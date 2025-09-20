HBCU Roundup: Cornelious Brown IV Powers Alabama A&M’s High-Octane Offense

By Donald Hunt | Special to the Times

Alabama A&M (0-0, 2-1) has a chance to continue its winning ways against Lane College (0-1, 0-2) on Saturday, Sept. 20. The kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Alabama. The Bulldogs are on a two-game winning streak coming off an impressive 23-21 victory over Tennessee State last week. AAMU quarterback Cornelious Brown IV has been a big factor in the team’s success. Brown, a 6-5, 210-pound redshirt senior, has completed 55-of-86 passes for 719 yards and five passing touchdowns this season.

Bulldogs running back Maurice Edwards leads the Southwestern Athletic Conference in rushing with79 carries for 308 yards including four TDs. Brown and Edwards’ stellar play has the team’s offense in high gear. Right now, the Bulldogs are tough to stop averaging 26 points a game.

Elsewhere in the SWAC, Alabama State will be on a bye week. The Hornets (0-0, 2-1) will return to playing field against Florida A&M (0-0, 1-2) Saturday, Sept. 27.

In the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), Miles College is still looking for its first win. Miles College (0-1, 0-3) will host Savannah State (0-1, 1-1) on Saturday, Sept. 20. The kickoff will be at 2 p.m. It looks like the Golden Bears could establish a ground attack with running back Roderick Thomas. On defense, linebacker Carson Prichett has been a consistent player.

In other action in the SIAC, Tuskegee University (1-0, 2-1) will visit Benedict College (1-0, 2-0) on Thursday, Sept. 18. The kickoff will be at 7 p.m. The Golden Tigers will attempt to get back on the winning track following a 30-0 loss to Jackson State.

Offensively, quarterback Raequan Beal, running back Johnny Morris and wide receiver EJ Hall have been standouts for the Golden Tigers. On defense, Tuskegee University will rely on linebackers Devon Irving Jr. and Kaquan Kimber to come up with some key stops.

