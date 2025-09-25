September 25, 2025

_____________________________

EMPLOYMENT

____________________________

Guest Experience Coordinator

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Guest Experience Coordinator, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

Senior Data Scientist

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Senior Data Scientist. Responsible for using machine learning (ML) and analytics to drive Shipt’s business forward. This position requires a master’s degree or equivalent in Data Science or Statistics and 4 years of experience deploying ML based solutions for business problems. Must also have 48 months of experience with each of the following: (1) multi-stage multivariate experiment design using Bayesian optimization, hierarchical A/B testing with dynamic sample rebalancing via Airflow DAGs, and applying synthetic control methods for causal impact analysis in non-randomized settings; (2) working with TensorFlow, PyTorch, and XGBoost within end-to-end pipelines, deploying models via AWS SageMaker, and fine-tuning hyperparameters using Bayesian search optimization; (3) designing, developing, and maintaining scalable data pipelines for processing large-scale datasets, including implementation of indexing and optimized file formats including LIBSVM to achieve significant performance improvements; (4) leading and mentoring data science teams, including directing analytical projects, implementing quality control processes, and fostering the professional development of junior data scientists; and (5) working with the following data science technologies: Python, SQL, Snowflake, Jupyter, Git, AWS (including SageMaker, EMR, and Elastic Beanstalk), Greenplum, Tableau, PySpark, Pandas, NumPy, SciPy, Matplotlib, ggplot2, Kepler.gl, Flask, Jinja, Adobe Analytics, and Adobe Target. Will accept experience gained before, during or after master’s program. Telecommuting is available from anywhere in US. HQ at 420 20th St N, Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35203. Salary: $116,147 to $219,000/year. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

SENIOR ENGINEER

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Senior Engineer. Responsible for designing, developing, testing, deploying, and maintaining application code. This position requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Computer Science, or Computer Engineering and 4 years related software development experience. Must also have 24 months of experience with each of the following: (1) designing, developing, testing, deploying, and maintaining application code; (2) working with SOA, micro-services, and distributed architectures; (3) reducing system performance latency and bottlenecks based on non-functional requirements analysis, testing, and design; (4) designing and deploying microservice REST APIs; and (5) working with the following tools and technologies: Java, Python, SQL, Linux, SpringBoot, REST APIs, Amazon Web Services(AWS), EC2, Lambda, RDS, S3, ECS, EKS, NLB, HAProxy; Gradle, Maven, Git/Github, Jenkins, Docker, Terraform, Spinnaker, Kubernetes, DataDog, and Splunk. Employer will accept experience gained concurrently. Telecommuting is available from anywhere in US. HQ at 420 20th St N, Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35203. Salary: $114,525 to $224,000/year. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

SENIOR ENGINEER

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Senior Engineer. Responsible for working with a cross-disciplinary team shipping real-world products to our customers around the nation. This position requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Computer Science, or Computer Engineering and 4 years’ experience participating in the entire software development lifecycle, including designing scalable and maintainable systems. Must also have 24 months of experience with each of the following: (1) designing and implementing cloud native microservices and REST APIs with Java, Spring, and Spring Boot; (2) working with relational and object databases utilizing SQL, cloud storage solutions including AWS RDS, AWS S3 and database migration tools including Liquibase; (3) integrating REST APIs, message queues, role-based access control, and JWT authentication within microservices; (4) working with tools including Docker, Kubernetes, Grafana, and ELK, for deploying and monitoring containerized microservices; and (5) working with front-end technologies including Typescript and React and working with different testing frameworks including Junit, Testng, and Jest. Employer will accept experience gained concurrently. Salary: $135,595 to $224,000/year. Telecommuting is available from anywhere in US. HQ at Birmingham, AL. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

Design Associate

Design Associate (Birmingham, AL) needed to utilize established techniques & procedures to execute dsgn tasks using REVIT, AUTOCAD. Reqs: Master’s deg in Urban Dsgn, or closely related field of study; 2 yrs exp. as Dsgnr, in dsgng & prep’g architectural drawings for all stages of a project; 2 yrs exp working on resolving architectural dsgn layouts, floor plans, elevations, sections, construction details, & managing the BIM model; Knowl of urban dsgn methods, & real estate dsgn dvlpmt; Proficient in Revit, Enscape, AutoCAD, Sketchup, Rhino, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, & Bluebeam. To apply: Send resume to HR, Goodwyn Mills Cawood, 11 North Water St, Ste 19290, Mobile, AL 36602. Must refer to Job# SCAL2025.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

