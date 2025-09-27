Alums, Students, Supporters Gather as Ramsay IB High School Celebrates 95th with Breakfast Gala 

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

It was an elegant morning affair on Friday as Ramsay International Baccalaureate High School hosted its 95th Anniversary Breakfast Celebration inside the school’s Willie Scoggins Gymnasium.

Alumni, students and supporters commemorated the historic moment with presentations, dance and vocal selections from the schools dance and choir ensembles.

Angela Abdur-Rasheed, graduate and public relations leader of the Ramsay High School Alumni Association, said being an alum of the school is “everything.”

“I look at my life over the last 35 years since I graduated from here [and] I can see that everything that I’ve done has led back to my foundation here, from the way I love people and embrace people, from all walks of life, to my leadership style, my career — all of that was rooted here,” she said.

“It’s always a great day to be a Ram,” said Principal Carolyn Russell-Walker Ph.D. She added, “on the city’s Southern Border stands the school I truly love.”

The anniversary celebration is the culmination of homecoming week where Ramsay faced Minor High School at Legion Field on Friday night and came during Ramsay Alumni Week.

Abdul-Rasheed, who graduated in 1990, is currently the Communications and Community Engagement Director at Prosper and President/Founder of The Amplify Agency, LLC, a Public Relations and workforce development firm.

Opening on Sept. 19, 1930, the school was first called Southside High School and later renamed in honor of industrialist Erskine Ramsay before being renamed again to Ramsay Alternative High School.

As one of seven high schools in the Birmingham City School System and one of three International Baccalaureate schools in the Birmingham metropolitan area, the school currently serves over 700 students and is consistently ranked among the lists of best high schools in various categories.

