Michael Glenn, Popular Birmingham Chef and Caterer, Dies at 66

Chef Michael Glenn, a longtime restaurateur, caterer and arranger whose creations were enjoyed throughout the Birmingham area and beyond, has died. The Leeds native died Sept. 12 at age 66 after an extended illness.
Glenn’s food was found everywhere from corporate dining rooms and VIP executive functions to family and community gatherings.
Glenn had long operated Creative Catering by Ambrosia when he and his family decided to expand. In 2009 Glenn and his sisters Cheryl Wilson and Barbara Pugh opened Ga Briella’s restaurant in downtown Birmingham across the street from the Carver Theatre.
Glenn graduated from Alcorn State University in Alcorn, Mississippi where was also served as student president. The future master chief earned a degree in biology and chemistry.
“He excelled in everything he did,” Warren said. “He was big on encouraging people to go to school because he knew that education could open doors. That’s what he showed me, and I did that because he paved the way.”
While Glenn’s name is synonymous with food, he was just as proficient as a creative designer, said longtime friend Monique Rogers.
“He could make the best arrangements and make everything beautiful,” said Rogers of Mobile. “That’s something people need to know about. They think about that flood and also the ambience that he brought along with it.”
Rogers said there was art in every element of Glenn’s work. Above all, she said, flowers will continue to remind her of her friend.
“God knows when he wants to take his beautiful flowers, so he took him,” Rogers said.
News of Glenn’s death generated swift reaction and condolences on social media.
“The greatest of all times,” State Rep. Juandalynn Givan wrote on Facebook shortly after Glenn’s death. “You’ve earned your reward. Servant of God rest well done! Rest well, my friend.”
Others followed.
“Amazing chef. A cooking scholar. A true friend he was. Holidays, birthdays, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, we depended on Michael,” wrote Josephine Clark. “Rest Michael rest. Birmingham and other cities will truly miss you.”
“He loved grandeur anyway,” Clarke said. “He was formal all the time.”
On Facebook, Cadeshia Howlett Samuel underscored Clarke’s observations with a simple summary.
“A beautiful soul, great chef, and stylish dresser,” she wrote.