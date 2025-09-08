Birmingham’s CrossPlex Welcomes the First-Ever KultureCity Sensory Pod

In an exciting stride toward accessibility, the Birmingham CrossPlex is welcoming the first-ever KultureCity Sensory Pod—a quiet, purpose-built sanctuary for individuals with sensory sensitivities. This marks a milestone not just for the venue but for Mayor Woodfin and the City of Birmingham’s broader mission of inclusive public spaces.

Why Sensory Pods Matter

KultureCity, founded in Birmingham in 2013, has grown into a leading nonprofit championing sensory inclusion. Their mission—”Make the nevers possible”—focuses on ensuring spaces accommodate individuals with invisible disabilities such as autism, PTSD, dementia, and sensory processing disorders. Their approach includes:

Staff training to recognize and assist individuals with sensory needs

Sensory bags featuring noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, and communication aids

Certified sensory-inclusive venues, ranging from NFL stadiums to museums

Birmingham’s Legacy of Sensory Inclusion

Birmingham is no stranger to pioneering sensory-friendly spaces. Local milestones include:

Boutwell Auditorium’s first sensory room, named in honor of Tamika Hall, equipped with a Mobile Sensory Station for on-site access

Multiple sensory rooms at BJCC and Protective Stadium , and sensory bags deployed at theatres and cultural venues

and Protective Stadium , and sensory bags deployed at theatres and cultural venues The Coca-Cola Amphitheater earning sensory-inclusive certification: offering trained staff, sensory bags, and quiet zones through KultureCity and Live Nation’s partnership

Why the CrossPlex Pod Matters

The CrossPlex—known for its top-tier Bill Harris Arena (1981), Indoor Track-Volleyball Arena, Olympic size Pool and meeting spaces since 2011 now enters a new era. Here’s why this sensory pod is so impactful: