Southern Exposure Films Enhance Birmingham Public Library Collections

By Roy L. Williams | Birmingham Public Library

Alabama Rivers Alliance and Black Warrior Riverkeeper have generously donated 17 copies of the latest edition of Southern Exposure, an award-winning documentary series educating the public about Alabama’s natural resources, to the Birmingham Public Library (BPL).

“The 2024 edition of Southern Exposure features beautifully captured short films that will further enrich our collection and be available for borrowing at all BPL locations,” said Janine Langston, BPL’s executive director. “We are grateful for this generous donation and proud to serve as a resource for educating the public about Alabama’s natural environment and the importance of protecting it.”

Each of BPL’s 17 locations now houses one DVD copy of the 2024 edition of Southern Exposure, a series of documentary shorts produced by independent filmmakers on various Alabama environmental topics. DVDs of previous editions are already available at all BPL branches, thanks to prior donations from Alabama Rivers Alliance and Black Warrior Riverkeeper.

“I am proud that every Birmingham Public Library location has these excellent Southern Exposure documentaries,” said Charles Scribner, executive director of Black Warrior Riverkeeper. “Each year, Black Warrior Riverkeeper delivers the newest copy of Southern Exposure to every public library in the 17-county Black Warrior River watershed.”

Created in just six weeks each summer, Southern Exposure films celebrate special people and places across Alabama while exploring complex environmental issues and solutions. Made possible through partnerships with environmental and conservation groups statewide, the documentaries provide viewers a deeper appreciation of Alabama’s rich natural heritage and the critical need to protect it.

“One of our favorite traditions each year is collaborating with Black Warrior Riverkeeper and Birmingham Public Libraries to ensure all library locations have the latest Southern Exposure films available on DVD,” said Kelly Marshall, Deputy Director of Alabama Rivers Alliance. “We strive to make these films accessible to all Alabamians, and this continued partnership helps make that vision a reality.”

The Altamont School in Birmingham will host the world premiere of the new 2025 Southern Exposure films on Friday, September 19. This free event is highly anticipated and promises engaging films followed by an open discussion featuring filmmakers, subjects of the films, Alabama Rivers Alliance staff, and more than 100 partner organizations from across the state.

Birmingham Public Library’s mission is to provide the highest quality library service to our citizens for life-long learning, cultural enrichment, and enjoyment. This system, with 18 locations and serving the community for nearly 140 years, is one of the largest library systems in the southeast.

Alabama Rivers Alliance is a statewide network of groups working to protect and restore all of Alabama’s water resources through building partnerships, empowering citizens, and advocating for sound water policy and its enforcement.

Black Warrior Riverkeeper’s mission is to protect and restore the Black Warrior River and its tributaries. The nonprofit organization promotes clean water for the sake of public health, recreation, and wildlife habitat throughout the Black Warrior River watershed.

