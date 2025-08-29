August 28, 2025

____________________________

MERCHANDISE

____________________________

EMPLOYMENT

____________________________

Setup Supervisor 2. Utility Coordinator

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Setup Supervisor and 2) Utility Coordinator for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

Aftermarket Purchasing Director

Aftermarket Purchasing Director: develop and execute purchasing and procurement policies, strategies and procedures, coordinate cross-functional collaboration with logistics & finance; 4 yrs. experience as any type of purchasing manager, operations manager, or sales manager is required. Mon-Fri; 40 hours/wk. Send your resume to R&M Equipment Rentals LLC 2329 29th Ave N., Birmingham AL 35207 Attn B. Bohannon

BT08/21/2025

______________________________

Product Director

Product Director: manage the entire product life cycle, including product development, quality assurance & technical analysis; develop & implement engineering solutions to enhance product reliability; bachelor’s, or equivalent, in mechanical engineering or business administration is required. An educational equivalency evaluation of the degree is acceptable. 2 yrs. of experience as any type of manager or director is required. Mon-Fri; 40 hours/wk. Send your resume to R&M Equipment Rentals LLC 2329 29th Ave N., Birmingham AL 35207 Attn B. Bohannon

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

Assistant Manager of Stadium Setup 2. Assistant Director of Stadium Operations

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Assistant Manager of Stadium Setup and 2) Assistant Director of Stadium Operations for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

University of Montevallo

Major Gifts Officer

Procurement Specialist

Student Accounts Analyst

Visit https://jobs.montevallo.edu

UM is an EO Institution

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

Logistics Engineer

CAS Capital Group, LLC – Warrior, AL

Logistics Engineer

Apply online at www.lapidarycapitalgroup.com/open-positions

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

______________________________

LEGAL

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902585.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMES CURTIS DEASON, JR.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 27, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 811 Appalachee Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-19-4-006-005.000

Legal Description: Lot 15, in Block 6, according to the survey of East Birmingham Land Company, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 7, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2024106789 as follows: LOT 15 BLK 6 EAST BHAM)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902855.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TOBY JOE LODGE; DINAH L. JOHNSON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 16, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2311 21st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-021-004.000

Legal Description: Lot 2307, as the same is designated and described in the M.A. May Map recorded in Map Book 1, Page 133 of Map Books, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama. Fronting on South side of 21st Avenue, in Section 3, Township 17 South, Range 3 West and situated in Birmingham, Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086462 as follows: LOT 2307 M A MAY SUR)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-903117.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DELORIS H. CALLEN and RICKY S. NORRIS, as heirs of FREDDIE MAE COLEMAN; JOHNNIE COLMAN. JR, and unknown heirs of JOHNNIE COLEMAN, JR.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 30, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1914 Stouts Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-026-003.000

Legal Description: Lot 4-A, Block 2, according to the resurvey, as recorded in Map Book 51, Page 81, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, of Lots 3, and 4, Block 2, of the E. A. Westbrook Survey, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111612 as follows: Lot 4-A E A WESTBROOK RESUR OF LOTS 3& 4 BLK 2)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-903119.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MTAG SERVICES, LLC; LESTER F. WASHINGTON, as heir of OLA W. BROWN; Unknown heirs of OLA W. BROWN; RODERICK SMITH, as heir of LEONARD LANE; Unknown heirs of LEONARD LANE; Unknown heirs of SARAH LANE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 30, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2008 24th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-021-013.000

Legal Description: 40 feet of the North end of Lots 2314, 2312 and 2310 described by M. A. May’s Map of North Birmingham and recorded in Volume 1, Page 133 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, more particularly described: Commencing at the Southeast corner of Lot 2314; thence North 100 feet to a point of beginning; thence West 140 feet to an alley; thence North 40 feet to an alley; thence East 140 feet to said 24th Street; thence 40 feet to the point of beginning, said lot fronts on 24th Street 40 feet and extends back 140 feet to an alley situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086463 as follows: P O B 100 FT NW OF NW INTER 20TH AVE N & 24TH ST N TH NW 40 FT ALG 24TH ST N TO ALLEY TH SW 140 FT TO ALLEY TH SE 40FT TH NE 140 FT TO P O B BEING PT LOTS 2310 2312 2314 M A MAY SUR)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902469

