Global Organization to Provide Birmingham Promise with $112,500 over 3 Years

The KPMG U.S. Foundation will provide the Birmingham Promise tuition assistance program with a grant totaling $112,500 over three years.

KPMG is a global organization that operates in 143 countries and provides audit, tax and advisory services. Birmingham Promise covers up to four years of tuition in public Alabama colleges and universities for all City Schools graduates.

The grant is part of KPMG’s nationwide initiative to provide more than $2 million to organizations that help to build healthier communities for all through education and other programs.

“We are thrilled to partner with KPMG,” said Samantha Williams, executive director of Birmingham Promise. “This grant will go far toward providing scholarships for Birmingham City Schools students, while also opening up meaningful opportunities for KPMG to support our mission and community.”

To date, the Birmingham Promise program has provided more than $15 million in tuition assistance to more than 1,600 graduates of Birmingham City Schools. It has also provided internships to more than 350 BCS seniors to develop job skills and career connections.

“Birmingham Promise is creating life-changing opportunities for local students by expanding access to education and workforce experiences,” said Casey Bartok, KPMG Birmingham Office Managing Partner. “We’re proud to collaborate with them through this grant to help strengthen pathways to college and career success for Birmingham’s next generation.”

