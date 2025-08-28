PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

ENJOY THE OUTDOORS AND THE WEATHER!!!

HAPPY LABOR DAY WEEKEND!!!

TODAY, AUGUST 28…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**FREE – SUBCARRIER: UNRELEASHED & B-SIDES at Saturn.

**CHRIS SIMMONS + KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE MINGLE, each week with Karaoke at 8 p.m., Spin to Win ‘til 9 p.m. and Happy Hour ‘til 9 p.m. with Sounds by DJ SLUGGA and hosted by JIRUS HORTON at Tee’s on 2nd. FREE Entry all night.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**DIRTY CRUMBURNS with CLEMENTINE & MUSCLE at The Nick.

**(FREE) POP PLANET: UTOPIA with JOSIE DAISY at Saturn.

**WILLA MAE w/MOOD ROOM at the Upstairs at Avondale Brewing Co.

**THE FIXX at Iron City.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 30…

**(FREE) ELETRIC FUNERAL: TRIBUTE TO OZZY OSBOURNE at Saturn.

**ECHO PILOT with GASLIGHT FIASCO at the Nick.

**LATINOS CON ONDA presents 3BALLMTY at Iron City.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 31…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THE RANSOME BROTHERS at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT AT THE NICK – at The Nick.

**2nd SUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**THE STOLEN FACES – 10th ANNIVERSARY LABOR DAY SUNDAY SHOW at Avondale Brewing Co.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 1…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2…

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**WEDNESDAY OPEN DECK with SUNDROP at The Nick.

**SATURN’S COSMIC KARAOKE at Saturn.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4…

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**LOW TICKET WARNING: DURAND BERNARR with LADY STOUT at Saturn.

**Q DOT & JAXXXON + FRIENDDS at The Nick.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5….

**GRAVEHUFFER AND DROOD at The Nick.

**JAMES MCMURTRY with BETTYSOO at Saturn.

**COLORS WORLDWIDE presents: R&B ONLY LIVE at Iron City.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY 2026 RACES – The Superspeedway has announced its 2026 Schedule. The Spring Race is the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on April 25-26, 2026 weekend. The Playoff action will be three NASCAR national series during the Playoffs Round of 8 in the Fall on October 23-25, 2026 weekend. Talladega will be a part of the trio of races (Phoenix Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway and Martinsville Speedway) that will cut the field of eight title hopefuls to the Championship 4 for the Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The four drivers that make it through the gauntlet will have a chance to race for the 2026 crown at Homestead-Miami Speedway. BREAKING IT DOWN: SPRING RACES are the weekend of APRIL 25-26 – SATURDAY RACE (April 25) is the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Love’s Ag-Pro 300. SUNDAY RACE (April 26) is the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Kink’s 500. FALL RACES are the Weekend of OCTOBER 23-25 – FRIDAY RACE (October 2) is the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 225. SATURDAY RACE (October 24) is the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Race and SUNDAY RACE (October 25) is the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500.

**LAST OF THE 2025 RACES AT TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY…Fans can still catch some action in 2025 the weekend of October 17- 19. FRIDAY RACE is the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 225. SATURDAY RACE is the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250. SUNDAY RACE is the YellaWood 500.

FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND FUN… LAUGHTER, FOOTBALL AND MUSIC…

Still looking for a LABOR DAY WEEKEND ESCAPE here is a little something for you. There are sporting events, food festivals, concerts and something to do outdoors. CHECK THEM OUT!!!

The 1st ANNUAL LABOR DAY CLASSIC includes comedy, football and BBQ:

**FRIDAY – WEEK ZERO CLASSIC COMEDY JAM featuring BILL BELLAMY, hosted by NEPHEW TOMMY with Special Guest MS. VEE at the Historic Boutwell Auditorium.

**SATURDAY – FOOTBALL – CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY vs VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY AND FORT VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY vs UNIVERSITY of WEST ALABAMA at Legion Field.