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF BEATRICE THOMAS; ALLEN CLEMENTINE THOMAS, AS AGENT FOR ESTATE OF EARL S THOMAS SR.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 18, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The South Fifty (50) feet of Lot 6, according to the survey of Copeland and Henry, as recorded in Deed Record Volume 71, Page 303, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111473 as follows: S 1/2 OF LOT 6 COPELAND & HENRY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-017-021.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901369

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF ARTHUR E. SYMORE; K & S PROPERTIES, LLC; LVNV FUNDING LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 7 and 8, Block 3, according to the Survey of First Addition to Druid Hills, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 53, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111496 as follows: LOTS 7 & 8 BLK 3 DRUID HILLS 1ST ADD 53/14

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-015-016.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902719

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: FRANK N. SYLVESTER; J.M. BOGGAN; ESTATE OF ELBERT CARVER AKA ELBERT CAVER; ESTATE OF SARAH L. CARVER AKA SARA CAVER; ALABAMA MEDICAID AGENCY; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The North 45 feet of Lots 15 and 16, according to the Sudduth Realty Company’s Subdivision, as recorded in Map Book 13, Page 75, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, of Block 666, of the Elyton Land Company.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111500 as follows: N 45 FT LOT 15 & 16 SUDDUTH RLTY COS RESUR BLK 666 PLUS A STRIP 25 FT WIDE E OT & ADJ TO SD LOT 16

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-25-2-028-005.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902472

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF RUTH C. PEARSON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 18, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 7, according to Casey’s Addition to Druid Hills as recorded in Map Book 17 Page 48 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2021001954 as follows: LOT 7 CASEYS ADD TO DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-23-4-032-006.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902715

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DAVID A. HATCHER; SUZANNE I. HATCHER; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Part of Lots 71 and 72, according to Phillips Addition to Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 58, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: Begin at the Southwest corner of said Lot 71 and run thence Eastwardly along the South line of said lot for a distance of 29.80 feet; thence turn an angle of 14 degrees 08 minutes to the left and run Eastwardly for a distance of 41 feet; thence turn an angle of 38 degrees 19 minutes to the left and run Northeastwardly for a distance of 10 feet to the Point of Beginning of the parcel here described; from the Point of Beginning thus obtained, turn an angle of 96 degrees 25 minutes to the right and run Southeastwardly for a distance of 80.79 feet to a point on the Northwesterly line of Georgia Road, as same is now located and constructed as a 30 foot thoroughfare; thence turn an angle of 90 degrees 54 minutes to the left and run Northeastwardly along the Northwestwardly line of Georgia Road for a distance of 41.86 feet to a point on the West line of an alley; thence turn an angle of 44 degrees 48 minutes to the left and run Northwardly along the West line of said alley for a distance of 55.60 feet to a point in the East line of said Lot 71, which is 2 feet South of the Northeast corner of said lot; thence turn an angle of 88 degrees 17 minutes to the left and run Westwardly and parallel with the North line of said Lot 71 for a distance of 61.90 feet; thence turn an angle of 52 degrees 26 minutes to the left and run Southwestwardly for a distance of 38 feet to the Point of Beginning.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2021001844 as follows: P O B 192 FT S NE OF THE NE INTER OF 47TH ST N & AIRPORT HWY TH NE 35 FT S ALG HWY TO ALLEY TH N 49 FT S TH W 61.9FT TH SW 38 FT TH SE 80 FT TO POB BEING PT OF LOT 26 SPENCE & SPRINGER

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-20-4-009-026.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 17, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902586.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMES CURTIS DEASON, JR.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 26, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 817 Appalachee Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-19-4-006-004.000

Legal Description: Lot 14, in Block 6, according to the survey of East Birmingham Land Company, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 7, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2024106778 as follows: LOT 14 BLK 6 EAST BHAM)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 3, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-903118.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MT. SINAI PRIMITIVE BAPTIST CHURCH OF COLLEGEVILLE, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 30, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1922 Stouts Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-026-005.000

Legal Description: Lot 6, Block 2, according to the survey of E. A. Westbrook, as recorded in Deed Book 74, Page 356, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2021001955 as follows: LOT 6 BLK 2 E A WESTBROOK)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 3, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902990.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF CLIFTON MCELROY, JR.; CLIFTON MCELROY, JR. and unknown heirs of CLIFTON MCELROY, JR.; ESTATE OF JOHN LLEDWYN LANIER, JR.; JOHN LANIER and unknown heirs of JOHN LANIER; MBL INVESTMENT, INC.; ALFA MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 24, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 344 15th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-2-036-010.000

