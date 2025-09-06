Rising Star Durand Bernarr Shines at Saturn Birmingham with Soulful Vocals

Written and Photographed by Marika N. Johnson

Neo-soul singer Durand Bernarr, first time Grammy nominee, currently nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2025, lit up Saturn Birmingham with his unique mix of humor, charisma, and powerhouse vocals during his recent stop on the You Still Gon’ Grow Too Tour.

Though still a relatively new name as a solo artist, Bernarr has already carved out a devoted following, thanks in part to his years of experience singing background for the likes of Erykah Badu and Anderson Paak. His fame grew exponentially after his 2023 NPR Tiny Desk performance, which has accrued over 2 million views.

That foundation showed. His stage presence carried the ease of a seasoned performer, while his voice, a blend of smooth R&B runs, playful falsetto, gospel grit and dance vibes had the crowd fully locked in. Tracks from his latest project drew loud applause, sing-alongs, and plenty of swaying and dancing in the venue.

Beyond the music, Bernarr’s quirky personality and crowd banter made the night feel like a family gathering. He moved effortlessly between playful storytelling and vulnerable moments, showing why he’s quickly becoming one of the most exciting new voices in R&B and soul.

With a tour stop in Birmingham and now headed overseas to venues in Norway, Sweden, France and other places, Bernarr proves he’s not just a former background singer stepping into the spotlight — he is an artist ready to claim it.

