Alabama State University’s Andrew Body Earns HBCU Player of the Week Honors

By Donald Hunt | For The Birmingham Times

When Alabama State visits Southern University on Saturday, Sept. 6 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) opener, the fans should keep their eyes on Andrew Body, ASU’s exciting quarterback. The kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Body is off to a fantastic start. He was impressive a week ago throwing for 312 yards completing 18-of-24 passes as his team fell 52-42 to UAB in a non-conference matchup. He also rushed for 119 yards on 16 carries including a 60-yard touchdown run. Body, a 6-0, 205-pound redshirt junior, accounted for five TDs – four passing and one rushing – and earned the Stats Perform HBCU National Player of the Week honors.

In addition to Body, the Hornets’ wide receivers Jalen Jones and Ajai Harrell can stretch the field and make some big plays. On defense, ASU (0-0, 0-1) will rely on safety Keane Lewis and cornerback Tre Phillips to come up with all-around play in the secondary against Southern (1-0, 1-1).

In other SWAC action, Alabama A&M (0-0, 0-1) will host Alcorn State (0-0, 0-1) in the Louis Crews Classic on Saturday, Sept. 6. The kickoff is set for 6 p.m. AAMU is hoping to get on the winning track following a tough 52-7 loss to University of Arkansas. Bulldogs running back Maurice Edwards IV had 30 yards on five rushing attempts and one touchdown and needs to be a bigger part of the team’s ground attack this season.

In the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), Miles College (0-0, 0-1) will face Edward Waters (1-0, 1-0) on the road Saturday, Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. and look to bounce back from a 45-3 opening loss to Virginia Union in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Speaking of league play, Tuskegee University (0-0, 1-0) will entertain Central State (0-1, 0-1) on Saturday, Sept. 6. The kickoff is at 7 p.m. Tuskegee eked out a 20-17 victory over Winston-Salem State to get its season off to a running stat. The Golden Tigers displayed have a pretty good passing game with quarterback Raequan Beal and wide receivers Preston Parker and EJ Hall.