Legal Description: Lot 10, Block 12, according to the Survey of Brownlie Realty Company’s Subdivision of Hudson Estates, as recorded in Map Book 7, Page 14, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017097441 as follows: LOT 10 BROWNLIE REALTY COS S/D OF BLK 12 HUDSON EST)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 3, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-903274.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: PATRICIA MCGINNIS, CAROL MCGINNIS KETABI, AND NANCY MCGINNIS WALKER, as heirs of SARAH P. MCGINNIS; SARAH P. MCGINNIS and unknown heirs of SARAH P. MCGINNIS; ERNEST W. PIERSON and unknown heirs of ERNEST W. PIERSON; OLGA D. PIERSON and unknown heirs of OLGA D. PIERSON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on August 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2408 20th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-022-004.000

Legal Description: Commence at the intersection of East line of 24th Street N and the North line of 20th Ave N in Section 23, Township 17 South, Range 3 West; thence Northeast along 20th Ave 120 feet to Point of Beginning; thence continue Northeasterly 25 feet; thence Northwesterly 140 feet; thence Southwesterly 25 feet; thence Southeasterly 140 feet to Point of Beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086559 as follows: COM INTER OF E/L 24TH ST N & N/L 20TH AVE N SEC TP 17S R 3W TH NE ALG 20TH AVE 120 FT TO POB TH CONT NELY 25 FT TH NWLY 140 FT TH SWLY 25 FT TH SELY 140 FT TO POB)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 3, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902718

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: YASMIN T. HARRIS A/K/A YASMIN WILLIAMS; AISHA BOYD; ESTATE OF MADIE B. WILLIAMS; CAROLYN WILLIAMS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 13, Block 8, according to the map of Druid Hills, except the Easterly 14 feet used for road, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 3 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2021001959 as follows: LOT 13 BLK 8 DRUID HILLS EXC ELY 14 FT USED FOR RD

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-002-026.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 3, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902473

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF LAWRENCE W. STALLWORTH, JR.; IOLA THOMAS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 18, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 18, Block 8, according to the survey of Sudduth Realty Company’s 6th Addition, known as Druid Hills, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 3, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2021021042 as follows: LOT 18 BLK 8 DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-002-003.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 3, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902470

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF JESSIE MAE GLAZE; ESTATE OF ANNIE LEE UNDERWOOD; AOA ACQUISITIONS, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 18, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 4, Block 46, according to the map of East Birmingham Land Company as recorded in Map Book 1, page 5, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2020086475 as follows: LOT 4 BLK 46 EAST BHAM LD CO

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-19-1-022-009.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 3, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Section 39-2-1 as amended by H275 Code of Alabama, 1997, notice is hereby given that Gillespie Construction, LLC, 4565 Hwy 5, Jasper, Alabama, Contractor, has completed, Cahaba Road P.03979, for the Birmingham Water Works Board and has made request for final statement of said contract.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Section 39-2-1 as amended by H275 Code of Alabama, 1997, notice is hereby given that Gillespie Construction, LLC, 4565 Hwy 5, Jasper, Alabama, Contractor, has completed, Sardis Road P.04195, for the Birmingham Water Works Board and has made request for final statement of said contract.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid-South, Inc. has completed the Contract for

Mountain Brook Schools 2025 Equipment Replacement for the State of Alabama and the City of Mountain Brook, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify Bernhard TME, LLC, 400 Vestavia Parkway, Suite 310, Vestavia Hills, AL35216, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid-South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL35203

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) Emergency Window Replacement for Shelby County High School at Columbiana for the State of Alabama and the(County) of Shelby, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Emergency Repairs and Addition to Dry Storage at Pizitz Middle School at Vestavia Hills for the State of Alabama and the(City) of Vestavia Hills, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of New Football Video Board for Springville High School at Springville for the State of Alabama and the(City) of Springville Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Growth Builders invites land development contractors to bid on site work at Oak Hill and Shadowbrook. Interested contractors should email jdapogny@growth-homes.com to request site plans and scope. MWDBEs certified by ADECA or BCIA are encouraged to apply.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Growth Builders invites residential homebuilding contractors to bid on new homes at Oak Hill, Woodlawn, and Shadowbrook. Interested contractors should email gmowatt@growth-homes.com to request architectural plans and scope. MWDBEs certified by ADECA or BCIA are encouraged to apply.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

ITB# 81-25 “PEST CONTROL SERVICES”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, for ITB 81-25 PEST CONTROL SERVICES.

All solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx.Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Florencie Underwood.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (CST) in Commissioners Suite 200 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N., Birmingham, AL 35203.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

BID 25-12-04 (A-G)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting sealed bids for our Annual Chemicals,

BID 25-12-04(A-G) As follows:

Ferric Sulfate

Hydrofluosilicic Acid

Liquid Chlorine

Liquid Sodium Hypochlorite

Orthophosphoric Acid

Potassium Permanganate

Powdered Activated Carbon

The specifications may be examined and obtained in the Purchasing Department’s office at3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, or by emailing derleda.abrom@bwwb.org, or our website at www.bwwb.org.

Sealed bids for Chemicals will be received in the Purchasing Department not later than Tuesday, September 2, 2025 @ 10:00 a.m., at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

Prospective bidders should deliver or mail their sealed bids to 3600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bid 25-12-04(A-G) Chemicals, Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.”

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is soliciting Statements for qualifications (SOQ) and Project proposals from qualified firms to provide technical, professional, and administrative staff to administer the acquisition of land via an FAA Airport Improvement Program grant within the Runway 36 Runway Protection Zone (RPZ). Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. There will be a non-mandatory pre-submittal meeting on August 21, 2025, at 2:00PM. Deadline for proposals will be September 12th, 2025, at 2:00PM.

BT08/28 /2025

______________________________

ABANDONED VEHICLES

2016 Hyundai Elantra – VIN# 5NPDH4AE8GH775123

2000 Toyota Camry CE -VIN# 4T1BG22K2YU003707

2017 HYUNDAI Santa Fe SPORT -VIN# 5XYZT3LB3HG420094

2000 CHEVROLET S TRUCK – VIN# 1GCCS1449YK189791

2007 Nissan Versa – VIN# 3N1BC13E57L416252

2009 Chevrolet Malibu – VIN# 1G1ZG57B59F155203

2006 Nissan Altima – VIN# 1N4AL11D16N458831

2003 Jaguar X-Type -VIN# SAJEA51C93WD21968

2013 Chrysler 300 Base – VIN# 2C3CCAAGXDH739047

2019 Nissan Sentra – VIN# 3N1AB7AP3KY319357

2017 Nissan Sentra SV – VIN# 3N1AB7AP9HY390295

Time of Auction will be at 7:00 am on September 25, 2025.

Location of all vehicles: 1460 Minor Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35224

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

ABANDONED VEHICLE

Odum Lorenzo/Easy Money has abandoned vehicle

Contact us regarding intent. 2010 Dodge (Black)

205 572-1295 — VIN 1D7RB1CT7AS181784

Alabama. Auction date is 9/22/25 @ 7am.

1214 Charles Ave. Bessemer, AL35020

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR ABANDONED VEHICLE

2019 FORD MUSTANG GT – 1FA6P8CF6K5184621

TIME: 9:00 AM on October 10, 2025

LOCATION: 2525 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time, September 5, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Heart and Vascular Center

North Pavilion 6th Floor – HVC Lab 9 Renovation For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: H205012

SCOPE OF WORK:

This project involves renovation of an existing cardiac catheterization procedure room and replacement of the existing interventional imaging equipment. The project will include general construction, lead shielding, structural, fire protection, plumbing, mechanical, and electrical disciplines. Coordination with equipment vendors will be necessary. The budget is anticipated to be between

$1,300,000 and $1,500,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre- qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, September 5, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about September 12, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects 2805 Crescent Avenue

Birmingham, Alabama 35209 Mr. Charlie Abram

205-870-1876

charliea@bparchitects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre- qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be

obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre- qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is October 2, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand-delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on October 2, 2025 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be September 18, 2025 at 2:00 PM at 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

