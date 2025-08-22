Former VP Kamala Harris Coming to Birmingham’s Alabama Theatre on Oct. 17

Former vice president and one-time presidential hopeful Kamala Harris will bring her international book tour to Birmingham this fall.

Harris will visit the Alabama Theatre Oct. 17 to promote her upcoming memoir, “107 Days.” She served as vice president under former President Joe Biden and stepped up to run as the Democratic nominee for president when Biden dropped out of the race within months of the 2024 election.

Harris, the first female, first African American, and first Asian American U.S. Vice President, announced the tour on social media on Thursday with a video showing clips of her time on the campaign trail last year.

The video reveals the former vice president intends to travel to 15 cities this fall, kicking things off in New York while later going abroad to London and Toronto. In addition to Birmingham, the lineup shows Harris also intends to visit Durham, North Carolina, and Portland, Oregon. Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. in the cities’ local time zones, the video shows.

“107 Days is my candid and personal account of the shortest presidential campaign in modern history,” Harris wrote in her X post with the video. “Over the next few months, I will travel our country to share behind-the-scenes moments, lessons learned, and how we keep moving forward together.”

Harris’ more than 300-page memoir announced last month is set to be published by Simon & Schuster and released on Sept. 23. The book is titled “107 Days,” in a reference to the length of her presidential bid and will give a “behind-the-scenes account” of her time on the campaign trail.

Last month, Harris announced she would not run for governor of her home state of California in 2026, escalating speculation that she may seek the White House again in 2028.

The other cities on the tour include Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco, Atlanta, Washington, Chicago, Nashville and Miami.