Assistant Director of Finance

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Assistant Director of Finance for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

Risk Data Scientist

Regions Bank seeks a Risk Data Scientist in Birmingham, AL who contribute to solve cmplx bus prblms & enables effect risk mgmt. Req Bach deg or frgn deg equiv in quant or analyt fld + 4 yrs wrk exp in same or rltd occup. Alternately will accept Mast deg or frgn deg equiv in quant or analyt fld + 2 yrs wrk exp in same or rltd occup. Educ & exper requirements may have been obtain concurrently. Telecommute per Regions policy is an option. To apply, email resume w/ job title in subject to HRContact@regions.com.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

Credit Risk Analyst

Regions Bank seeks a Credit Risk Analyst in Birmingham, AL resp for prov fin, quant, & stat analysis to access to proper manage credit risk. Min req of Bach deg or frgn deg equiv in Stat, Mgmt., Fin, IT, Data Sci, or rltd fld + 3 yrs exp in position offered, data analyt, or rltd occup. Hybrid arrangement is an option. To apply, email resume w/ job title in subject to HRContact@regions.com.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

Stadium Event Manager

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Stadium Event Manager, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

______________________________

LEGAL

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902103.00

ORDER TO SERVE BY PUBLICATION

STA DRY ROOFING, LLC,

Plaintiff,

V.

HOWEL DARNELL,

HOWELL DEVELOPMENT AND CONSTRUCTION LLC,

Defendants

This matter came before the Court upon the Motion to Serve by Publication (the “Motion”) filed by Sta Dry Roofing, LLC, pursuant to Alabama Rule of Civil Procedure 4.3(a) to serve Darnell Howell (“Defendant”), an individual with the last known address of 422 Liberty Lake Drive, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35242 located in Jefferson County, Alabama, with the Complaint by publication via The Birmingham Times, which is published in and of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama. Upon Consideration of the Motion, and for cause, the Motion is hereby GRANTED, and the Court hereby ORDERS that the Defendant shall be served by publication which is to appear in The Birmingham Times at least once a week for four successive weeks. The Court further ORDERS Defendant,

Darnelle Howell, to send a copy of the answer to Curtis H. Seal, the attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is Graham Neal Seal & Bell, 880 Montclair Road, Suite 450, Birmingham, Alabama, 35213, and file an original of the answer with the Clerk of Court of Circuit Court for Jefferson County,

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901363

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF THOMAS A. BANKHEAD; C.R. COOKE, JR.; KEVIN W. BANKHEAD; PHILLIP C. BANKHEAD; STACY BANKHEAD ODOM; COREY F. BANKHEAD; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 3, according to A. G. Ware Subdivision of North Highlands as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 39, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111392 as follows: LOT 3 A G WARE SUR

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-23-4-005-014.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 3, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901366

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF JULIA LOUISE COLVIN; ESTATE OF DENNIS JAMES COLVIN; HOME BANK, SUCCESSOR TO STATEWIDE BANK, A CORPORATION; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The North 1/2 of Lot 9, Block 1, according to the map and survey of E. A. Westbrook, as recorded in Plat Book 74, Page 356, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111758 as follows: N 1/2 OF LOT 9 BLK 1 E A WESTBROOK PB 74 PAGE 356

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-23-4-032-001.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 3, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-900038

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

Larissa Lueders, who refuses service by Certified Mail through the U.S. Postal Service and service by Sheriff, must answer Kim McKinley’s complaint seeking damages as a result of a motor vehicle collision that occurred in Wilcox County, Alabama on or about August 20, 2023. Said answer must be submitted within thirty (30) days of the fourth week of publication in the Birmingham Times or thereafter a default judgment may be rendered against her in Wilcox County Case No. CV 2025-900038.

Done this 8th day of September, 2025.

s/ Collins Pettaway, Jr.

