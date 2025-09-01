Birmingham’s Roy Wood Jr. on New Film: ‘It’s Some of [My] Best Acting…And I’ve Never Been Married’

By Chanda Temple | City of Birmingham

In between bites of a croissant dressed in strawberry jam, Birmingham native Roy Wood Jr. sits in a Washington, D.C. hotel room, waiting for a flight back to New York.

He is fresh off comedy tour appearances at U.S. Air Force bases and still catching his breath after a quick trip to Scotland for a conference. But on this day, the comedian, actor and writer isn’t talking about stand-up or global travel. He is talking about love, the kind that drives his new film, “Love, Brooklyn,’’ which will be shown Sept. 5 – 18 at Birmingham’s Sidewalk Cinema in downtown Birmingham.

In the film, Wood plays Alan, who is married and is the best friend to Roger, the main character played by Bessemer native Andre Holland. As single Roger tries to make decisions about relationships, Wood provides comic relief.

“Every character is going through a change, except for me, to a degree,’’ says Wood, 46. “I’m considering whether or not I’m happy in love, and Andre’s character is trying to decide who he wants to be in love with.’’

Wood adds that this film is not one where someone comes begging for the other person to “Please love me,’’ or “Do you choose me?’’ But rather, it’s more like, “Hey, this is what I’m going to do with myself and for myself.’’

“The women in this film have just as much power as Andre,’’ Wood says.

The film was presented during the Sundance Film Festival in January 2025, where Wood watched himself on the big screen. Though he’s done two previous movies that went straight to streaming or digital, this is his first movie with a wide theatrical release.

“I’ve always tended to downplay my accomplishments, but I think what I’m most proud of in this film is that Andre Holland and (executive producer) Steven Soderbergh trusted me to bring the character to life,’’ Wood says. “It’s some of the best acting that I’ve ever done. And I’ve never been married.’’

So how did Wood get the part? It was a mix of timing, talent, and ties. Both Holland and Soderbergh were familiar with Wood, and when they started discussing the role of Alan, the men mentioned Wood’s name at the same time. What followed was a call from Holland, who has appeared in a long list of television and film projects, including the Academy-award winning “Moonlight.’’ Wood read for the Alan role, and later met with the director, Rachael Abigail Holder. He was offered the part, which he shot in early 2024.

Now, he’s doing promotions for the film. On Wednesday, Aug. 27, he joined Holland for a premiere in Brooklyn.

“To be alongside someone as talented as Andre Holland is a blessing for me (because I’m) able to sit, and watch and learn,’’ Wood says. “But I also think it’s amazing because he’s from the same streets as me. There’s a lot of talent in Alabama, so, it’s dope to be a part of this.’’

Wood and Holland will be unable to make an appearance at Sidewalk during the movie’s run, but they plan to record a message, which will be played at the Birmingham theater.

Chloe Cook, executive director of the Sidewalk Film Festival, says Sidewalk loves showcasing the incredible talents of others.

“Our whole team is excited about it and based on the responses we’ve received since hanging the (“Love, Brooklyn”) poster at the Cinema and adding the trailer to our pre-show, I think our audience is excited as well,’’ Cook says.

Corey Craft, Cinema programmer at Sidewalk, has seen the movie, which he says is a fun, relationship comedy-drama. “It paints a really real portrait of what it means to date as you approach middle-age,” Craft says.

When asked what advice Wood would give his 9-year-old son, Henry, about love, Wood got serious.

“Be up front with what you want. Don’t lie to people,’’ Wood says. “If you leave people armed with the truth, you will always leave with respect.’’

Such wisdom has grown from what Wood has picked up from father figures he’s met throughout his career. In his new memoir, “The Man of Many Fathers,’‘ the two-time Emmy-nominated writer and producer shares what he’s learned from various men after his father and legendary Birmingham journalist, Roy Wood Sr., died when he was 16 years old. Wood will launch a book tour in late October, and he hopes to add Birmingham to the schedule.

Besides a book tour, Wood is set to return for a third season on Saturday, Sept. 6 for his CNN series, “Have I Got News For You.” He’ll also be in the movie, “Outcome,’’ with Jonah Hill and Keanu Reeves. It will appear on Apple TV+ Plus.

Projects like these and others have kept Wood busy since October 2023, when he departed The Daily Show after having served as a correspondent for eight years.

“In the instance, at that crossroads of my life, I felt like it made more sense for me to leave,’’ he says. “Because, if I’m going to grow and go to the next thing, I felt like that was the time to do that.’’

He has no regrets in leaving, and offers advice for those doubting what to do about their next.

“My advice to anybody is just stay focused to what is important to you and surround yourself with positive and motivated people. Strip your life of any negativity and negative people, and that includes family,’’ he says. “They are not trying to feed you emotionally.’’

And somehow, in between the jet lag, set lists and an unbuttered croissant coated in jam, Wood serves up real talk, with a side of Birmingham and Brooklyn in every bite.

It’s layered, soulful and built to rise.