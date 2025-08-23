Ride On: Birmingham Stallions to Stay in Magic City for 2026 Season

The Stallions are set to remain in Birmingham for the 2026 UFL season, according to league co-owner Mike Repole.

Repole confirmed the news during an interview on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning Friday.

Rumors of the Stallions relocating ramped up following a report from James Larsen, of Pro Football Newsroom, in July. Larson reported the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats and Michigan Panthers were all slated to move ahead of the 2026 season.

Last Friday, Repole posted on X that “The Birmingham Stallions are one of the league’s most historic franchises, but they’ve seen a massive drop in attendance.” Repole went on to challenge fans to secure 5,000 new season ticket deposits in one week.

“For the United Football League, that is not sustainable. We’ll do our part with better marketing and a stronger local focus, but the future of the Stallions comes down to you,” Repole said in his post. “If you want the team, kindly show up.”

On Thursday, Repole said the Stallions had nearly 2,200 new season ticket deposits since issuing the challenge.

The Stallions, who have competed since 2022, have been one of the most successful spring football teams. They won the 2022 and 2023 USFL championships. In the first season after the USFL and XFL merged, the Stallions claimed the first UFL championship in 2024.