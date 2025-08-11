Free Birmingham Library Programs in August to Help You De-Stress, Boost Health

By Roy L. Williams | Birmingham Public Library

Feeling overwhelmed by daily stress? Searching for new ways to prioritize your mental and physical health? The Birmingham Public Library (BPL) is here to help.

This August, several libraries across Birmingham are offering a variety of free programs designed to help you manage stress, practice self-care, and make informed health choices. These events are part of BPL’s ongoing commitment to support the well-being of the community, showing that libraries offer so much more than books.

Whether you’re interested in journaling, group support, learning new wellness habits, or exploring reliable medical information, there’s something for everyone.

What’s Happening in August

Tuesday, August 12 | 10:30 – 11:30 AM

Learn how Medic Alert’s database can help keep you or a loved one safe during medical emergencies. Free informational materials will be provided; 2 6th Avenue SW, Birmingham, AL 35207 | (205) 322-1140

Exploring MedlinePlus: A Resource for Reliable Health Information – Virtual

Wednesday, August 20 | 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Discover how to navigate MedlinePlus, the National Library of Medicine’s trusted health site (available in English & Spanish). Presented by Megan Bell, Consumer Health and Community Engagement Librarian at UAB. Online via Zoom – register here to receive the link | (205) 226-3640

UAB Mobile Wellness – North Birmingham Regional Library

Saturday, August 23 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Free health resources and wellness information in partnership with UAB Mobile Wellness, designed especially for adult and senior patrons; 2501 31st Ave. North, Birmingham, AL 35207 | (205) 226-4025

Why it matters: At BPL, we know life can be stressful, and that taking care of your health isn’t always easy. That’s why we’re creating spaces to relax, learn, and connect, right in your neighborhood.

All events are free and open to the public. See the full calendar of upcoming events: https://www.cobpl.org/calendar/. Join us this August and discover how your library can support your journey to a healthier, calmer you. We hope to see you soon!

