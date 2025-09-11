Birmingham’s Andrea Whitfield Inducted into Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame 

By Jordyn Davis | For The Birmingham Times

Add another prestigious honor for Birmingham’s Andrea Whitfield who has accumulated a lifetime worth of recognition: Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.

On August 10 at the Montgomery Marriott in Prattville, Alabama, Whitfield was inducted into the Hall of Fame with nine others and honored for her commitment to service, action and education.

The 71-year-old mother, grandmother, poet, author and a retired Birmingham educator, has a resume that includes founder of a praise dance company, Mrs. Senior Titusville, and chaplain of the Birmingham Retired Educators Association.

“Winning the 2025 Alabama Citizens Senior Citizens Hall of Fame award is like receiving another tiara,” she said. “Although we are senior citizens, we still can impact our community and our family. I look forward to forging on, enjoying my life and making sure I’m educating and sharing experiences with others.”

Whitfield was nominated for the award by her daughter Amber. “She [Amber] said to me, ‘Mom, you do so much … then I received a congratulations letter and a table for 10, which I used to bring all of my family members,” Whitfield said. “I didn’t know at the time, but there were only 10 inductees, and I was the only African American. That’s another threshold and I’m still breaking grounds.”

“The Black Alphabet”

Her groundbreaking career has included lifelong work with education in Birmingham City Schools. She was born and raised in Birmingham’s Titusville community and recalled having an exceptional third-grade teacher and saw how her teacher was kind to students. Whitfield said she knew right away that she wanted to pursue an opportunity where young students could look up to her as well. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Alabama A&M University and master’s degree in education and certificate of administration at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She then began teaching second and third graders at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, Moore Elementary School, Councill Elementary School and Oxmoor Valley Elementary in Birmingham.

“Now that I am retired, something that has impacted my career is seeing my former students. I love it when they come up to me and say ‘You were my baby’s teacher.’ I have also written five books and have had my students learn the “Black Alphabet.” I once had a former student recite the entire “Black Alphabet” to me. [The Black Alphabet is book written by Whitfield that incorporates inclusion and different methods in memorizing the alphabet.]I’ve always told [former students] them I wanted to see them become productive citizens of society and to see that come to life, even with my three daughters, has been a miracle. I loved being able to instill Black history and educating my own children and students,” said Whitfield.

After retiring in 2014, Whitfield never stopped working. She continued her dedication to a number of organizations, including reaching the 50-year-member status of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., member of Ladies Link Golf Club, Secretary of the Birmingham Ski Club, member of the Birmingham Retired Chicks, past president of the Birmingham Education Association and founder of her own praise dance company, Melodies from Heaven Dance Academy.

“When it comes to getting involved and having a full plate, you have to make sure you prioritize yourself,” she said. “Some days I would tell myself, ‘I’m not doing anything today,’ and I would stick to it. You have to rest and enjoy life. Of course, life is going to bring you trials and tribulations, but if you trust in God and keep the faith, it will all pan together.

A Mentor And Friend

Much of Whitfield’s drive and motivation were skills taught to her by her late mother, Ollie Lee Bolden Billingsley.She hopes to continue passing down these lessons to her three daughters, aged 42, 39 and 36, and her grandson.

“I was a very shy kid growing up [and my mother] used to tell me, ‘Anne let your light shine.’ She told me to find my niche and stick with it and so reading and writing became my niche. From there, my mom would always inspire me to go beyond. Everything I do now is as if I were flying a kite, and it ascends so high, you can’t even see it. Everything that has been connected to my life has been part of that kite: education, my upbringing and that tug, to want to go higher, is still there,” she said.

Even as she continues to break ground, Whitfield said she will continue to enjoy life.

“When people see the name Andrea Billingsley Whitfield, I want them to know I will always continue to be responsible, dependable, hard-working and fully committed to excellence in all aspects of my life and willingness to help others,” she said.

She added, “I will continue to fulfill any need, however I can. My main slogan is ‘take your passion and make it happen.’ You have to enjoy life, so slow down and enjoy every moment. Your whole life is a celebration.”