Circuit Judge

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-903605.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BETTY L. BOSTON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on August 28, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2505 23rd Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-001-002.000

Legal Description: Lot 8, Block 6, according to the map of North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 50, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086576 as follows: LOT 8 BLK 6 NORTH BHAM)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 3, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-903668.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CARL E. SCOTT; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EVA C. SCOTT; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GRADY VINSON D/B/A ACTION CONSTRUCTION COMPANY; J. E. MELVILLE, JR. D/B/A ACTION CONSTRUCTION COMPANY; TUCKER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC.; STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 2, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2625 22nd Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-24-3-027-002.000

Legal Description: Lot 3, except the East 45 feet thereof, of Block 15, according to the map of North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 50, in the Office of the Probate Judge, Jefferson County, Alabama. Also described as Lot 3, except the East 45 feet thereof, in Block 15, according the map of Haskell and Miller, as recorded in Map Book 1, on Page 357 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016132708 as follows: W 50 FT LOT 3 BLK 15 HASKELL & MULLER)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 3, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-903669.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMES LARRY JORDAN and unknown heirs of JAMES LARRY JORDAN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GERALDINE K. JORDAN a/k/a MYRTLE GERALDINE JORDAN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES D. JORDAN; ELBERT BURT III; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 2, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2704 27th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-14-1-024-002.000

Legal Description: Lots One (1) and Two (2) in Block Two (2) in the survey of North Birmingham Land Company’s Sixth (6th) Addition as recorded in Map Book 13, Page 54, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017095420 as follows: LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 2 NORTH BHAM LAND COS ADD NO 6)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 20, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-903473.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: KENNETH EDWIN SMITH; DONNA SMITH SAVAGE and DAVID EARL DUNNAVANT f/k/a DAVID EARL SMITH, as heirs of DELBERT GROOM SMITH; HEALTHCARE AUTHORITY FOR MEDICAL WEST, AN AFFILIATE OF UAB HEALTH SYSTEM; UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA HOSPITAL; JEFFERSON COUNTY TEACHERS CREDIT UNION; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on August 20, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2211 27th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-24-2-009-004.000;

Legal Description: The West ½ of Lot 11, Block 27, according to Map of Haskell & Mullen’s Survey, as recorded in Map Book 1, on Page 357, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017095455 as follows: W ½ OF LOT 11 BLK 27 NO BHAM LAND CO-CKD AS W ½ OF LOT 11 BLK 27 NORTH BHAM)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 20, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902172

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: PHYLLIS GRAFFEO; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 2, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 3, according to the map or plat of E. A Westbrook Survey as recorded in Deed Book 74, Page 356 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111401 as follows: LOTS 1 & 2 & 3 BLK 3 E A WESTBROOK

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-23-4-027-004.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 20, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902180

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CAROL L. EVANS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 2, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 6, in Block 46, according to the survey of East Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 7, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111614 as follows: LOT 6 BLK 46 EAST BHAM LD CO

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-19-1-022-011.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 20, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-901251

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DIANE JONES; KAREN OLSHAN; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 1, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The North 55.25 feet of Lots 16, 17 and 18, Block 4, according to map and survey of Druid Hills, First Addition, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 53, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111478 as follows: N 55.25 FT OF LOTS 16 17 18 BLK 4 1ST ADD TO DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-011-007.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 20, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-902185

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BAMA, LTD; ESTATE OF EDNA ROBERTSON EATMAN; ERMA E. JACKSON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 2, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 30, according to the map of C. A. Hawkins Property, as recorded in Map Book 1 Page 365 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2022028713 as follows: LOT 30 C A HAWKINS SUR

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-28-2-037-003.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 20, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Viking Industrial Painting gives notice of completion of Painting and Repairs to Cahaba Cove and Warrior Potable Water Tanks for the Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (Central Alabama Water). This notice will appear for four (4) consecutive weeks beginning 09/01/25 and ending 09/27/25. All claims should be filed at our office,10905 Harrison St. La Vista, NE 68128, or with the owner, the Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (Central Alabama Water) 3600 First Avenue North Birmingham AL 35222.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

that

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

A.G. Gaston Construction Company ,

(Contractor Company Name)