Request for Public Works Bid

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (hereinafter, “the BWWB”) will be accepting bids for Public Works bids on Air Scour Blower Replacement – Western Filter Plant, Event Number 25-03-14, until Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. An optional Pre-Bid meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at 1400 Bankhead Highway West, Birmingham, AL 35214. This Invitation to Bid (ITB) is being issued pursuant to Ala. Code §39-1-1 et. seq. (1975) to establish contract(s) with a qualified firm or firms that will provide the replacement of Air Scour Blowers to the BWWB as further described in this ITB. Note: A General Contractor’s License is required for Public Works projects exceeding $100,000. The selected Contractor is to perform the replacement of two air scour blowers at the Western Filter Plant. The Specifications and Conditions may be examined and obtained in the office of the Purchasing Manager, LyTonja Levert, at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, by email to Jonathan.Jett@bwwb.org or via our website www.bwwb.org. All bids must be submitted by the deadline on Thursday, September 11th, 2025, by 10:00 a.m., in a sealed envelope directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager, LyTonja Levert, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Invitation to bid on Public Works bid on Air Scour Blower Replacement – Western Filter Plant, Event Number 25-03-14 and including your General Contractor’s License number in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

Request for Public Works Bid

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (hereinafter, “the BWWB”) will be accepting bids for Public Works bids on Shades Mountain Filter Plant West Filter 2 Regrout Project, Event Number 25-03-13, until Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 10:00 am. An optional Pre-Bid meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at 2990 Shades Crest Road, Birmingham, AL 35216. This Invitation to Bid (ITB) is being issued pursuant to Ala. Code §39-1-1 et. seq. (1975) to establish contract(s) with a qualified firm or firms that will provide regrout services to the BWWB as further described in this ITB. Note: A General Contractor’s License is required for Public Works projects exceeding $100,000. The selected Contractor is to perform regrout services at the West Filter 2, located at Shades Mountain Filter Plant. The Specifications and Conditions may be examined and obtained in the office of the Purchasing Manager, LyTonja Levert, at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, by email to Jonathan.Jett@bwwb.org or via our website www.bwwb.org. All bids must be submitted by the deadline on Wednesday, September 10th, 2025, by 10:00 a.m., in a sealed envelope directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager, LyTonja Levert, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Invitation to bid on Public Works bid on Shades Mountain Filter Plant West Filter 2 Regrout Project, Event Number 25-03-13 and including your General Contractor’s License number in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Birmingham will accept sealed bids for the project East Lake Safe Streets – ROW Improvements (Rebid); Project # ENG 2025-004.Bids will be received by the City Engineer in Suite 220 of City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until Wednesday, September 17th, 2025, at 2:00 pm (CST).Sealed bids will be time-stamped at the time of arrival. Bids will then be publicly opened and read in Suite 220 Conference Room beginning at 2:00 pm. It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that the bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before time set for opening. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the bid box located in Room 220 City Hall, hand-delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 of City Hall or brought to the bid opening.

This is a roadway improvement project in the East Lake neighborhood. It is primarily permanent road closures by installing concrete bump outs, bollards, trees, and guardrails. The primary items and quantities are approximately:

18” Concrete Curb & Gutter – 1,050 LF, 6” Concrete Paving – 100 SY, Metal Bollards – 56 Each, Trees – 28 Each, Guardrail – 50 LF

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on Wednesday, September 3rd, 2025, at 3:00 pm (CST) in Conference Room 220 City Hall.

Bid documents are open to public inspection at the Office of the City Engineer in the Department of Capital Projects — Suite 220 of City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203.Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/ under the project name 40th St N Street Improvements. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders. Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of the bids for a period of ninety (90) days.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder during the award process. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder during the award process and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Alabama Code Chapter 8, Title 34 (inclusive) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “East Lake Safe Streets – ROW Improvements (Rebid)” on the outside of each envelope. Contractors shall also write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number as well as the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) Sales Tax Attachment form, (3) the Authorization to Execute form, (4) fully executed bid bond or certified check, (5) MBE/DBE Forms A, C, and D, (6) a copy of the contractor’s current State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (7) a current City of Birmingham Business License, (8) E-verify documentation, (9) Transparency in City Government form, and (10) List of Subcontractors.

