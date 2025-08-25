2025 Birmingham Mayoral Election: Each Candidate on Ballot in Tuesday Municipal Election

The Birmingham Times

Two-term Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will face eight challengers on Tuesday, August 26, in the city’s mayoral election; candidates for City Council and Birmingham Board of Education are also on the ballot. The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Woodfin is facing two current officeholders in Juandalynn Givan, a state representative and Lashunda Scales, a Jefferson County Commissioner, who finished second in the 2021 Mayor’s race.

Others on the ballot are Kamau Afrika, Marilyn James-Johnson, Jerimy Littlepage, Brian Rice, David Russell, and Frank Woodson.

A candidate must receive 50.1 percent of the vote before being declared the winner. In races for which no candidate reaches that threshold, a runoff election will be held on October 7.

Click here for City Council candidates and here for Board of Education candidates.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TO VOTE

For more information, visit the city of Birmingham’s election website.

These are the list of candidates for the 2025 City Council elections as compiled by birminghamwatch.org and wbhm.org

Kamau Afrika

Age: 68

Residence: Birmingham (Smithfield)

Political experience: East Thomas Neighborhood Association, president, 1998-2000. Has run a series of unsuccessful campaigns: for the Birmingham City Council District 5, 1989 and 1997; for the Democratic nomination in a special election to fill Alabama House of Representatives District 54, 2006; in a special election to fill Larry Langford’s unexpired term on the Jefferson County Commission, 2008; in a special election to fill the Jefferson County Commission District 1 seat left vacant when William Bell was sworn in as Birmingham’s mayor in 2010; for mayor against Bell, 2011; for mayor against Bell, 2013.

Professional experience: Real estate investor, 1990-present; BP, health and safety inspector, 2010; Granite Construction, road crew supervisor, 2000; Brooklery Pharmacy, 1999.

Civic experience: Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, 1983-present; College Hills Neighborhood Improvement, late 1980s; Five Points/Smithfield Merchants Association, 1983; Birmingham Pledge Group, in the 1980s.

Education: Birmingham-Southern College, bachelor’s in kinesiology, 1985; attended Miles Law School, 1991; Samford University, in master’s program for environmental science, 2009-10.

Major issues: The candidate’s top priorities include public safety, specifically creating a large police patrol force; development of neglected parts of town to eliminate food deserts; creating entertainment and athletic complexes in the west, northwest and southwest sections of the city; and development of small businesses and achieving equity for Black businesses.

Campaign: afrikaformayor.com

Juandalynn Givan

Residence: Birmingham

Political experience: Alabama House Representatives, 2010–present, after being elected in 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022; ran unsuccessfully for U.S. House District 2, 2024; assistant liaison, Capital Projects and Development for the City of Birmingham under mayors Richard Arrington, Bernard Kincaid and William Bell, 1996-2000. Elected national president of the National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women, 2021; Named National Legislator of the Year by the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, 2015.

Professional experience: Givan & Associates Law Firm, 2004-present; Birmingham Housing Authority Hope 6 Administrator for Metropolitan Gardens and Tuxedo Terrace, 2000-2010.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science, Miles College, 1992; and juris doctorate, Miles School of Law, 1996.

Main issues: “I’m running for Mayor of Birmingham because I believe the city needs bold, transformative leadership to tackle its most pressing challenges. Our campaign is centered on creating a safer, more inclusive, and economically vibrant Birmingham. I am dedicated to addressing crime, improving access to affordable housing, strengthening educational opportunities, and fostering a business-friendly environment to bring more jobs to the city. With my extensive experience in law, government, and community advocacy, I am prepared to lead Birmingham toward a future where every resident has the opportunity to thrive.”

She outlines her stances on a broad range of issues on the priorities page of her campaign website.

More information: Campaign website; Facebook; Instagram.

Marilyn James-Johnson

Age: 57

Residence: North Titusville:

Political Experience: First run for office.

Educational experience: 1986 graduate of West Blocton High School.

Professional experience: Licensed evangelist based in Birmingham, Alabama, affiliated with Praises of Glory My Ministries.