Contractor, has completed the Contract for

(Construction)

✔(Renovation)

(Alteration)

(Equipment) (Improvement) of (Name of Project):

City of Montgomery Intermodal Transfer Facilities

at 2346 West Fairview Ave, 495 Molton Street

(Insert location data in County or City)

for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of

Montgomery, AL ,

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

Barry Robinson

Robinson and Associates Architecture, Inc. 906 South Perry Street Montgomery, Alabama 36104 (334) 269-5590

(Architect / Engineer)

A.G. Gaston Construction Company

(Contractor)

1820 3rd Ave North, Suite 400

Birmingham, AL 35203

(Business Address)

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Grout, Inc., hereby gives notice of completion of contract with Birmingham Airport Authority AIP Project No. 3-01-0014-127-2024 Terminal Apron Pavement Rehabilitation. This notice will appear for three (3) consecutive weeks beginning 09/11/2025 and ending 10/02/2025.Any and all claims against this project should file same in writing to Barge Design Solutions, Inc. at 500 Corporate Parkway, Suite 100, Hoover, Alabama 35242, within seven (7) calendar days after this period.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Completion of Public Works Projects (Over $50,000)

Pursuant to Ala. Code §39-1-1 (1975), notice is hereby given that REV Construction, Inc. has completed its contract with Jefferson County Commission for the Stadium Trace Pump Station Chemical Feed for Odor Control, Contract no. 20240145. Any person or firm having claims on said Project for materials or labor should contact the above contractor at 5801 Grover Burchfield Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 All claims should be filed within 30 days of the first publication of this notice.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Impact Electric Inc, Contractor, has completed the contract for Renovation of UAB Project No.H245021, UAB Marriott PIP 2024 at 1820 5th Ave S., Birmingham, AL 34233 for the State of Alabama and The University of Alabama Birmingham, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Chris Hodges, UAB Facilities, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, AL, GHAFARI Associates, LLC, 2170 Highland Ave S., Birmingham, AL, Impact Electric Inc, 2630 6th Ave S., Birmingham, AL 35233.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Growth Builders invites land development contractors to bid on site work at Oak Hill and Shadowbrook. Interested contractors should email jdapogny@growth-homes.com to request site plans and scope. MWDBEs certified by ADECA or BCIA are encouraged to apply.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Growth Builders invites residential homebuilding contractors to bid on new homes at Oak Hill, Woodlawn, and Shadowbrook. Interested contractors should email gmowatt@growth-homes.com to request architectural plans and scope. MWDBEs certified by ADECA or BCIA are encouraged to apply.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

Abandoned Vehicle

Vehicle Information: 2013 Nissan Altima

VIN: 1N4AL3APXDC289018

Auction Information: June 26, 2025 at 12:00pm (noon), located at 600 Beltona Lane, Warrior, AL 35180

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISMENT FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO RECEIVE BIDS FROM PRE-QUALIFIED BIDDERS

PRE-QUALIFICATIONS PROPOSALS will be received via mail or email, on behalf of the Owner, the Jefferson County Commission, by BDG Architects at 2308 1st Ave S, Suite 304, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the below referenced project until noon Central Daylight Time on Monday October 6th, 2025, after which no further applications will be considered. The pre- qualiﬁcation procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective bidder will be notiﬁed of the results of the pre-qualiﬁcation on Thursday October 9th, 2025. Pre-qualiﬁcation proposal requirements may be obtained from the Architect by request via email to bids@bdgllp.com. The Owner will be prequalifying the following categories of trades: Prime General Contractors, Electrical Sub-Contractors, Mechanical Sub-Contractors, and Fire-Protection Sub-Contractors. Each Contractor must have proven experience in their Line of Work.

Within the bounds of good faith, the Jefferson County Commission on advice from General Services retains the right to determine whether a Contractor has met pre-qualiﬁcation procedures and criteria. Only General Contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to pre-qualiﬁcation procedures and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Written pre-qualiﬁcation procedures and criteria are available for review at the office of the Architect or by email listed above. All bidders must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. Construction Contracts shall be awarded only to a Prime General Contractor, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama. Construction Contracts in excess of $100,000 shall be awarded only to Contractors licensed as required by the 1978 Code of Alabama, Title 34, Chapter 8 as amended. Bidders must be “responsible “in accordance with criteria in the Bid Documents and as stipulated by Title 39- 2-3-( e ) of the Code of Alabama.

