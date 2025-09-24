BJCTA to Manage City of Birmingham’s Rideshare Program Under $2.5 Million Contract

Times Staff Report

The Birmingham City Council has approved $2.5 million for the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) to manage the city’s microtransit program, which provides on-demand rides to areas not covered by regular bus routes.

This move essentially transfers the contractual obligation from the City of Birmingham to BJCTA to oversee and manage. The funding will support microtransit (rideshare) services that have expanded to much of the city since first being launched in 2019.

City officials believe this will also lead to better coordination of services for riders between fixed routes and microtransit services. Roughly 13.5 percent of households in Birmingham do not own a car, so continued investments in alternative transportation is crucial for the city’s economic growth.

It is expected that the BJCTA will launch their own platform for riders to request pickup in January.

“Having a consolidated system for both fixed routes and microtransit is really going to help alleviate a problem for some of our riders,” Council President Darrell O’Quinn said. “Public transportation is a lifeline for a lot of people in Birmingham.”

O’Quinn said public surveys have consistently shown that public transportation is the number one thing people want to the city to invest in. “We’re committed to that, and we’re committed to building out a more inclusive system that works for everyone despite the challenges we face in the state of Alabama in terms of public funding from the state,” he said.

This funding is part of the city’s transportation budget and comes in addition to the $14 million allocated for the city’s transit system two weeks ago.

The microtransit program, operated in partnership with Via, a private company, charges $1.50 per ride.