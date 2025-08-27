2025 Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival Energizes Downtown Birmingham

Marika N. Johnson | For The Birmingham Times

The 22nd Annual Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival lit up the historic Fourth Avenue Business District on Saturday with a lively celebration of music, culture and community. From 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. the downtown corridor between 16th and 18th Streets brimmed with the sounds of jazz and lively entertainment.

Performances by the Birmingham Heritage Band, tenor saxophonist Ronald Goodwin, Yarbrough & Company, Eric Essix, Hoover High Jazz Band, Dee Lucas among others delivered a rich mix of jazz and soulful melodies that kept the crowd moving and dancing in the streets well into the evening.

Festival goers enjoyed more than music. Local food vendors, retail booths, and community resource tables offered a variety of experiences throughout the day.

Presented by Urban Impact, Inc and Taste of 4th Ave, Inc the festival reinforced its roots in Birmingham’s historic district and its mission to uplift Black-owned businesses and local entrepreneurs by providing vital exposure and connection.

As the city continues to build on this annual tradition, the Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival remains a highlight of Birmingham’s cultural calendar bringing together families, businesses, artists and jazz lovers alike.