**SATURDAY – BBQ FESTIVAL at Legion Field with live music and food.

Then, there is the Tribute to Luther Vandross and a Labor Day Show…

**SUNDAY – LABOR DAY CONCERT – ONE NIGHT ONLY – A TRIBUTE TO LUTHER VANDROSS featuring JAY LAMBERT & THE BYRON THOMAS COLLECTIVE, 7 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**SUNDAY – THE STOLEN FACES – 10TH ANNIVERSARY LABOR DAY SUNDAY SHOW at Avondale Brewing Co.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…Looking for something to do…

Alabama has lakeside and oceanside beaches, campgrounds, beautiful vistas and great hiking trails. Check these out…

BEACHES FOR THAT LAST SUMMER SWIM AND A BIT OF RELAXATION…

**LAKE GUNTERSVILLE STATE PARK not only has beaches but there is the Screaming Eagle Zipline, an 18-hole golf course hiking trails and 6,000 acres of natural space located along the banks of the Tennessee River in northeastern Alabama. It is home to the largest lake in the state of Alabama.

**OAK MOUNTAIN STATE PARK has water activities that include cable wake boarding, marina rentals to enjoy the park’s three lakes, an inflatable aquapark obstacle course and there is sand all over the place if you prefer. The beaches are Double Oak Lake (with a concession stand) and Beaver Lake that has restrooms on both beach. There is also hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding. Campgrounds and cabins are available.

**GULF STATE PARK has the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion, located six miles east of Highway 59 that leads to three miles of beachfront for your pleasure. There are 6,000 acres and 28 miles of trails to explore while exploring the park.

**JOE WHEELER STATE PARK has the 69,700-acre Wheeler Lake that was created by the Tennessee River that flows through Joe Wheeler State Park. You can enjoy playing in the sand or jumping in the river. You can even stay overnight at the Joe Wheeler Resort Lodge.

WALKS IN THE PARKS AND FORESTS…Alabama has parks with trails that deliver challenges, solitude, waterfalls, mountains, with great scenery and so much more right in our own backyard.

Here are a few to make memories that you will cherish…

**SIPSEY WILDERNESS, BANKHEAD NATIONAL FOREST has trails with as many waterfalls. Some call it the ‘Land of a Thousand Waterfalls.” There are trails such as Fall Creeks Falls and White Falls Trail. AND there is lots of history with the remnants of old homesteads hidden.

**OAK MOUNTAIN TRAILS is really part of a state park that connects to Alabama many landscapes. There are over 40 miles of trials. IT is a great place to hike with rolling hills, lakes and pine groves such as Lake Trail. Fall is a great time to visit this trail with all of the great fall colors.

NOW, these next few are in the TALLADEGA NATIONAL FOREST with plenty of what hikers like. Here they are:

**PINHOTI TRAIL in the forest is connected to the Appalachian Trail system with more that 170 miles through Alabama. There are hardwood forests, vistas, and ridgelines that wind throughout.

**CHINNABEE SILENT TRAIL is a 7.3 mile-trail that follows the Cheaha Creek with cascading waterfalls and swimming holes. There is Cheaha Falls and then there is Devil’s Den that is a waterfall carving its way through a rock gorge. This is a great trail for families that love to hike and experienced hikers.

**CHEAHA STATE PARK has the highest point in Alabama at 2,407 feet. There are some of the best views in the entire state of Alabama with views that can be seen for miles and vistas across the mountain range. Don’t miss checking the views out at sunset.

THINGS TO DO IN SEPTEMBER…

**NEXT THURSDAY – FEARLESS – REMEMBERING BIRMINGHAM VOTING RIGHTS CHAMPIONS is celebrating 60 years of the 1965 Voting Rights Act TODAY. The reception is 5 p.m. with an Artifact Display and 6 p.m. Panel of Experts/Community Conversation at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. This event will reflect on the legacy of these champions and ongoing work to protect voting rights. Register at bcri.org/events. For more: Ballardhouseproject.org or BCRI.org.