This project is subject to the requirements of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program, which is designed to encourage the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) in City of Birmingham construction projects. The program is administered by the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) which establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Special attention is called to the requirement of all bidders to identify trades and activities for which it will solicit and accept bids from potential MBE/DBE subcontractors. Potential bidders are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request a list of potential subcontractors and submit the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse Miller, PE

City Engineer

Advertisement dates in local newspaper:

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Birmingham will accept sealed bids for Greensprings Highway

– HAWK Signal Project # ENG 2024-019. Bids will be received by the City Engineer in Suite 220 of City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until Wednesday, September 24, 2025, by 2:00 p.m. Sealed bids will be time-stamped at the time of arrival. Bids will then be publicly opened and read in Suite 220 Conference Room beginning at 2:00 pm. It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that the bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before time set for opening. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the bid box located in Room 220 City Hall, hand- delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 of City Hall or brought to the bid opening.

This is a streetscape project in the Glen Iris Neighborhood. It is primarily pedestrian traffic signal installation, and includes sidewalks, curbs, ADA ramps, and striping to reduce the pedestrian crossing distance and slow traffic in the area. The primary items of work are approximately: 4” Concrete Sidewalks (340 SY), 6” Heavy Duty Concrete Paving (120 SY), 18” Concrete Curb & Gutter (550 LF), 6” Concrete Curb (200 LF), and items relating to installation of pedestrian signals.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 2:00 pm (CST) in Conference Room 220 City Hall.

Bid documents are open to public inspection at the Office of the City Engineer in the Department of Capital Projects — Suite 220 of City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203. Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plan room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/ under the above project name. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders. Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of the bids for a period of ninety (90) days.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder during the award process. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety

company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder during the award process and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Alabama Code Chapter 8, Title 34 (inclusive) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Greensprings Highway – HAWK Signal” on the outside of each envelope. Contractors shall also write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number as well as the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) Sales Tax Attachment, (3) the Authorization to Execute the Form of Proposal, (4) fully executed bid bond or certified check, (5) MBE/DBE Forms A, C, and D, (6) a copy of the contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (7) a current City of Birmingham Business License, (8) E-verify documentation, (9) list of subcontractors, and (10) Transparency in City Government form.

This project is subject to the requirements of the Birmingham Plan- Construction Industry Program, which is designed to encourage the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) in City of Birmingham construction projects. The program is administered by the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) which establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Special attention is called to the requirement of all bidders to identify trades and activities for which it will solicit and accept bids from potential MBE/DBE subcontractors. Potential bidders are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request a list of potential subcontractors and submit the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other

professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject and or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse Miller, PE City Engineer

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES

NOTICE OF OPEN SEASON FOR RECEIPT OF PROGRAM YEAR 2026-2027 APPLICATIONS FOR GRANTS FROM THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM AND THE EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS GRANT (HOMELESS) PROGRAM FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND INFORMATION REGARDING HOME PROGRAM ACTIVITIES

Please be advised that the Jefferson County Office of Community Services will receive Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) applications from municipalities, non-profit organizations, and citizens groups located in Jefferson County, Alabama outside the cities of Birmingham, Hoover, Bessemer, Helena, and Sumiton. Information pertaining to proposal content is available upon request from the Jefferson County Office of Community Services, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Suite A-430, Birmingham, AL 35203.Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) applications are received from approved local non-profit providers of homeless assistance in Jefferson County.

All CDBG applications and ESG applications must be received (in hand) in the Office of Community Services by 5:00 PM on Friday, January 30, 2026.Applications submitted for previous years but not funded must be resubmitted to be considered.

Applications for housing rehabilitation for homeowners will be due by 5:00 PM on Friday, February 27, 2026. Applications submitted for previous years but not funded must be resubmitted to be considered.

In accordance with Jefferson County’s Citizen Participation Plan and HUD’s regulatory requirement waivers, a series of virtual public hearings will be held and to encourage submission of qualified applications, all applicants must attend one of the following virtual meetings:

Day Date Time

Thursday 09/25/2025 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday 10/21/2025 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 11/18/2025 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 12/18/2025 10:00 a.m.

Those wishing to attend must pre-register with the Department of Community Services no later than 12:00 noon the day before the event via email: mappp@jccal.org or voicemail, 205-325-5761, extension 1931. Individuals must provide their name, organization, address, telephone number, and email.