JEFFERSON COUNTY 2121 BUILDING ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN FOR INTERIOR RENOVATIONS

The scope of Work is renovations to two Group B, Type IA buildings. The project will occur in multiple phases. The scope of Work for one building is an approximately 3,200sf interior office renovation of existing occupied office spaces within the Jefferson County Downtown Courthouse – Ground Floor. The scope of Work for the other building is exterior window replacement and RACM perimeter wall abatement of the 2121 Building, 2121 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35203, on the 12th through 19th ﬂoors which are currently occupied but may be unoccupied during construction. Required trades under

General Contractor’s Work will include but not be limited to electrical, mechanical, interior, and exterior glazing, abatement, structured cabling, non-load bearing framing, and millwork.

DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS may be examined at the office of BDG Architects at the above-listed address starting Thursday October 9th, 2025. Bid Documents will be distributed via Sharepoint link for free to the prequaliﬁed contractors.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 2:00pm CDT on Tuesday October 14th, 2025 in the Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 22, Ground Floor at 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd, N, Birmingham, Alabama. Because of the nature of the project, General Contractors who have been pre-qualiﬁed must attend the Pre-Bid Conference. If the number of bidders who attend the Pre-Bid Conference decreases so there is little or no competition, the Bid may be postponed at the discretion of the Owner.

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by the Jefferson County Commission at Room 1, General Services at the Jefferson County Courthouse until 2:00pm CDT on Thursday October 30th, 2025 after which time they will be publicly opened and read in the Commission Chamber, Second Floor, Room 270. No bids submitted after this time will be considered. This requirement will not be waived. The clock in the Commission Chamber will be used to determine the correct time for the completion of the bidding period. A bid bond, executed by a surety company duly authorized & qualiﬁed to make such a bond in Alabama, payable to Jefferson County in an amount not less than ﬁve (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance Bond at 100% of contract price and Payment Bonds, evidence of insurance required in the bid documents, and E-Verify Memorandum of Understanding will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BIDS must be submitted on a lump-sum basis and on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. Submit 2 identical copies of the Bid on the proposal form provided without changes, in a sealed envelope bearing the Contractor’s name and current Alabama License number. All bidders must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. Bids that do not bear the General Contractor’s current license number will be returned without being opened. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

BID 25-12-04(I)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting sealed bids for Chemicals – Liquid Aluminum Sulfate, BID 25-12-04(I).

The specifications may be examined and obtained in the Purchasing Department’s office at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, or by emailing derleda.abrom@bwwb.org, or on our website at www.bwwb.org.

Sealed bids for Chemicals- Liquid Aluminum Sulfate will be received in the Purchasing Department not later than Friday, October 10, 2025, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

Prospective bidders should deliver or mail their sealed bids to 3600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, directed to the attention of LyTonja Levert, Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bid Chemicals (and the name and letter of the particular chemical bidding) Friday, October 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.”

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

BID 25-12-04 (H)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting sealed bids for Chemicals, BID 25-12- 04(H) Powdered Activated Carbon Slurry.

The specifications may be examined and obtained in the Purchasing Department’s office at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, or by emailing derleda.abrom@bwwb.org, or our website at www.bwwb.org.

Sealed bids for Chemicals – Powdered Activated Carbon Slurry will be received in the Purchasing Department not later than Thursday, October 9, 2025, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

Prospective bidders should deliver or mail their sealed bids to 3600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, directed to the attention of LyTonja Levert, Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bid Chemicals (and the name and letter of the particular chemical bidding) Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.”

