florida Institute of Technology; bachelor’s degree in finance, University of Alabama; graduate, Ensley High School, 1991.

Civic experience: Delk says on his website that he has volunteered with multiple organizations over the past 25 years providing free home and electrical repairs.

Main issues: Invest in home improvement initiatives, improve parks and green spaces, attract more businesses and invest in more commercial development.

Campaign: Website, Facebook

Jonathan Hatten

Age: 47

Residence: Birmingham (Ensley Highland)

Political experience: None

Professional experience: Teacher at Anniston Middle School, 2005-06; teacher and coach at Midfield High School, 2006-08; teacher and coach for Tuscaloosa City School, 2008-10; mental health coordinator for Capitol Care South, 2013-18; teacher and coach at Ramsay High School, 2018- present; Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church of North Pratt, youth pastor, 2010-2014; Spring Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Bessemer, pastor, 2014-21; Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church of North Pratt, pastor, 2021-present.

Civic experience: Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, member; The Vital Show on V94.9, contributor.

Education: Bachelor of Arts in political science, Miles College, 2003; teaching certification, Alabama State University, 2008; master’s in teaching with an emphasis in history, psychology and counseling, University of West Alabama, 2010-13; seeking doctorate in ministry with an emphasis in pastoral leadership and counseling, Andersonville Theological Seminary, 2015-present.

Campaign info: hattenfor8.com

Joe May

Age: 41

Residence: Birmingham (Belview Heights)

Political experience: None

Professional experience: Nestle Toll House Café, franchise owner, 2008-10; IPEC community nonprofit, teacher, 2011; Hustle (Helping Urban Society To Live Emancipated), 2011; Holy Family Cristo Rey High School, teacher, 2011-2016; Holy Family Cristo Rey High School, director of development, 2017; Birmingham City Schools, teacher, 2017-18; Hen Pen agribusiness, foreman, 2018-present.

Civic experience: Benefits For Change, co-founder, 2009; New Bethlehem Baptist Church, associate minister, 2004-11, 2018-19.

Education: Alabama A&M University, student, 2001-03; Lawson State Community College, student, 2004-05; Southeastern Bible College, Bachelor of Arts in biblical studies and history, 2008; Birmingham School of Law, juris doctorate, 2016.

Main issues: According to his campaign website, May is focused on rebuilding public safety through community, fighting for jobs and small businesses, revitalizing neighborhoods, investing in in public schools, protecting public resources – including Birmingham’s water works – and being a champion for food justice and sustainability.

Campaign info: electjoemay.com; #MayIsTheWay

Susan Palmer

Residence: Birmingham

Educational experience: Georgiana School

Campaign: Facebook

Palmer is a longtime resident of Birmingham’s Central Park neighborhood and she’s built a grassroots campaign centered on neighborhood safety, infrastructure, and code enforcement and rallying volunteers to tackle property violations. At one City Council budget hearing, Palmer advocated for immediate repairs to chronically failing stormwater infrastructure — including a sinkhole on 52nd Street North — and emphasized the need for more equitable street paving and improved public safety measures in her district.

David Rivers

Age: 62

Residence: Birmingham (Belview Heights)

Political experience: Vice president of Belview Heights Neighborhood Association, 3 terms.

Professional experience: Manager, TJ Maxx, 1988-97; Parisians/Belk, 1997-2013; Sax Fifth Avenue, 2013-2023.

Civic experience: Sixth Avenue Baptist Church, member; Blazer Male Excellence Network (BMEN) at UAB, 2015-2023.

Education: Attended Jefferson State Community College in RIT program, 1981-1983; studied in the radiology technology program at UAB.

Campaign: davidriversfordistrict8.com

Justin Smith

Smith is a nationally recognized activist, Birmingham native, and lifelong advocate for Civil Rights, youth empowerment, and safer communities. His leadership began as Chairman of the Birmingham City Schools Student Advisory Board. A graduate of Boston College, Justin has led national movements for gun reform, racial justice, and voting rights. Smith aims to make Birmingham bold, fair, and future-ready — focused on reimagining public safety, investing in equitable education, and growing local businesses in underserved neighborhoods.

Sonja Smith

Age: 44

Residence: Birmingham (Belview Heights)

Political experience: Birmingham Board of Education, member, 2017-present, after being elected in 2017 and 2021.

Professional experience: Chicago Public Schools, teacher, 2006-09; Malcomb X Community College in Chicago, teacher, 2009-2021; AIDS Alabama’s Enroll Alabama program, program director, 2013-18; Negro Southern League Museum, deputy director, 2018-21; UAB Lifespan Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, director, 2021-present.

Civic experience: Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, member; Birmingham Sister Cities Commission, vice president and chair of the education committee; ELI Thrive, board member; St. Mark Episcopal Church, pianist; James Lewis Tennis Center in Ensley, member.

Education: Bachelor of Arts in music, Birmingham-Southern College, 2003; master’s in music with a concentration in piano, LSU, 2006; Harvard University Public Education Leadership Program, participant, 2018.

Campaign info: Sonjaforcouncil.com

Adlai Trone

Age: 48

Residence: Birmingham (Fairview)

Political experience: Ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Birmingham, 2013; ran unsuccessfully for Birmingham City Council, 2021.

Professional experience: Magic City Sports Talk radio show, host, 2016-2000; Ameriprise Financial, financial planner, 2001-2013; Birmingham City Schools, teacher, 2009-present.

Civic experience: Offenders Alumni Association (OAA), board member, 2017-present; Fairview Neighborhood Association, two terms as president, 2019-2022.

