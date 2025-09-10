The Legends at Legion: Battle of the Bands Brings HBCU’s Best to the Magic City

The Legends at Legion: Battle of the Bands Brings HBCU’s Best to...

Story and Photographs by Marika N. Johnson

On Sunday, September 7, Birmingham’s historic Legion Field Stadium roared to life with a dazzling showcase of musical talent, Historically Black College and University (HBCU) pride featuring top bands in the land from universities such as Alabama State, Alabama Agriculture & Mechanical, Alcorn State, Talladega College and more that brought halftime style performances, show stopping choreography and unforgettable energy.

More than just a celebration of HBCU culture, power, and pride, this was also a celebration of community and support which included donations by CLW Marketing and Promotions of $1,000 to each Birmingham City School band.

From the first drumline cadence to the last drum major, Legends at Legion wasn’t just another Sunday event– it was the sound of the South in motion, bringing fans, families and future musicians together for a powerful rhythm-filled afternoon.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