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Mortgage executed between NATIONAL TREE SERVICE, INC., an Alabama corporation, and NEWTEK BANK, National Association, dated February 16, 2024, and recorded February 17, 2024, as Instrument 2024016611, and re-recorded on March 11, 2024, as Instrument 2024021984 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama. Said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned as holder of said mortgage will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on the 21st day of October, 2025, at the main entrance of the Jefferson County, Alabama Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Jefferson, County, Alabama, being the same property described in the referenced mortgage:

PARCEL ONE:

ALL THAT part of the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 9, Township 17 South, Range 1 West lying South and East of the road; BEGIN at the SE corner and run West along the South line 40 feet; thence I a Northwesterly direction to the road; thence in a Northwesterly direction along the East side of said public road to the East line; thence South along the East line to the point of BEGINNING

BEING the same premises conveyed to National Tree Service, Inc. by Warranty Deed from Geralyn Murphree, as personal representative of the Estate of Grace M. Salerno, deceased, Case No. 171288, dated April 28, 2006, filed for record in Official Records [Book LR200608, Page 2131], in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO:

ALL THAT PART of the Southeast quarter of the Southwest quarter which lies South of the right of way line of the Southern Railroad Company in Section 9, Township 17 South, Range 1 West.

BEING a portion of the premises conveyed to National Tree Service, Inc. by Statutory Warranty Deed from Dennis Peppers dated March 23, 2007, filed for record on May 10, 2007 in Official Records [Book LR200707, Page 22191], in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This property will be sold on an “AS IS, WHERE IS” basis subject to all easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in the Mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

The holder of said Mortgage reserves the right to bid for and purchase this property and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage, as provided by the terms of the Mortgage.

The foreclosure sale for this property is subject to postponement or cancellation. Contact the person named below prior to attendance.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the same, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

NEWTEK BANK, National Association

As Holder of said Mortgage

Joshua D. Friedman

Helmsing Leach, P.C.

Post Office Box 2767

Mobile, AL 36652

(251) 432-5521

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning on the 8th Floor of the Daniel Building at the following address: DAN Fl 8 Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time, October 3, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to joey@wba-architects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

Quarterback Tower 6th and 7th Floor Demolition

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H255008

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project will consist of demolition of two existing Procedure Rooms and shared Control Room on 6th Floor, and multiple Office / Administrative spaces on 7th Floor of Quarterback Tower. Demolition scope will include flooring, millwork, cast-in-place, select partitions, overhead framed equipment supports and associated miscellaneous steel framing, and existing mechanical, plumbing, med gas, and electrical systems.

The work will be performed in an occupied hospital and is adjacent to functioning health care units (above and below) and particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances, coordinate shutdowns, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise, vibrations, and dust and will require implementation of measures to mitigate these issues. The General Contractor will require experience with similar size and type projects performed in an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.). The estimated budget is $350,000 – $375,000.

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, October 3, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about October 6, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Williams Blackstock Architects

2204 1st Avenue South, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35233

Joey Tudisco

(205) 252-9811

joey@wba-architects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is October 23, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning – Large Conference Room on the 8th Floor of the Daniel Building at the following address: DAN Fl 8 Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, Daniel Building, DAN Fl 8 Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on October 23, 2025 will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be scheduled prior to the date set for receipt of bids. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

Notice to Bidders

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is soliciting sealed bids for the Dollar Rent-A-Car Demolition project (BAA-046) at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Work includes demolition and removal of the former building, utility capping, grading, and asphalt paving. Complete bid documents are available electronically from Ed Seoane, VP of Purchasing, at eseoane@flybhm.com. A non-mandatory pre-bid conference will be held on September 29, 2025, at 2:00 PM in Meeting Room A, Airport Terminal, Lower Level. The deadline for bids is October 10, 2025, at 2:00 PM, at which time bids will be publicly opened.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (Quest Number 9826412), until 2:00 P.M. Central Time on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the 2026 TURKEY CREEK WRF AND AL SEIER PS IMPROVEMENTS – PROJECT NO. E2613. The Microsoft Teams virtual video conference can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Caroline Carden, CDM Smith, at email cardencd@cdmsmith.com).

This Work will consist of replacement of the clarifier mechanism, repairs to the grout floor, and structural repairs in each of the four Process Clarifiers at the Turkey Creek WRF; enlargement of an existing wet well hatch and construction of a work platform at the Al Seier Pump Station, including bypass pumping if required to perform the work; site restoration; and incidental work associated with each of these items of work.

