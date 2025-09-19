Discover Your Roots During Family History Month at Birmingham Public Library

By Roy L. Williams | Birmingham Public Library

October is National Family History Month, and the Birmingham Public Library’s Southern History Department is celebrating with a full calendar of exciting and educational programs. Whether you’re just beginning your genealogy journey or a seasoned researcher looking for new tools, you’ll find something to spark your interest.

From AI in genealogy and DNA testing to Alabama ghost stories and a behind-the-scenes tour of the library’s treasured collections, these programs are designed to help you uncover the past and bring your family’s story to life.

All programs are free and no advanced registration is necessary. For more information, call the Southern History Department at (205) 226-3665.

Why Attend Family History Month at BPL?

Learn practical skills to overcome genealogy roadblocks

Explore cutting-edge tools like AI and DNA testing

Connect with local experts and genealogists

Experience the rich history of Alabama through stories and rare collections

Celebrate your heritage with a supportive community

Family History Month Schedule of Events October 2025

Make Your Brick Walls Work for You

Wednesday, October 1 | 12:00 p.m.

Central Library Computer Center + Online via Zoom

Brick walls are a natural part of the genealogy landscape. In this kickoff of 2025 Family History Month, learn new strategies and revisit tried-and-true tools to break through those obstacles and keep your family tree growing.

Intro to Genealogy

Saturday, October 4 | 10:00 a.m.

Central Library Southern History Department, 1st Floor BPL Research Library

New to genealogy? This beginner-friendly class will help you get started on your genealogical journey. BPL’s Southern History Department staff introduces vital records, courthouse and church documents, and federal census records to get you started.

Privacy Concerns in DNA Testing

Monday, October 6 | 12:00 p.m.

Central Library Computer Center + Online via Zoom

DNA testing for ancestry can break down genealogical brick walls and unlock family mysteries, but what about privacy risks? Why are some family history enthusiasts reluctant to use this powerful tool? Paul Boncella explores the “Big Four” testing companies’ privacy policies, and addresses common concerns. Be prepared to ask Paul questions about this and other genealogy issues.

Where Do You Think You Are? City Directories + Sanborn Maps

Wednesday, October 8 | 12:00 p.m.

Central Library Computer Center + Online via Zoom

Discover how city directories and Sanborn maps can help you recreate your ancestors’ neighborhoods. See how far they had to travel for work, school or church. Track how their communities changed and grew over the years.

Birmingham Genealogical Society Open House

Saturday, October 11 | 1:00–3:00 p.m.

Central Library Southern History Department

Stop by the Southern History Department for free research consultation and networking with experts from the Birmingham Genealogical Society. Bring your toughest genealogy questions and learn how this organization supports genealogy, local history, and how you can be a part of it.

Archives 101

Monday, October 13 | 12:00 p.m.

Central Library Computer Center + Online via Zoom

Join the Birmingham Public Library Southern History Department for our Archives 101 presentation. Learn what to expect when visiting archives, how to use BPL’s resources, and tips for working with digital collections and rare materials. This talk is perfect for those who have never been to the BPL Archives Department.

Essential Genetic Genealogy

Wednesday, October 15 | 12:00 p.m.

Central Library Computer Center + Online via Zoom

If you desire to get started in your researching your family tree or revisit genetic genealogy search started by others, there is a simple way to take your DNA test results further. Paul Boncella shows how to access tools from testing companies and use them effectively for your family research. Be prepared to ask questions.

Using AI in Genealogy

Monday, October 20 | 12:00 p.m.

Central Library Computer Center + Online via Zoom

Artificial intelligence is transforming genealogy research. Paul Boncella demonstrates how genealogists can use AI platforms and tools to speed up discoveries.

WorldCat for the Genealogist

Wednesday, October 22 | 12:00 p.m.

Central Library Computer Center + Online via Zoom

Researching your family history used to require extensive travel and correspondence with relatives to get your hands on the right materials. Learn how to bring the world to your door by using WorldCat, the online catalog of library materials around the globe. This course will cover how to use WorldCat to access materials for genealogical research worldwide without the travel.

Behind the Scenes Tour of Southern History

Wednesday, October 29 | 12:00 p.m.

Central Library Southern History Department

Get an insider’s look at rare treasures like the Blaeu Atlas, the 1926 Zone Map, and Miss Iwate, BPL’s Japanese doll. Meet the librarians and conservationists who preserve BPL’s Special Collections.

Treasures and Hauntings of 1880’s Alabama, Jim Phillips

Thursday, October 30 | 2:00 p.m.

Central Library First Floor Grand Reading Room, 2100 Park Place

End Family History Month on a spooky note a day before Halloween as Alabama historian Jim Phillips will take attendees on a journey through the lost hauntings of 1800s Alabama. This talk will explore old ghost beliefs of antebellum Alabama, anecdotal tales of ghostly events told to Phillips through his explorations and research throughout Alabama and early New England vampire lore. Attendees are invited to bring in U.S. coins or bottles for a free appraisal. Sponsored by the Birmingham Genealogical Society.