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**NEXT SATURDAY – BLACK FARMERS EXPO, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 17th Street and 3rd Avenue North (Downtown) with Black owned food and merchandise producers with live music, food trucks and family fun.

**SEPTEMBER WE ARE ONE – An All White Celebration Honoring the Legacy of FRANKIE BEVERLY with YUNG VOKALZ AND THE MOVEMENT featuring JUBU SMITH plus CHOCOLATE IN THE THROWBACK MIX, 7-11 p.m., at the Tuxedo Ballroom. There will be live music, food, cash bar and a cigar lounge.

AT ALYS STEPHENS CENTER…IN SEPTEMBER…

**SEPTEMBER 5 – “NIGHT OF THE ARTS” GALA starts the 2025-2026 Season with WILSON PHILLIPS headlining 5:30 p.m. This celebration of the arts raises fund for the Alys Stephens Center and UAB Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts, Art Play Community Education and Arts in Medicine. The Gala will showcase the best of each organization’s programming and culminate with a private concert by the vocal group.

**SEPTEBMER 11 – ARTIST DRAKE WHITE, country-soul artist performs, 7 p.m. at ASC.

**SEPTEMBER 28 – SUTTON FOSTER, Tony award-winning Broadway powerhouse is a dazzling talent who captivates audience with her magnetic stage presence and energy, her talent as a television star and an accomplished recording artist. She is called a triple threat. She performs 7 p.m. at ASC. Get there early and see students from the UAB Department of Theatre and ArtPlay perform in the lobby before the show.

FOR OUR YOUTH…

**YOUTH INITIATIVES APPLICATION DEADLINE by the Jefferson County Alumnae Chapter (JCAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has a DEADLINE OF SUNDAY by 11:59 p.m. The Delta Academy is for ages 11-14, grades 6-8. Delta G.E.M.S is for ages 14-18, grades 9-12 and E.M.B.O.D.I. is for ages 11-18, Grades 6-12. Go to www.dstjcac.or/events to get more. SAVE THE DATE – SEPTEMBER 20 for the Kickoff Celebration. Event details will be emailed to the participants. Any questions email: education@dstjcac.org.

**TUESDAY – SERVE AND SUPPORT SOCIAL, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Build UP and Youth Build UP. This is a gathering for public servants to share resources and build community at 222 6th Avenue SW.

**APPLICATIONS FOR MAGIC CITY YOUTH BUILD to Earn while you learn. Must be 16-24 years old. It is a 6 to 9-month program where you can earn you GED, get paid a biweekly stipend and get training in construction and healthcare careers. For more contact youthbuild@habd.net or call 205-983-7550 to learn more.

**KIDS FEELINGS SURVEY – University of Alabama is sponsoring a research study and KIDS ARE NEEDED, ages 6-11. Families receive up to $600 for participating Involvement includes: 11 sessions at the clinic at UA, engaging activities for kids, kids earn prizes and cash payments for parents and kids. The program is designed to help kids learn about other peoples’ feelings. Questions: Does your child show little concern for others’ feelings? School performance? or Rules and consequences?

Contact 205-737-4619 or fastclinicaltrial@ua.edu.

**SAFE HAVEN AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS – This program has hours Monday -Thursday, 3:30 – 8 p.m. and Friday, 3:30 – 6 p.m. for Grades K-8. It will offer reading initiatives, chess club, homework assistance, creative writing, tutoring and more. This program is offered at the following parks: Central Park, Ensley, Fountain Heights, Hawkins, Inglenook, Memorial, M.L. King. For more info, contact 205-254-2391 or www.birminghamal.gov/parks-and-recreation/

**YOUTH VOLLEYBALL is September 15 – October 27 for 3rd – 8th Grade games on Mondays at 6 p.m. Game location is Fountain Heights, 1101-15th Avenue North. Contact 205-335-0483 and 205-451-9895.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

