Jefferson County Dept. of Health Marks International Overdose Awareness Day with Life Saving Resources

By Sunasia Mims | Special to The Times

The Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) has observed International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) with a weeklong tribute that began August 25, leading up to the official day on Sunday, August 31. IOAD is a global campaign held annually to raise awareness about overdose, remember those we have lost, and promote evidence-based strategies to prevent further tragedy.

“Overdose doesn’t discriminate—it affects families, friends, and communities across Jefferson County,” said Dr. David Hicks, Jefferson County Health Officer. “By recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day, we’re not only honoring those we’ve lost, but we’re also standing up for those we can still save. Our community partners and dedicated staff are working tirelessly to reduce overdose deaths and ensure that life-saving resources like naloxone are accessible to everyone.”

As part of this observance, purple flags were placed on the front lawn of JCDH’s Central Health Center (1400 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233). Each flag represents a life lost to overdose in Jefferson County last year. In solidarity with communities around the world, Birmingham City Hall will be illuminated in purple, joining a global movement of landmarks lit in remembrance to further raise public awareness and visibly support grieving families and communities affected by overdose.

JCDH is committed to overdose prevention and offers free naloxone (Narcan) kits and training to the public. Naloxone is a safe and effective medication that can reverse opioid overdoses.

Since 2024, JCDH has distributed more than 20,000 opioid overdose kits to Jefferson County residents—and over 70,000 kits since the beginning of the initiative. In fact, by July of last year, there were a confirmed 264 opioid-related deaths. As of July 2025, there has been a 42 percent decrease compared to the same time last year.

Community members are also encouraged to download OpiRescue AL, a free mobile app that provides overdose response guidance, naloxone administration instructions, and local resources, available in the Apple Store and Google Play.

These efforts—combined with ongoing community outreach, education, and partnerships—have contributed to a measurable decrease in opioid-related deaths across Jefferson County. By equipping residents with the tools and knowledge to respond to overdoses, JCDH continues to turn awareness into action.

For more information about JCDH’s overdose prevention efforts or to request free naloxone, visit JCDH.org/naloxone.

