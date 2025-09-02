Alabama HBCUs Take Part in Labor Day Battle of the Bands (VIDEOs)

As if it wasn’t enough for the college football season to kick off during the Labor Day weekend, the city of Jackson, Mississippi, hosted the HBCU Labor Day Classic Battle of the Bands, which featured 10 of the nation’s top HBCU marching bands.

The lineup included Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Talladega College, Alabama A&M, Langston University, Alabama State, Grambling State, Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley State, Southern University, and Jackson State.

The 10 participating HBCU marching bands took to the field on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.

Crowds gathered outside the stadium all day long – eating good food and listening to good music together.

The event was an exhibition. There was no named winner.

However, we’re sure that many will draw their own conclusions about who has the best field show.

Alabama State University

Talladega College

Alabama A&M