Those needing to attend in person can attend the September 25, 2025,or December 18, 2025 meeting at the Jefferson County Courthouse located at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430. The in-person sessions will be held in the Commission Conference Room of the Jefferson County Courthouse, located on the second floor. If the meeting location changes, information on the new location will be provided at registration.

Information will be provided regarding proposed activities funded under the HOME Program, affordable housing opportunities, housing counseling and Fair Housing. Jefferson County is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.

Special accommodations are available, upon request, for those with disabilities and for those with limited English proficiency. Those requiring special accommodation should call 205-325-5761 in advance for assistance. The Jefferson County Office of Community Services is located at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North, Suite A-430, Birmingham, AL35203.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

P O Box 301463 (Zip 36130-1463)

1400 Coliseum Boulevard (Zip 36110-2400)

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

(334) 271-7700

PROPOSED CONSENT ORDER

Account Code: 210

Jefferson County

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Environmental Management Act, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is proposing to issue a Consent Order to Birmingham Hide and Tallow Company, Inc., NPDES Permit Number ALG150144 and SID Permit Number IU39370018, located at 5430 Johns Road Bessemer, Jefferson County, Alabama.

The violations noted in the Consent Order consist of effluent limitation violations of the SID Permit, improper operation of the wastewater pond, failure to maintain/implement a valid Spill Prevention, Control and Countermeasures (SPCC) Plan, failure to implement adequate Best Management Practices (BMP), and an unpermitted discharge of wastewater which resulted in floating debris and Dissolved Oxygen (DO) violations in Valley Creek.

The Department is proposing a civil penalty in the amount of $40,000.The Order, if issued, would require the Birmingham Hide and Tallow Company, Inc. to pay the penalty, submit a report prepared and signed by a professional engineer, complete implementation of the recommendations made in the Engineer Report, submit certification signed by a professional engineer that the Permittee is in compliance with all requirements of the Consent Order, and comply with all Permit conditions.

Interested persons may submit written comments, including request for a hearing, within 30 days of the publication date of this notice, to:

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Attention: Daphne Y. Lutz

Chief of the Water Division

P.O. Box 301463

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

The comment period shall end at the close of business 30 days from the publication date of this notice. A copy of the proposed order is available on the ADEM web page at http://adem.alabama.gov/compInfo/adminOrders.cntor may be obtained by written request to the above address. A nominal fee for copying may be charged.

This notice is hereby given this 28th day of August, 2025, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

______________________________

Edward F. Poolos

Director

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B26002 General Repair Services AGENCY CONTACT PERSON Kozette Todd, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0762 E-mail: ktodd@habd.net TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546 HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE E-PROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE 1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). 2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. 3. Follow the listed directions. 4. If you have any problems accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266. PRE-BID CONFERENCE September 3, 2025, 3:00 PM CT DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS September 12, 2025, 3:00 PM CT BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE September 23, 2025, 3:00 PM CT 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233 [Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Project No. SM-CE-PF-24-004

Town of Detroit

Two

(Owner)

Separate sealed bids for Construction of a Pre-Engineered Steel Building to Serve as the Detroit Volunteer Fire and Rescue Station will be received by

The Town of Detroit at the office of Town of Detroit Town Hall Council Chambers

Until 10:00 o’clock A.M. S.T., September 9, 2025, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following location:

Porter-Higginbotham Engineering, Inc. 2009 Paul W. Bryant Drive Suite C Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Copies may be obtained at the office of Porter-Higginbotham Engineering, Inc. located at

2009 Paul W. Bryant Drive Suite C Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 upon payment of $100.00 for each set. Any unsuccessful bidder, upon returning such set promptly and in good condition, will be refunded their payment, and any non-bidder upon returning such a set will be refunded $75.00.

The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.

Each bidder must deposit, with its bid, security in the amount of, form of and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.

Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246.

No bidder may withdraw its bid within thirty (30) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC BUDGET HEARINGS

FISCAL YEAR 2026

Notice is hereby given that the Bessemer Board of Education, in accordance with Alabama Code Section 16-13-140, will conduct two public hearings concerning the FY26 Proposed Budget for Bessemer City Schools for the 2025-2026 school year. The location and times for the budget hearings are as follows:

Thursday, September 4th, 2025 – 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 11th, 2025 – 5:30 p.m.

