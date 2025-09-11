Home Quotes of Note “ … show up as your best self all the time.... Quotes of Note “ … show up as your best self all the time. You never know where the opportunity is going to be. You never know who’s watching. It just has to be [an investment], it has to be intentional.” By Birmingham Times - September 10, 2025 222 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp PERRY VARNER, DESIGNER, STYLIST ON ADVICE FOR YOUNG BLACK MEN WHO WISH TO DRESS WELL; THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES, SEPT. 11. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInRedditWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...