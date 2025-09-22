Nelly Gets the Party Started at Coca-Cola Amphitheater in Birmingham

Written and photographed by Marika N. Johnson

Hip hop and R&B nostalgia were in full swing Friday night as Nelly brought his Where the Party At?! Tour to the Coca Cola Amphitheatre in Birmingham. The St. Louis hitmaker reminded fans why his early 2000’s classics remain timeless, delivering high energy performances of chart toppers like “Hot in Herre,” “Ride Wit Me,” “Country Grammar” and “Dilemma”.

The night kicked off with St. Louis native Chingy, who had the crowd bouncing to his early hits like “Right Thurr” and “Holidae In.” Ja Rule followed with his unmistakable New York grit, powering through fan faves such as “Always on Time” and “Living It Up” turning the amphitheatre into a massive sing-a-long. At one point, he left the stage with security in tow, circling through the stands and creating a frenzy.

When Nelly hit the stage, he brought more than his solo catalog –he brought the St. Lunatics, giving fans a taste of the crew’s chemistry that first helped propel him to stardom. Their presence added an extra layer of nostalgia authenticity to the set. It connected longtime fans to the roots of his success.

The amphitheatre’s crowd rapped word for word with line after line echoing across the venue. Backed by sharp colorful visuals and dancers that set the vibe, Nelly’s charisma and signature Midwest swagger carried the night. He also showed love to Birmingham, thanking fans for keeping his music alive across generations.

By blending nostalgia with a complete celebration, the Where the Party At Tour proved that these early 2000 heavyweights still know how to command a stage and keep the party going strong.

