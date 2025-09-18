PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

ENJOY THIS WEATHER!!!

TODAY, SEPTEMBER 18…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**BIRMINGHAM BEVY KARAOKE at Saturn.

**JUNO DUNES with MODERN BODIES & BLOOD MOON RIOT at The Nick.

**SANTIGOLD at Iron City.

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE MINGLE, each week with Karaoke at 8 p.m., Spin to Win ‘til 9 p.m. and Happy Hour ‘til 9 p.m. with Sounds by DJ SLUGGA and hosted by JIRUS HORTON at Tee’s on 2nd. FREE Entry all night.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre, Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**BIRMINGHAM BEVY KARAOKE at Saturn.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**THE CRITICALS with NEW TRANSLATIONS at The Nick.

**BACK TO THE TRAP, LATE NIGHT at The Nick.

**CAN’T FEEL MY FACE: 2010s DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**THE STORY SO FAR: FALL TOUR 2025 at Iron City.

**BLACKBERRY SMOKE – RATTLE, RAMBLE & ROLL 2025 w/NAT MYERS at the Avondale Brewing Co.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20…

**2025 MUSIC FEST at Irondale’s 138th Birthday Celebration, 3 p.m. featuring KIM SCOTT AND KEN FORD, with THE EMILY JOSEPH BAND and THE OFFICIAL CLUTCH BAND. FREE.

**EMO NIGHT BROOKLYN at Saturn.

**THAT 1 GUY at the Nick.

**BINGO LOCO at Iron City.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**AVONDALE VINTAGE MARKET, Noon – 6 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Co.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**JOECEPHUS & THE GEORGE JONESTOWN MASACRE at The Nick.

**CONWAY DICKINSON AND LONESOME STYLE with NOAH NASH at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**FREE! JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH at Saturn.

**LOVE RAT – ALBUM RELEASE SHOW at Saturn.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 22…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.

**GOON with HOT SPIT at Saturn.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**TACO TUESDAY R & B NIGHT, EVERY THURSDAY at Hemings on 2ND Avenue.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

**FREE – SUBSTRACL BINGO with JACKIE LO at Saturn.

**YACHTLEY CREW at Iron City.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**SHARED WALLS with NIGHTMARE CUTIEPIE & LOWERHYBRID at The Nick.

**SUNDROP OPEN DECK at The Nick.

**CEMETERY MAN at Saturn.

**MALCOLM TODD – THE WHOLESOME ROCKSTAR TOUR PT 2 at Avondale Brewing Co.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**KATE HOLLINGSWORTH at Saturn.

**THE HALFZIES at The Nick.

**THE OCHO in the Upstairs at Avondale.

**ZOSO THE ULTIMATE LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE at Iron City.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26….

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**THE TAPE CASSETTES, CARDBOARD GIANTS (Birmingham), MILKY WHITE (Tupelo), and FROG PATROL (Birmingham) at The Nick.

**LIGHTNING BOLT with KILL ALTERS at Saturn.

**OCTOBER 1-3 – The 2025 HBCU DEBATE + ESPORTS INVITATIONAL will bring students from HBCUs, high schools, colleges, employers and civic partners for debate, esports and workforce development. The College Fair + Esports Finals is October 2 at Topgolf. The Career & Opportunity Expo is October 3 at the BJCC. For visit: thepennygames.com.

**FIRST TEE FALL REGISTRATION – Fall sessions are open and will take place at the Oaks Golf Course at Oak Mountain, Roebuck Hawkins Golf Course, Highland park Golf Course and Woodward Golf & Country Club. Registration is required. Scholarships are available. No participant will be turned away from inability to pay. Visit firstteebirmingham.org.

**AKEELAH AND THE BEE – THE PLAY at the ALABAMA JAZZ HALL OF FAME in the Carver Theatre, October 2-4 by the Encore Theatre and Gallery. It is not just about spelling words; it is about courage, community and the kind of determination that changes lives. For more, 205-202-4008.

**PODCASTING 101 CLASS- Every Tuesday, FREE class where you can learn how to launch and create your own podcast. Classes are held at 1601 5th Avenue North.

**GIRLS MENTORING – The YWCA Central Alabama Family Resource Center with Girls, Inc. is starting the monthly sessions beginning October 11, 2025 through May, 2026. Primary goal is to equip participants with practical tools for positive personal development. Sessions are from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the 2nd Saturday of each month for young ladies in grades 8-12th. FREE. Registration required.

**MAGIC CITY CLASSIC COMMUNITY TAILGATE AWARDS is October 22, 12 – 4 p.m. at Arlington House with resources, food and music.

SOME OF THE BEST FALL FESTIVALS IN ALABAMA…Coming in October …

FALL IN ALABAMA can’t be beat! Festivals, outdoor things to do, beautiful weather, leaves, football and so much more. Don’t even talk about the food! So, lets get started with the festivals…

**OCTOBER 2-4 – OKTOBERFEST in Cullman set for Thursday through Saturday with beer, traditional food, 5K and 10 K races and contests, music and cultural exhibits. FREE.

**OCTOBER 3-4 – ALABAMA BUTTERBEAN FESTIVAL in Pinson includes a 5K race, a petting zoo, arts and crafts and kid friendly activities. FREE.

**OCTOBER 9-12 – ANNUAL NATIONAL SHRIMP FESTIVAL brings you fresh from the Gulf seafood for four days in Gulf Shores with musical entertainment featuring national, regional and local arts including blues, Motown, southern rock, jazz, zydeco and country. AND, FOOD is a whole ‘nother festival with vendors along the boardwalk at the public beach with all kinds of goodness. ART Lovers will have a field day with all of the booths of fine art and arts and crafts to check out. FREE

**OCTOBER 18 – CONECUH SAUSAGE FESTIVAL in Evergreen. Get to know, eat and love the Conecuh sausage if you don’t already and ‘love it’ along with the activities including a cook-off, live music vendors, food, crafts and other goodies. FREE at the Regional airport.

**OCTOBER 25-26 – ALABAMA RENAISSANCE FAIRE in Florence on the last weekend of October includes sword fighting, fire dancing, minstrels and troubadours and merry maypole dancing with beverages, meats and more. FREE.

**OCTOBER 25-26 – RIVER CLAY FINE ARTS FESTIVAL in Decatur where young artist display and make art.

**OCTOBER 31-November 9 – NATIONAL PEANUT FESTIVAL in Dothan with peanut sculptures larger than life, rides, a food fair and no doubt ‘plenty of peanuts, and more.

**NOVEMBER 2 – DIA DE LOS MUERTOS ALABAMA in Birmingham held at the Sloss Furnaces National historic Landmark with art, vendors and more.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

