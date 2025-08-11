How to Watch Birmingham’s First 2025 Mayoral Debate with the ‘Leading’ Candidates

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said he will participate in WJLD 104.1 FM’s 2025 Mayoral Debate on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

According to the station Woodfin, State Rep. Juandalynn Givan; business developer and engineer Brian K. Rice; Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales; and businessman and pastor Frank Woodson have all been invited to the debate on the Gary Richardson-owned outlet.

“We’ve invited the top verified candidates based on public records, fundraising activity, and consistent visibility in Birmingham communities. This format ensures a meaningful and informed conversation among leading contenders,” according to a Facebook post by the station.

It added: “All other qualified candidates will be offered an opportunity to appear on a special edition on The Gary Richardson Morning Show for a dedicated forum segment.”

Woodfin, who skipped a mayoral forum held on July 31, hosted by the Committee to Save Jefferson County at the Fraternal Order of Police Birmingham Lodge, responded last week to accusations that he is afraid to debate his opponents.

Six candidates attended that forum: Jerimy Littlepage, Brian K. Rice, Lashunda Scales, Juandalynn Givan, Kamau Arika and Frank Woodson. Woodfin, David Russell and Marilyn James-Johnson did not attend.

A large billboard on the city’s Southside accused the incumbent of dodging his challengers. It read: “Why is Mayor Woodfin afraid to debate?”

Woodfin posted on social media: “It’s come to my attention that another candidate has used a third party to fund these billboards,” Woodfin said on his campaign Facebook page.

“This is unfortunately the kind of dishonesty we’ve come to expect from our opponents,” he said.

“I’ve already confirmed my participation in the scheduled [Tuesday, Aug. 12] debate and I look forward to having a spirited conversation about the future of Birmingham.”

Then he added, “Alexa, play ‘False Prophets by J. Cole’.”

Woodfin is seeking a third term in Birmingham’s municipal election set for Aug. 26. Birmingham’s runoff election, if needed, would be Oct. 7.

Here’s how to view Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. debate with a pre-show at 5:30.

Watch or Listen on:

WJLD 104.1 FM (Radio)

WNHT Channel 9.1 (TV)

Facebook Live

YouTube

Roku (The Heartbeat Network)

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/share/1CLcyeD7ND/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Roku App Link:

https://channelstore.roku.com/…/the-heartbeat-network

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@104.1FMWJLD