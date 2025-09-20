National Nonprofit Awards Birmingham Promise $1 million For City Students

The Birmingham Times

A national nonprofit this week awarded $1 million to Birmingham Promise Executive Director Samantha Williams to support scholarship and internship programs for students at Birmingham City Schools.

The CAFE Group, a nonprofit that invests in visionary leaders, early-career talent, and the infrastructure of social change, announced that Williams is among five winners of this year’s 1954 Project Luminary Award, which goes to organizations that are working to transform educational outcomes in Black communities.

Williams said she is thrilled to be included among this year’s winners, and thankful for a significant investment that will help Birmingham Promise increase the number of college graduates from Birmingham City Schools.

“This is a testament to how powerfully our mission and students’ achievements resonate, reaching national donors who have hundreds of organizations and leaders to choose from,” Williams said. “I couldn’t be more excited for this partnership and the support and opportunities it will provide.”

Danny McKinney, chairman of the Birmingham Promise board of directors, said, “This recognition is a tremendous honor for Samantha, and it is a true reflection of the caliber of leadership she has provided for Birmingham Promise. We are proud of this award and grateful to The CAFE Group for supporting and helping us uphold the vision of Birmingham Promise.”

Named for the year of the Brown v. Board of Education decision, The 1954 Project is The CAFE Group’s flagship initiative dedicated to fulfilling the promise of equitable education in the United States. Its Luminary Award winners receive $1 million in unrestricted funding for their programs and join a network of innovators transforming education across the country.

“These leaders represent the breadth of innovation happening across the education ecosystem,” said Tiffany Thompson, Chief Impact Officer of The CAFE Group. “Together, this new class strengthens the infrastructure for lasting change and pushes us closer to a future where educational opportunity clears the way for every child to thrive.”

Birmingham Promise covers up to four years of tuition in public Alabama colleges and universities for all Birmingham City Schools graduates. To date, Promise has provided more than $15 million in tuition assistance to more than 1,600 graduates of Birmingham City Schools. It has also provided internships to more than 350 Birmingham City Schools seniors to allow them to build career networks and job skills.

Applications for Birmingham Promise scholarships and for spring internships will open Oct. 1 for current seniors at Birmingham City Schools.

For more information on Birmingham Promise, visit www.birminghampromise.org/ or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

