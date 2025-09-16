The Safe Summer Series Brings Trail Ride Edition to Birmingham’s Legion Field

Written and photographed by Marika N. Johnson

Legion Field came alive on Sunday with the Safe Summer Series: Trail Ride Edition, a part of a lively series of community events featuring music, line dancing, family fun and food trucks.

The lineup featured performances from Yass Tish, Logan the Entertainer, Mike Clark Jr., and Tonio Armani, both known for trail ride style music — and Cupid, best known for his hit “Cupid Shuffle.”

Each artist kept the crowd moving, with line dance teams filling the area in front of the stage and throughout the venue. Hosted by V94.9 personalities “Lady Woo” Woodruff and DJ Chris Coleman, the energy never dropped between sets.

Teams came from as far as Memphis and Huntsville and included The Pretty Stampede Steppaz from Georgia and Birmingham’s Rhythm Riders and She Rides TrailRiders (SRT). Tonita “Boss Lady” Ellison, founder of SRT, said: “Our team was really impressed with the amount of people that came out to enjoy … Everyone was there to have a good time — and it just felt good.”

The Trail Ride edition of the Safe Summer Series was courtesy of the City of Birmingham, Birmingham City Council with Latonya Tate, District 9 and Darrell O’ Quinn, District 5 as lead sponsors.

Community leaders praised the event for offering an environment where music and culture can serve as unifying forces, strengthen neighborhoods, build trust, and inspire pride.

By blending music, culture, and community spirit, the Safe Summer Series offered more than just entertainment — it provided a joyful reminder of Birmingham’s commitment to keeping summers safe, creating trust and upping morale.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