The foregoing description shall not be construed as a complete description of all work required.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Tonya Kelley at (205) 214-4026

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at the following locations. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders.

 At https://www.jeffcoes.org/ (on the left side of the page, navigate to “Bids/Contracts,” then to “Notice to Bidders” and then select “CDM Smith – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects).

 At https://www.QuestCDN.com. Reference Quest Number 9826412.

To be considered a plan holder, register with QuestCDN.com for a free Regular membership and download the bidding documents in digital form at a cost of $22.00. Only plan holders listed at QuestCDN will receive automatic notice of addenda, bid updates, and access to vBid online bidding via QuestCDN. Contact QuestCDN at (952) 233-1632 or Success@QuestCDN.com for assistance in membership registration, downloading digital bidding documents, and vBid questions. To access the electronic bid form, download the bidding documents and click the “Online Bid” button or Online Bidding “Available” button on the bid posting page. After the bid close, bidders will be charged a fee of $42.00 for successful bid submission. Bids will ONLY be received and accepted through vBid via QuestCDN.com.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of Bidding Documents as previously described herein, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. THE BID ENVELOPE INFORMATION FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is five hundred seventy (570) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed. The first two hundred seventy (270) days of the Contract Time is an Administrative Period followed by a three hundred (300)-day Construction Period. The time to achieve Substantial Completion is two hundred forty (240) consecutive calendar days from commencement of the Construction Period, and the time to achieve Final Acceptance is three hundred (300) consecutive calendar days from commencement of the Construction Period. Liquidated damages will be assessed if these time limits are exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via virtual video conference on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Caroline Carden, CDM Smith, at email cardencd@cdmsmith.com). A toll-free telephone number and passcode will be included with the invitation for those unable to join via Teams. If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Caroline Carden (CDM Smith) at (404) 720-1353 or Tonya Kelley (Jefferson County ESD) at (205) 283-2683 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Caroline Carden, PE, Senior Environmental Engineer, CDM Smith, at email cardencd@cdmsmith.com no later than 5:00 p.m. Central Time on Monday, October 13, 2025 . All questions must be in writing on company’s letterhead or sent from a company email account.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE ATTENTION OF THE BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 41-16-161 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN ECONOMIC BOYCOTTS.

THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “E” (SMALL WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES) WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES CATEGORY PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “E” WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES CATEGORY PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “E” WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES CATEGORY PROJECTS , each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2025 . BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “E” WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES CATEGORY PROJECTS , OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 91-25 “AIR DUCT CLEANING SERVICES”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on Wednesday 10/28/2025 for “AIR DUCT CLEANING SERVICES”.

All solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx. Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Chris Wilkerson.

A mandatory in-person pre-bid conference and site visit will be held Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 11:00 AM (CST) at Jefferson County Operations Center – 520 Medco Road, Tarrant, AL 35217. The meeting information is contained in the bid.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

Request for Public Works Bids

Central Alabama Water (formerly BWWB, hereinafter, “CAW”) will be accepting bids for Bid 25-03-15: Standard Concrete Replacement on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. An optional Pre-Bid meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. The link to the meeting can be obtained by emailing Jonathan Jett at Jonathan.Jett@bwwb.org. The Specifications and Conditions may be examined and obtained in the office of the Purchasing Manager, LyTonja Levert, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222. Alternatively, they can be requested by email to Jonathan.Jett@bwwb.org or accessed via our website at www.bwwb.org. All bids must be submitted by the deadline, Tuesday, September 30, 2025, by 10:00 a.m., in a sealed envelope directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager, LyTonja Levert, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Invitation to Bid for Bid 25-03-15: Standard Concrete Replacement,”. Bidder’s GC License number must be indicated in the lower right-hand corner of the envelope.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Waffle Stop LLC, with its principal place of business at 212 W. Troy Street Ste B Dothan, AL 36303, is conducting business in the State of Alabama under the fictitious name of Smash’d. This is a DBA filing for Waffle Stop LLC in the County of Calhoun. Dated this 26th day of September, 2025