Main issues: The unhoused. James said she was homeless for nearly a year ago and that experience opened her eyes and her heart to the needs of the less fortunate. She also wants to address a complaint she’s heard from city seniors about litter. She would also institute “prayer days,” she said. “And we wouldn’t just have one prayer day in Birmingham. We would have prayer often, so that we can keep our city prayed up at all times.”

Jerimy Littlepage

Age: 26

Residence: Birmingham (Titusville. Grew up in multiple Birmingham neighborhoods)

Political experience: First run for office.

Educational experience: Graduated A.H. Parker High School, 2018.

Professional experience: Digital creator, previously served in the U.S. Army Reserve, forklift operator with Ventura Foods.

Main issues: “His immediate goal is to bring unity to the city. He wants the elderly to live without being in fear and he wants children to have a better future,” his website states. Littlepage is seeking to become the youngest mayor of Birmingham at 26 years old. His website outlines his “Big 6 Plan” that outlines plans to address public safety, mental health awareness, housing affordability, job opportunities, homeownership and community engagement.

Campaign: Website, Facebook.

Brian K. Rice

Age: 45

Residence: Birmingham (Ensley)

Political experience: None

Professional experience: Construction manager, Defense Department in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, 2002-07; business development manager for manufacturing companies from Charlotte, North Carolina, Houston and Birmingham, 2007-present; launched Heroes Bridge, a mentoring program for youths and aspiring business owners, 2010-present; real estate developer, 2008-present.

Civic experience: Participated in Big Brothers Big Sisters, has been a long-time member of the Urban League and chairs the board for the Birmingham YMCA Youth Center.

Education: Alabama A&M University, bachelor’s in mechanical engineering, 2002.

Major issues: Integrity at City Hall is among the candidate’s biggest concerns. “I think we need more guardrails at City Hall. I’m extremely concerned (about) ethics violations.” Rice said he always puts local business first and said a safe environment must be created for senior citizens and their assets must be protected. He also wants to foster a balance of power in city government. “I will reduce my power to balance the power at City Hall,” he said. “I’ll grant the City Council permission to discuss making changes to the Mayor-Council Act. That’ll be my first act.”

Campaign: https://www.bkrice.com/

David Russell

Age: 74

Residence: Birmingham (Smithfield Estates)

Political experience: Russell has not been elected to office, but he has been on several ballots. He ran most recently for the District 9 seat on the Birmingham City Council in 2021. Before that, he was a candidate for the Alabama Public Service Commission in 1982; Birmingham City Council District 9 in 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2017, and Alabama House District 60 in 2002, 2006 and 2010.

Professional experience: A.L. Williams, insurance sales, 1980-2015.

Civic experience: Southern Christian Leadership Conference, member.

Education: Alabama State University, bachelor’s in business administration and economics, 1973.

Major issues: Russell hopes to make downtown Ensley into a “Black Wall Street,” like the one that existed decades ago in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with thriving Black-owned businesses. He also wants to again make Birmingham the largest city in Alabama by annexing suburbs such as Lipscomb, Brighton, Fairfield, Forestdale and Midfield. As mayor, Russell hopes to bring Alabama A&M University back to the table in negotiations to purchase the former Birmingham-Southern College property.

Lashunda Scales

Age: 54

Residence: Huffman

Political experience: Ran for the Birmingham City Council in 2005, losing to Joel Montgomery in a runoff. Finished second in the primary to incumbent Oliver Robinson in a bid for Alabama House District 58 in 2006. Was elected District 1 representative to the City Council in November 2009 and served nearly 3 terms. Defeated George Bowman for District 1 seat on the Jefferson County Commission in 2018.

Professional experience: Owner, Scales PR Marketing Firm Inc., February 2000-present. Has worked for several other businesses, including some that are family owned and operated.

Civic experience: Partner In Education, Birmingham City Schools; former vice president, Echo Highlands Neighborhood Association; former board member, Family Involvement Program; former chair, Huffman High School FBLA marketing committee.

