HBCU Roundup: Miles College Hopes Passing Attack Can Lead to First Win

By Donald Hunt | For The Birmingham Times

Miles College, still looking for its first win of the season, will face Morgan State on Saturday, Sept. 27 in the Circle City Classic in Indianapolis, Ind. The kickoff will be at 2 p.m.

Although the Golden Bears (0-2, 0-4) have struggled offensively, they seem to have found a pretty good passing attack with quarterback Brinley Vandiver and wide receiver Glen Williams. Vandiver has connected on 44-of-74 passes for 444yards and one touchdown. Williams has 10 receptions for 187 yards and one TD. He averages 18.7 yards a catch.

Morgan State (1-3, 0-0), from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, has already defeated Central State from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which Miles College is a member.

In other SIAC action, Tuskegee University (2-2, 1-1) will host Fort Valley State (0-3, 0-1) on Saturday, Sept. 27 with the hopes of snapping a two-game losing streak. The kickoff is set for 2 p.m. The Golden Tigers will try to get the offense moving under quarterback Raequan Beal who has thrown the ball pretty well this season. Beal has completed 54-of-103 passes for 678 yards with six TDs and three interceptions.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama State will return to action following a week off from competition. ASU (2-1, 0-0) will visit Florida A&M (1-2, 0-0) on Saturday, Sept. 27. The kickoff will be at 2 p.m.

Hornets quarterback Andrew Body has been playing lights out. Body has thrown for 761 yards and 10 TDs with no interceptions while completing 48-of-65 passes.

In other SWAC competition, Alabama A&M (3-1, 0-0) will travel to Bethune-Cookman (1-3, 0-0) on Saturday, Sept. 27. The kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

A player to watch in this matchup is AAMU linebacker Wyatt Wright who leads the Bulldogs with three sacks and has 23 total tackles.

