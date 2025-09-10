Gospel Singer Jekalyn Carr to Headline Greater Shiloh Women’s Conference

The Birmingham Times

Jekalyn Carr, an award-winning gospel singer/songwriter and businesswoman, along with Dr. Karri Bryant, first lady and executive pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta will headline the Balance Women’s Conference set for Sept. 13 at Greater Shiloh Missionary Church in Birmingham.

The conference begins at 8 a.m. at Greater Shiloh, 2135 Jefferson Ave. SW, Birmingham, AL 35211. Tickets are $75 and may be purchased at www.greatershiloh.org.

Themed Level Up!, the conference engages and inspires women of all ages to find that balance in their lives with leading entertainers, ministers and businesswomen headlining the event. Finding inspiration from I Timothy 4:14-15, the conference centers on “Do not neglect the gift that is in you … give yourself entirely to them, that your progress may be evident to all.”

“We are thrilled to have such an impressive lineup for our 10th anniversary,” said Rev. Veronica Barnes, ministry leader. “They are truly inspirational, and we know they will help guide the way forward for our attendees.”

Carr is the winner of Stellar, GMA Dove and GRAMMY® awards and was named to Ebony Magazine’s Power 100 list of the most influential people in the world. In addition to her music, she created a beauty skin care line and is a sought-after speaker, conference host and radio personality.

Bryant is at the forefront of a new generation of exceptional leaders, serving as the First Lady and Executive Pastor of Creative/Experience alongside her husband, Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Other leaders in attendance will be Sherrika Allen, minister and founding member of True Love Church of Ensley, and Robin Alyssa Sellers of No Ordinary Worship (NOW) Ministry.

Allen is a passionate minister, teacher and certified life coach dedicated to helping women rise into the fullness of who God has called them to be. Through her work with NOW Ministry, Sellers is on a mission to encourage and inspire the generation of today to walk closer to Christ as they exemplify His everlasting love to the world.

“Reaching the world for Christ is our mission,” said Dr. Michael W. Wesley Sr., pastor. “Inspiring women to minister to each other is a part of that. Teaching balance by encouraging everyone to know that nothing is more powerful than prayer; nothing is stronger than faith and nothing or no one is greater than God. Join us for the blessing.”