Education: Auburn University, Bachelor of Science in finance, 1995-99; Auburn University, master’s in business administration, 2001; University of Alabama, master’s in financial planning, 2009

Major issues: Public safety, youth development and community development.

Campaign info: adlaitrone.com

April Myers Williams

Age: 62

Residence: Birmingham (Bush Hills)

Political experience: Birmingham Board of Education, served four terms, 2002-2017, with the final two terms as board president after being elected in 2013, 2009, 2005 and 2002.

Professional experience: City of Birmingham, city clerk’s office, 1981-87; Birmingham Distribution Center of U.S. Postal Service, clerk, 1987; Alabama/Mississippi District of U.S. Postal Service, management, 1988-present.

Civic experience: Birmingham Federal Executives Association, president; Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, executive board; Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, grant review committee, 2019-2025; Keep Birmingham Beautiful Board, member, 2025; Leadership Birmingham, graduate, 2006; Bush Hills Connections, founding member, 2018-present; A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club, executive committee, 2001-17.

Education: Birmingham Skills Center, accounting clerk certification, 1981; attended Jefferson State Community College, taking computer studies and postal management courses; attended Lawson State Community College.

Major issues: The candidate’s primary concerns are economic development, clean and safe neighborhoods and an equitable distribution of goods and services. She added that the Mayor-Council Act legislation should be changed.

Campaign info: williamsforbham8.com, @williamsforbham8 on Instagram, aprilmyerswilliamsforbham8 on Facebook.

DISTRICT 9

Beatrice Collins

Age: 42

Residence: Birmingham (North Birmingham)

Political experience: None

Professional experience: Intern with Birmingham City Council, 2014-15; administrative assistant to multiple city council members, 2015-18; administrative assistant to Councilor Valerie Abbott, 2018-2020; chief of staff to Councilor LaTonya Tate, 2022-24.

Civic experience: Phi Kappa Phi honor society, member; Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity, member; Phi Theta Kappa honor society, member; Phi Beta Lambda business fraternity, member; Kappa Beta Delta business fraternity, member; The Society of Collegiate Leadership and Achievement, member; Sickle Cell Walk, volunteer; Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Breast Cancer Walk, volunteer; Village Creek Society, volunteer.

Education: Associate’s in business administration and management, Lawson State, 2015; bachelor’s in business management, UAB, 2018.

Campaigninfo: votebeatricecollins.com

Richard E. Franklin Jr.

Age: 40

Residence: Smithfield

Political races: None

Political experience: None

Professional experience: President, Birmingham Federation of Teachers Local 2115, 2011-present; Birmingham City Schools, 2006-11, swim team coach, City of Birmingham Park and Recreation, 2005-2011

Civic experience: Member, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People; member, Southern Christian Leadership Conference; vice president, State American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations; president, Birmingham Federation of Teachers, Local 2115; member, American Federation of Teachers Racial Task Force

Education: Lawson State Community College, 2004; A.H. Parker High School, 1999

Significant endorsements: Central Labor Council, Workers Family Party

Main Issues: Address blight, communicate to neighborhoods in real time and assist in creating youth programs, while supporting existing programs; bring down the city’s rising crime rate; fight for the city, especially the children; work to connect people and opportunities for children and families; enforce the leash law, with GBHS to address stray animals, and with the mayor’s office to expedite cleaning neighborhoods; give all communities the visibility and transparency they desire

John Hilliard

Age: 64

Residence: Birmingham (Smithfield Estates)

Political experience: Elected and served in Alabama House District 16, 1993-2002; Birmingham City Council District 9, 2017-21; Jefferson County Citizens Coalition, member, 1984-2023; Jefferson County Citizens Coalition, chairman, 2023-present; New South Coalition, member, inception-present.

Professional experience: National Realty Group, real estate agent, 1986-88; National Realty Group, real estate broker, 1988-present.

Civic experience: Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, 1982-present.

Education: Alabama State University, Bachelor of Arts in business administration and management, 1980-84.

Major issues: Growth of the city tops the candidate’s list of priorities, along with crime and economic development.

Campaign info: votejohnhilliard.com

LaTonya Tate (Incumbent)

Age: 60

Residence: Birmingham (North Birmingham)

Political experience: Elected to the Birmingham City Council, 2021.

Professional experience: Works as a probation and parole consultant and founded the nonprofit Alabama Justice Initiative, which works on criminal justice reform, in 2018. Retired as a probation and parole officer, Florida Department of Corrections, 2006-14, including teaching GED classes for inmates at Northwest Florida State College in 2012-2013; Jefferson County Department of Health, 2001-07.

Civic experience: Community activist in the criminal justice and voter registration areas. Has been an active member of many social justice organizations, such as Alabamians For Fair Justice and Alabama Forward.

Education: Master’s in public administration/government and policy, Grand Canyon University, 2020; bachelor’s in criminal justice administration and security, master’s in criminal justice administration, University of Phoenix, 2008 and 2010; diploma from Bevill State Community College in practical nursing, vocational nursing and nursing assistants, 1995; graduate of Phillips High School.

Main issues: Tate on her website says she is a community-driven advocate and servant leader. Among her top priorities is public safety, and she says that’s not just about policing; she wants to invest in community programs that help create an environment where crime is less likely to occur. Community development is another of her top concerns. She said that over the past years, she has worked to draw new development projects to the district, improve infrastructure and support the growth of local businesses. Her vision is for a District 9 that is thriving, inclusive and accessible to all. Economic sustainability for the district neighborhoods is another plank in her platform. Tate says her goal is to attract new businesses, support local entrepreneurs and ensure the workforce has the skills and opportunities needed to succeed in today’s economy.

Campaign: Website, Facebook.

