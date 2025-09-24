Birmingham’s Ramsay IB High School Celebrates 95th Anniversary

bhm.k12.al.us

Birmingham’s Ramsay International Baccalaureate High School will host a 95th Anniversary Breakfast Celebration on Friday, September 26 at 9:30 a.m.in Ramsay’s Willie Scoggins Gymnasium.

The affair will unite alums, community members, dignitaries, faculty, staff, and others in an event dedicated to celebrating the excellence of the school on the city’s southern border.

Special presentations from students and supporters are planned.

Tickets can be purchased from the school office located at: 1800 13th Avenue South. The celebration is the culmination of homecoming week where Ramsay will face Minor High School at Legion Field on Friday. The anniversary celebration also falls during Ramsay Alumni Week. Forty classes from the Class of 1973 through 2020 will gather in Birmingham to celebrate the school.

For more information contact Jennifer Gilbert at jgilbert@bhm.k12.al.us or 205-231-9616.