Education: Attended Stillman College; associate’s, Jefferson State; Harvard University Kennedy School of Government, 2015; Leadership Birmingham, 2016; Leadership Alabama XXXI, 2021-2022.

Main Issues: According to her website, the candidate said she intends to be tough on violent crime by empowering experienced Birmingham Police Department leaders to fight crime, restoring the BPD to full staffing of 900-plus sworn officers, restore police patrol in high-crime areas and go after violent criminals with swift arrest, prosecution and maximum punishment. She wants to aggressively fight to retake the Birmingham Water Works and fend off any attempts by the state to assume any city assets. The candidate also plans to aggressively recruit new businesses to locate in Birmingham city limits and prioritize local entities to provide city goods and services

Campaign: scalesbhm.com

Randall L. Woodfin

Age: 48

Residence: Central City

Political experience: Mayor of Birmingham, 2017-present; member, Birmingham Board of Education, 2013-17; president, Birmingham Board of Education, 2013-15.

Professional experience: Mayor of Birmingham, 2017-present; assistant city attorney, city of Birmingham, 2009-17.

Civic experience: Former board member, Alabama Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy; former board member, Birmingham Botanical Gardens; former board member, Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama; former board member, Birmingham Change Fund; former board member, American Red Cross; former board member, Birmingham Education Foundation; former board member, Birmingham Cultural Alliance; former board member, Start the Adventure in Reading; former president, Birmingham Chapter of the Morehouse College Alumni Association; Leadership Alabama, 2016; featured speaker, TEDx Birmingham, 2017; Alabama state director, Hillary for America, 2016.

Education: Juris doctor, Cumberland School of Law, Samford University, 2007; bachelor’s in political science, Morehouse College, 2003.

Main issues: “One thing we’re gonna do is continue to make the advances we’ve made here. In 2025, we would have hired the largest number of police officers probably in over 15 years. We’re gonna continue on that trend (and) make sure our police force is fully staffed. Today, we’re at 83%, so we expect right at the start of the third term … by December, we expect to be fully staffed for our Birmingham Police Department. We want to endow the Birmingham Promise, make sure young people — well after I’m mayor of the city of Birmingham, children not born yet — can attend college tuition free. I think ultimately, we want to finally dismantle the legacy of racism and the cost of segregation in Birmingham. As of now, there’s still a duplication of services as we invest more in our city’s infrastructure, city amenities such as our libraries, our recreation centers, things of that nature. And continue to make economic development and workforce development a priority to put people to work and … fill these empty lots. The city of Birmingham cannot be in the grass-cutting business with your public tax dollars. We cannot go on private lots every two weeks. We have removed so many blighted structures. It is now time to lean all the way in on making sure we can go vertical with more single-family homes that are affordable as well as market rate in our city.”

Woodfin has released a detailed policy platform outlining his vision for Birmingham’s future, called “The Woodfin Way.” That full plan is available on the platform page of his website.

Campaign: Website, Facebook, X, Bluesky, YouTube, Instagram.

Frank Woodson

Residence: Birmingham

Professional experience: Pastor of Covenant Community Fellowship, president and CEO, CityServe Alabama; board member, Digital Fulcrum Media; board chairman and former executive director of Mission Alabama, 2002-present; assistant director, Young Business Leaders, 2001-2010; chief operating officer, Cornerstone Schools of Alabama, 1999-2001; operations management and engineering, United Parcel Service, 1981-1999. law clerk, Shores, Larkin, Penick and Massey, 1981-1984.

Political experience: Ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination to the Alabama House of Representatives District 52, 2024.

Education: UAB, communication arts, 1979-84.

Main issues: “My mission is to lead Birmingham with integrity, vision, and accountability — restoring core city services, revitalizing neighborhoods, and creating real opportunity for every resident,” Woodson says on his website. His lists as his top priorities: ensuring safe and clean communities by fighting blight and improving infrastructure; building opportunity by creating pathways to employment, supporting local businesses and attracting investment; creating an efficient government; and supporting working families by expanding child care access, school readiness and family support programs.

Campaign: Website, Facebook, Instagram, Bluesky.