Waffle Stop LLC

wafflestopllc@gmail.com

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Tarrant Board of Education has an opening for the position of Teacher of English for Speakers of Other Languages. The selected candidate will work at Tarrant Intermediate School, in Tarrant, Alabama, teaching English to students in Grades 3-6 whose first language is a language other than English. The job duties will involve: adapting classroom work to provide students with instructional materials that address individualized learning plans and build academic English and content knowledge; administering test and language assessments to evaluate student language ability; advising parents and/or legal guardians of student progress; collaborating with and supporting teachers to improve the overall quality of student outcomes; establishing objectives and planning learning experiences based on the Alabama State Curriculum; modeling English communication to develop the students’ ability to communicate effectively in English; establishing and maintaining standards of student behavior to achieve a functional learning environment; participating in meetings to convey and/or gather information required to optimize student learning; evaluating the English language program and/or student progress; maintaining records of the students’ progress and growth; and communicating orally and in writing with parents/guardians, colleagues, and community groups. Candidates must have a bachelor’s, or higher, degree in English as a Second Language, English for Speakers of Other Languages, Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, English Language Arts, or a foreign language and also hold a Professional Educator Certificate issued by the State of Alabama Department of Education in English as a Second Language, English for Speakers of Other Languages, Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, English Language Arts, or a foreign language. Prior to any offer, the candidate must successfully pass a reference check and an ALSDE Criminal History Background check. To apply, either mail résumé to Kristen Franklin, Executive Secretary and Personnel Manager, Tarrant Board of Education, 1318 Alabama Street, Tarrant, Alabama 35217, email résumé to Mrs. Franklin at franklin.kristen@tarrant.k12.al.us, or apply through Tarrant Board of Education’s website at www.tarrant.k12.al.us/employment.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time, October 10, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB North Pavilion 6th Floor

Chilled Water Loop

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: H205009

SCOPE OF WORK:

This project involves the modification of the existing chilled water piping system serving imaging equipment within the radiology department. Work will include alterations to existing chilled water piping, installing additional chilled water piping, equipment, and related infrastructure to integrate into the existing system, and modifying HVAC controls serving this area of the building. The project will include general construction, fire protection, plumbing, mechanical, and electrical disciplines. Coordination with equipment vendors will be necessary. The budget is anticipated to be between $100,000 and $150,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances, and follow strict Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, October 10, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about October 17, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects

2805 Crescent Avenue

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Mr. Charlie Abram

205-870-1876

charliea@bparchitects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is November 4, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand-delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on November 4, 2025 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be October 21, 2025 at 2:00 PM at 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Crown Castle is proposing to deploy telecommunications antennas/equipment atop five existing poles with heights between 42 ft and 44 ft within Birmingham, Mountain Brook, Homewood, and Hoover, Jefferson County, Alabama at the below listed individual locations. The project also includes associated fiber and electric conduits located within the associated utility right-of-way.

2808 Hastings Rd, Birmingham, Jefferson County, AL 35223 (33° 29′ 04.37″ N, 86° 45′ 47.05″ W).

2710 Mountain Brook Pkwy, Mountain Brook, Jefferson County, AL 35226 (33° 28′ 47.02″ N, 86° 45′ 35.71″ W).

508 Old Saulter Cir, Homewood, Jefferson County, AL 35209 (33° 27′ 50.32″ N, 86° 48′ 04.28″ W).

190 Green Valley Rd, Birmingham, Jefferson County, AL 35243 (33° 27′ 38.66″ N, 86° 45′ 04.47″ W).

2750 Johns Hawkins Pkwy, Hoover, Jefferson County, AL 35244 (33° 21′ 52.09″ N, 86° 49′ 31.22″ W).

Public comments regarding potential effects from this project on historic properties may be submitted within 30-days from the date of this publication to: Terracon, 2105 Newpoint Place, Suite 600, Lawrenceville, GA 30043, 770-623-0755, or PublicNoticeAtlanta@terracon.com .

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

Abandoned Vehicle

2001 Ford Crown Victoria LX, VIN# 2FAFP74W01X106194 Located at 1460 Minor Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35224

Vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder at 7:00 AM on 10/30/2025. The seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

BT09/25/2025

______________________________

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

