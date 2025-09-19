Birmingham’s Well-Dressed: Derricius Chambers, Creative Director, DreeckBreon LLC

By Ameera Steward |For The Birmingham Times

Derricius Chambers, a 42-year-old native of Birmingham’s Ensley community, serves as an outreach coordinator for a company named EHeal by day. By night, he is a makeup artist, wardrobe stylist, photographer, creative director, director, and model under his company, DreeckBreon LLC.

“I put on plays, and I teach kids production. … [I also] love fashion, I love arts, I love beautification [and] the extent of glam—high fashion and editorial,” he said.

It all started when Chambers would watch his parents, Henry and Paulette Chambers, dress and groom themselves.

“They are two well-groomed individuals,” he said. “My mom was very into culture, … so she took me to [stores like World Market]. … We traveled a lot, too. She liked to find different [events] as far as fashion goes, … [and she took me to] Ebony Fashion Fair shows.”

Chambers recalls a routine he and his mother would have on Saturdays. They would eat breakfast, go to the mall, eat lunch and then return to the mall before heading home—so, “I was in dressing rooms at a young age,” he recalled.

Additionally, he started performing at the age of 5: “I was always around makeup and wardrobe,” said Chambers, who also became the go-to person for fashion-related events.

Chambers graduated from Ensley High School in 2001 and went on to attend Alabama State University (ASU), where he studied criminal justice with a concentration on juvenile justice; his minor was theater.

Aside from his studies, Chambers was part of ASU’s Elite Models, “an organization that has led models … over the years to have connections and network with the best of models and fashion designers in the [fashion] industry,” according to an article at Medium.com. He also worked with the school’s Theater Artists Performing School (TAPS) program and Camp 3T (Teaching through Theater), both of which are dedicated to teaching children theater and production.

“I really grew fond of teaching grooming, hygiene, and wardrobe choices — what you wear to a business interview, what you wear to church — because a lot of people don’t think that we have certain wardrobe pieces and certain outfits for certain [situations],” said Chambers, who was introduced to another realm of fashion when he worked for Ultra Beauty and MAC Cosmetics at Montgomery, Alabama’s, Eastdale Mall.

“That job gave me a lot of knowledge,” he said. “[MAC doesn’t] do magazines or billboards, so the company [invested] all their advertising in [its employees]. … Working at MAC, I [was] meeting people from China, Canada, [the] Bahamas, … building networks and [learning] the aesthetics of different cultures and different places.”

After graduating from ASU in 2007, Chambers returned to Birmingham to take care of his mother, which meant finding a nine-to-five job. Still, because people knew of his talents and he stayed in fashion-related spaces, he was able to build his name and his business.

Chambers has worked as a stylist, makeup artist, and creative director with THS Productions, a Birmingham-based company that offers a broad range of creative services, including photography, videography, streaming, graphic design, and more. He also has worked with freelance photographer Myke B.

You can follow Derricius Chambers on Instagram: @dreeckbreon.

Q&A

The Birmingham Times (BT): Why is dressing well important?

Derricius Chambers: “Because that’s the first thing a person can know about you. … We see you before you open your mouth. [When] you think about your doctor or your lawyer or anybody in a profession, you know culture has given it a look. … Would you want to go and have a doctor operate on you and he didn’t look like a doctor?

“I’ve always thought that the way you look is the first thing that will represent you before [anyone] even gets to know who you are, and I [take] that to heart.”

BT: Why is dressing well important to you as a Black man?

DC: “Because it’s culturally rooted in us. Once we were able to showcase who we are visually through what we wore, we would always make sure we looked great because presentation was very important. … It was also a love language. … How you showed up was how people were going to perceive you and how they were going to handle you.

“And then moving from slavery to existing in society we had to look as if we weren’t what they thought we were, … so [the mindset was], ‘I can’t be out there walking around looking like I wasn’t free.’ [From] generation to generation, we always would look well even if we weren’t feeling well or if we didn’t have anything—we took pride in that, and I still take pride in that because if I don’t have anything, I’ve got me. So, by me having me, I have to treat [myself] like I appreciate myself. … For a Black man, the way he steps into a room is how he’s going to be perceived. And I think that, personally, when I look well and when I’m doing well it goes hand in hand.”

BT: What is your process when getting dressed each day?

DC: “[It’s based] on my mood, the climate, and what the day will [bring]. … I took over [Alabama State University’s (ASU’s)] Elite Models for 10 years. I was the coordinator, and one of the things I [would] always tell my [students under Elite Models] was where you’re going will tell you what you need to look like. … When you think about it [in that manner], it makes it fun for you. It’s not a job.”

BT: Any advice for young Black men who want to dress well?

DC: “Just do it, no second guessing. There’s no wrong way. … [And] don’t procrastinate, don’t be afraid to take chances. Be bold, be fearless. … Also, do not think you know so much that you can’t absorb the things that others are trying to offer — that’s only going to make you better.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

