Birmingham’s CrossPlex Welcomes the First-Ever KultureCity Sensory Pod

birminghamal.gov
In an exciting stride toward accessibility, the Birmingham CrossPlex is welcoming the first-ever KultureCity Sensory Pod—a quiet, purpose-built sanctuary for individuals with sensory sensitivities. This marks a milestone not just for the venue but for Mayor Woodfin and the City of Birmingham’s broader mission of inclusive public spaces.
Why Sensory Pods Matter
KultureCity, founded in Birmingham in 2013, has grown into a leading nonprofit championing sensory inclusion. Their mission—”Make the nevers possible”—focuses on ensuring spaces accommodate individuals with invisible disabilities such as autism, PTSD, dementia, and sensory processing disorders. Their approach includes:
- Staff training to recognize and assist individuals with sensory needs
- Sensory bags featuring noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, and communication aids
- Certified sensory-inclusive venues, ranging from NFL stadiums to museums
Birmingham’s Legacy of Sensory Inclusion
Birmingham is no stranger to pioneering sensory-friendly spaces. Local milestones include:
- Boutwell Auditorium’s first sensory room, named in honor of Tamika Hall, equipped with a Mobile Sensory Station for on-site access
- Multiple sensory rooms at BJCC and Protective Stadium, and sensory bags deployed at theatres and cultural venues
- The Coca-Cola Amphitheater earning sensory-inclusive certification: offering trained staff, sensory bags, and quiet zones through KultureCity and Live Nation’s partnership
Why the CrossPlex Pod Matters
The CrossPlex—known for its top-tier Bill Harris Arena (1981), Indoor Track-Volleyball Arena, Olympic size Pool and meeting spaces since 2011 now enters a new era. Here’s why this sensory pod is so impactful:
- Inclusivity in athletics: Athletes and visitors with sensory sensitivities can now enjoy the facility confidently, without overwhelm.
- Civic leadership: Another local venue stepping up sets a powerful example for other organizations.
- Broader impact: Aligns perfectly with ongoing projects like the Sensory Inclusive Hub at the Powell Avenue Steam Plant, intended as a national beacon for disability inclusion
- 2025 KultureCity Ball: Annual gala where celebrity and philanthropy walk hand in hand to promote acceptance, inclusion and raise funds of programs benefiting individuals with invisible disabilities and sensory needs.