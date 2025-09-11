With the City Elections Over Call Me ‘Cheerleader in Chief’

This is our defining moment and with the city having recently elected Mayor Randall Woodfin to a third term, the election is over so now we can get back to the business of making Birmingham great.

Harsh tones, cheap shots and negative nuances no longer fill headlines that were common prior to Election Day August 26.

I think it’s safe to say that a number of people have had their say about this city and the election process, and whether we liked it or not, we were forced to endure it. And yes, I meant to use the word endure because some of the cutting words and actions this election season were tough to witness.

But as I look back on those moments, I am quickly reminded to leave the past there … the voters have spoken (even those who didn’t show up) and the consensus was that we are going to continue with the Woodfin administration. And we, the citizens of Birmingham, can be part of a solution that allows our community to thrive and sincerely do better and be better.

We have a chance to make a difference, and I can’t think of a time that’s more needed than now. I’m not asking you to do something that I’m unwilling to do. I’ve adopted the attitude that I will do my part to make my community better… and that won’t involve tearing anyone else down.

Will truthful conversations be had? Yes they will. Will I opt to bring solutions rather than complaints to the table? I sure will. And will I take a sincere look at how I can positively contribute to my neighborhood? It’s already done.

What difference does it make to waste time arguing over what has happened or what could have been? That conversation has to be over because if we wanted something different, we (the voters and others) would have done something different at the polls. We had every opportunity.

So that you’ll know why this is on my heart, I have a sincere and genuine love for this city because of how those in this city have treated me. The people have shown me nothing but love as part of me coming here and uprooting myself from my hometown of Montgomery just down the road.

The Magic City will always hold a special place in my heart. Even with some of the challenges, it’s still a community I absolutely love and call home. And I am participatory. I acknowledge the challenges, but I also accept the responsibility of contributing what and where I can. And I’m issuing a challenge for you to do the same.

The election is over and the blame game should be too. Our city leaders, law enforcement nor any other person in a position of authority holds absolute sway over how their community stands. They steer the ship and will ultimately be held accountable, but we share a role in the success of our community.

Offer a solution to police. Partner with them or your neighbors in crime-fighting efforts. Attend a city council meeting, rep your ‘hood and offer meaningful thanks and solutions for a better tomorrow.

The door has always been open for you to create a better community, but many have been too afraid, distracted, or unconcerned to walk through it. Birmingham can be better. Birmingham can do better. But Birmingham is also depending on you.

This is not the time to turn your back on the community. I’m betting on my city, even as I get frustrated with some of the things I see. But rather than give up, I choose to step back, take a deep breath and with a new perspective, see what I can add to help bring forward movement.

Will you join me?

Just call me Cheerleader in Chief. As always, I’m Keisa, Coach K and I am cheering for you (and my community).

(This is Part I of a 4-week series on how we can collectively make Birmingham a better place.)

