Josh Coleman Elected Chair of the Jefferson County Democratic Party

Special to the Times

The Jefferson County Democratic Party has elected Josh Coleman as its new Chair, choosing a proven organizer and activist to lead Alabama’s most Democratic county into a new era of grassroots strength, unity, and action.

Coleman has built a career at the intersection of public service, party leadership, and grassroots activism. After playing a strategic role in the election of Randall Woodfin as Mayor of Birmingham, Coleman was appointed by Mayor Woodfin as the City’s first LGBTQ+ Liaison, the first role of its kind in Alabama.

He later became Deputy Director of the Office of Social Justice and Racial Equity and Director of the Academy of Civic Engagement (ACE), where he helped graduate more than 1,400 Birmingham residents into civic leadership roles.

Beyond City Hall, Coleman has been a fixture in Democratic politics across Alabama and nationally. He has served as President of Central Alabama Pride, expanding the reach of one of the state’s most visible grassroots organizations, and previously as President of the Alabama Young Democrats, where he spearheaded the 67 County Strategy to bring Democratic organizing to every corner of the state.

Nationally, he has partnered with the Democratic National Committee on campaign trainings, was elected to represent Alabama on the DNC, and worked as statewide Volunteer Director for the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in 2016.

Coleman has also advised and managed winning campaigns at every level, including Randall Woodfin’s election as Mayor of Birmingham, the re-election of State Representative Neil Rafferty, the special election victory of State Representative Travis Hendrix, and the ongoing efforts to elect new voices like Josh Vasa (District 3) and Brian Gunn (District 4) to the Birmingham City Council.

In his first remarks as Chair, Coleman stressed the importance of unity and urgency:

“I am honored by the trust of my fellow Democrats. The future of our party begins here in Jefferson County. We must be a party that organizes year-round, invests in grassroots leadership, raises the resources to compete, and delivers results. We will not wait until 2026 to act — we will start building now.”

Coleman emphasized that Jefferson County Democrats are uniquely positioned to model what a modern, inclusive, and effective local party can look like in Alabama. His priorities as Chair include launching training programs for candidates and activists, expanding small-dollar grassroots fundraising, and building the infrastructure to support Democratic wins up and down the ballot in 2026 and beyond.

“Democrats in Jefferson County have the talent, the energy, and the vision,” Coleman added. “Now we must match it with organization, with resources, and with a strategy to win. Together, we can build a party that lifts people up, reflects our values, and leads with courage.”

Coleman holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Miles College and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He is a graduate of the Obama Leaders USA Program and the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, further cementing his role as a next-generation leader for Alabama Democrats.

