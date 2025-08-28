When Older May Not Be Wiser

Let me ask a question: If you were honest, have you ever had an issue receiving direction, wisdom or guidance from someone because of their age – especially if they were younger than you? I’ve thought to myself, at times, that since I’m older, I should be wiser than someone younger in certain areas.

But I’ll give you two examples that proved otherwise for me.

In the first, as a former television news anchor, we had had hired a producer who was a few years younger than me. I had an issue with that. My faulty logic was that since this person is younger, she would have less experience. She hasn’t been in the television news business as long as I have, therefore, she should not know as much, I told myself.

Here’s what I learned really quickly: As the producer, she was gifted to do her job with ease. She made it look easy and was unshakeable in the most stressful times. She always had her information in in a timely manner. She fact-checked our newscasts diligently.

My news peeps will appreciate the fact that she fact checked like a boss, meaning it didn’t matter if it was in the middle of the newscast. If the information was wrong, she would make the necessary edits immediately. She was dependable and had a great attitude, and thanks to her integrity, I hold those days as some of my best memories as a news anchor.

My second example, fast forward to today, a young lady I mentored back in the day (and remained friends with) really helped me through a tough life situation. Her compassion, sound advice and general concern for was so needed.

She, too, was a news producer on one of the newscasts I’d worked on in my earlier career. I believe it was orchestrated for her to talk to me in these recent years, for her to be that listening ear for me during my situation. She called to check on me and sometimes, she would just listen. Other times, she would ask me questions. In all that she did, she’d make sure I was doing OK.

After I thought about the deposit she made in my life in that season, I sent her a thank you note letting her know my sincere appreciation for her presence and compassion. And she quickly reminded me and said it was not only a pleasure for her, but it was her responsibility. She told me that she remembered the times that I took care of her when we were working together many years ago.

At times, I provided genuine support in the form of caring words, or even nourishing food for those long, tough hours we shared putting together a newscast. She then said, “It’s the least I can do for you.” Talk about a statement that was humbling and inspiring all in one.

Both of these ladies are younger than me, but both of them immensely blessed me at different times in my life. When it comes to wisdom, age truly isn’t a factor because you just never know where or from whom your next direction or insight will come. Be open and don’t allow pride to shut out a crucial step for you.

Blessings and remember, I am always cheering for you.

