How Birmingham Mayor Woodfin, Family and Supporters Celebrated His Third Term Win (PHOTOS)

Photos by Amarr Croskey | For The Birmingham Times

Randall Woodfin, who spent election day knocking on doors up until the polls closed, saw his hard work pay off on Tuesday as he routed eight challengers with a landslide victory for a third consecutive term as Birmingham mayor. Following the most decisive of his victories for the city’s highest elected office (59 percent in 2017, 64 percent in 2021, and 75 percent on Tuesday), Woodfin took to the stage during his Election Night Watch Party at downtown Birmingham’s WorkPlay. Surrounded by family and friends, he addressed a jubilant crowd of supporters and volunteers.