Bessemer City Board of Education Central Office, Boardroom

1621 5th Avenue North

Bessemer, AL 35020

A copy of the printed budget will be available on the day of the budget hearing for the public at the above address.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Jefferson County Commission will receive bids for the Irondale Storm Shelter at Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Any bid to be delivered by hand or mail prior to the above time or at a different place shall be at full risk of the bidder. Such bids may be delivered or mailed to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. If for any reason such bid does not reach Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse prior to the opening, it may be rejected. No bids shall be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids. This requirement shall not be waived.

All bids must be submitted on bid forms furnished, or copy thereof, and must be in a sealed envelope. The outside of the envelope should contain the following:

(1) “SEALED BID”; (2) “DO NOT OPEN”; (3) PROJECT NAME AND NUMBER; (4) PROJECT OFFICER: “Alfonso Holt”; (5) CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS; (6) ALABAMA GENERAL CONTRACTORS LICENSE NUMBER (7) DUNS #.

Bids are invited upon the following work, but not limited to, as follows: Provide a Prefabricated Storm Shelter, Site Work, Drainage, and Parking.

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Jefferson County, Alabama negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value) or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total of the bid amount but not to exceed $10,000.00, for the construction of Irondale Storm Shelter

The bid security is to become the property of the owner in the event that: (1) the bidder fails to meet any of the qualifications required in the bid specifications stated herein; (2) the bidder misrepresents or falsifies any information required to be provided by the owner; (3) for any reason that the bidder fails to qualify, causing his bid to be withdrawn or rejected and such withdrawal or rejection results in delay or substantial additional expense to the owner; (4) the contract and bond are not executed within the time set forth, as liquidated damages for the delay and additional expense of the owner caused thereby.

Bid documents are on file and will be available for examination at the JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203; at the BIRMINGHAM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AUTHORITY, 601 37th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222; at the Office of Sentell Engineering.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain two (2) sets of hard copy drawings for each project and specifications from the Engineer Contact Donna Shelton at(205)752-5564. General Contractors will then be placed on Official Bidders List. The sets in the amount of $_65.78 per set made payable to Tuscaloosa Blueprint. Additional sets of drawings/ specifications and digital copies will be available to General Contractors for purchase directly from the Tuscaloosa Blueprint. Addenda and other proposal information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by Sentell Engineering and on the Official Bidders List. Release of contract documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Engineer.

General Contractors who obtain drawings and wish to withdraw from the Bidders List must do so in writing to the office of the Engineer prior to bid date, otherwise deposit will be forfeited. Deposit will be refunded in full on sets issued to each General Contractor Bidder submitting a Bonafide bid, upon the return of documents in good, reusable condition within ten (10) days after receipt of proposals.

Bids received from General Contractors who are not on the Official Bidders List may not be accepted or opened. Sentell Engineering makes no guarantee for plans and specifications obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the printed contract documents provided by their firm. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from contract documents obtained from other electronic sources, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof, issued either with the original contract documents or by addendum. General Contractors shall not use Proposal Forms other than those provided in the contract documents.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. The Bidder must display current General Contractor’s License Number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered, or it will not be considered by the Engineer or Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Bidders are advised that submitted bids bind the bidders to the “Bid Conditions Setting Forth Affirmative Action Requirements for all Non‑Exempt Federal and Federally‑assisted Construction Contracts to be awarded in Jefferson, Shelby and Walker Counties, Alabama, “also known as the Birmingham Hometown Plan.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

All bidders be advised that this contract is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development act of 1968, as amended, (12 USC l701U) which if it is in excess of $100,000, requires that to the “greatest extent feasible”, opportunities for training and employment be given lower income residents of the project area and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are: (1) 51 percent or more owned by section 3 residents; or (2) Whose permanent, full-time employees include persons, at least 30 percent of whom are currently section 3 residents, or within three years of the date of first employment with the business concern were section 3 residents; or (3) That provides evidence of commitment to subcontract in excess of 25 percent of the dollar award of all subcontracts to be awarded to business concerns that meet the qualifications set forth in paragraphs (1) or (2) in this definition of “section 3 business concern.”

The Jefferson County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding.

This project will be funded in its entirety (100%) with Jefferson County General Funds.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids to allow the Jefferson County Commission to review the bids and investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to awarding the contract.

BT08/28/2025

______________________________

