UAB Anticipates Record-Breaking Freshman Enrollment for Fall 2025

The University of Alabama at Birmingham is on track to welcome its largest freshman class in history this fall, according to preliminary enrollment figures.

While final data will not be available until UAB calculates its official census in October, early estimates point to a nearly 25 percent increase in freshman enrollment for fall 2025 compared to the previous year. Pre-census numbers show an increase of approximately 500 first-time, full-time freshman students who registered for the fall 2025 semester. UAB’s largest freshman class before this year was 2,415 in 2021, with approximately 2,500 freshmen estimated this semester.

This surge reflects growing interest in UAB’s expanding academic offerings, innovative learning spaces and vibrant campus life — all part of the university’s SUCCESS Initiative

“We are encouraged by the early data showing a strong increase in freshman enrollment,” said UAB President Ray L. Watts. “This growth reflects the excellence of our faculty and the transformative opportunities our students have inside and outside of the classroom, as well as our SUCCESS Initiative led by Provost Janet Woodruff-Borden and Vice President for Student Affairs John Jones. By aligning our academic, advising and student support services from initial interest through graduation, the initiative is creating a more seamless and empowering experience for our students. It’s a testament to UAB’s commitment to student success.”

New state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge degree and certificate programs, and a revitalized athletic student organization are also helping drive this momentum.

“The SUCCESS Initiative is fundamentally reshaping how we support students from the moment they express interest in UAB through graduation,” Woodruff-Borden said. “By integrating academic advising, student services and data-informed decision-making, we’re creating a more personalized and proactive experience for every student. This anticipated increase in freshman enrollment reflects the growing confidence in our approach and the university’s commitment to helping students thrive both inside and outside the classroom.”

Debuting This Semester

As UAB welcomes a likely record-breaking freshman class, students will also find a campus transformed by new facilities, programs and opportunities.

Students in the School of Engineering will get to experience their first fall semester in the newly opened Frances and Miller Gorrie Hall.

Gorrie Hall, which opened this summer, is Phase 2 of the Science and Engineering Complex, powered by sophisticated technology and design, featuring “showpiece” spaces throughout the approximately 110,000-square-foot facility. It joins the East and South Science Halls, which opened just two years ago. Together, the Science and Engineering Complex aims to accelerate innovation, economic development and the training of a 21st century workforce for the state of Alabama.

The new Student Assembly Building, which opened in 2024, also welcomes its first freshman class this year. The single-story building, operated by Student Affairs, reflects the continued growth of UAB’s physical campus and its vibrant student experience. Student organizations can use the facility to engage their membership in important meetings and events, recruit new members, and collaborate on new and effective ways to serve our community.

Unique Opportunities

UAB’s undergraduate degree in cancer biology is the only one of its kind in the United States, and its biomedical engineering program aligns the expertise of UAB’s schools of Engineering and Medicine to prepare students to tackle the most daunting health problems facing society.

The Bachelor of Science in eSports Performance Management and Coaching is the first of its kind in the state of Alabama. Through this program, students will learn how to create training programs, support mental and physical health, and communicate with individual competitors or organized teams.

“There is something for everyone at UAB, from liberal arts to engineering, education and business, to health and medicine,” Woodruff-Borden said. “And student life on our modern campus is more vibrant than ever.”

Gang Green — a student-led organization that connects students with UAB Athletics — is back and ready to blaze the trail for student involvement at athletic events. The refreshed organization has had more than 1,100 members join in the past month and offers exclusive benefits for its members and a renewed mission: to unite the Blazer community, amplify game day energy and make every athletic event an unforgettable experience.

