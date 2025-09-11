PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

ENJOY THIS WEATHER!!!

TODAY, SEPTEMBER 11…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**WEEKDAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**ARTIST DRAKE WHITE, country-soul artist performs, 7 p.m. at ASC.

**THE BASEBALL PROJECT with THE MINUS 5 at Saturn.

**DYLAN GOSSETT – THE WESTWARD TOUR with KINGFISHER & JAMES TUCKER at Avondale Brewing Co.

**CUT THROAT FREAK SHOW ROUND 1 at The Nick.

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE MINGLE, each week with Karaoke at 8 p.m., Spin to Win ‘til 9 p.m. and Happy Hour ‘til 9 p.m. with Sounds by DJ SLUGGA and hosted by JIRUS HORTON at Tee’s on 2nd. FREE Entry all night.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre, Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**DURAND BERNARR with LADY STOUT and JUS10 at Saturn.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**PARROTFISH with LUNAR PARQUE & LAYLA TUCKER at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT CUT THROAT FREAK SHOW ROUND 2 at The Nick.

**SHE BETTA DON’T WITH NICOLE PAIGE BROOKS at Saturn.

**UNITED WE DANCE: THE ULTIMATE RAVE EXPERIENCE at Iron City.

**PUBLIC CIRCUIT performs at Firehouse is a New York synth band with a post-punk bite. Don’t miss their current release “No Faith.’

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13…

**CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM performs at Iron City

**THE MIDNIGHT EFFECT: HALLOWEEN OMEN at Saturn.

**MARA NAGRA, DOS FUEGOS, BLEACH GARDEN at the Nick.

**LATE NIGHT PHISH AFTER PARTY with KIRKOS at The Nick.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**THE JUG SLAMMERS + SLICK SKILLET SERENADERS at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT PHISH AFTER PARTY WITH KIRKOS at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**SUNDAY FUNNIES WITH BENNIE MAC at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**3RD ANNUAL WORDPLAY at Saturn.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 15…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**TACO TUESDAY R & B NIGHT, EVERY THURSDAY at Hemings on 2ND Avenue.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

**FREE – MOVIE TRIVIA NIGHT at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**OPEN DECK at The Nick.

**LIAM ST. JOHN at Saturn.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 18…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**BIRMINGHAM BEVY KARAOKE at Saturn.

**JUNO DUNES with MODERN BODIES & BLOOD MOON RIOT at The Nick.

**WESTERN JACKSON-OLIN ALUMNI w/ Comedian STEVE BROWN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**SANTIGOLD at Iron City.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19….

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**THE CRITICALS with NEW TRANSLATIONS at The Nick.

**BACK TO THE TRAP, LATE NIGHT at The Nick.

**CAN’T FEEL MY FACE: 2010s DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**THE STORY SO FAR: FALL TOUR 2025 at Iron City.

**BLACKBERRY SMOKE – RATTLE, RAMBLE & ROLL 2025 w/ NAT MYERS at the Avondale Brewing Co.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

FOR HISTORY LOVERS…

**HONORING THE SURVIVORS OF THE 16TH STREET BAPTIST CHURCH BOMBING is TUESDAY at the Carver Theatre, 3-5 p.m. with a cocktail reception to follow. Speakers are Bishop James Lowe, Lisa McNair with Special video presentations and the moderator is Gaile Pugh Gratton Greene. Also, Former Senator Doug Jones, Former Alabama Attorney General Bill Baxley, John Robbins, David Simpson with Moderator Johnathan F. Austin. Admission is FREE, but registration is required. For more info, jwilson@birminghambar.org.

FOR BOOK LOVERS…

**BOOK – WHILE Author CAROLYN MCKINSTRY is reading book: THE WORLD WATCHED, Saturday at 10 a.m. There is a Book Signing at 11 a.m. at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in the BCRI Commons. McKinstry shares her firsthand account of growing up in the Jim Crow South, surviving the violence of segregation, and bearing witness to the pivotal struggle and triumphs of the Civil Rights movement. Her story is a deeply personal memoir and reflection on how far we have come as a nation and how far we still must go. Register at bcri/org/events.

FOR BUSINESS AND BUSINESS LOVERS…

**ALABAMA MINORITY VENDOR CONFERENCE is next weekend (September 19-20) in Birmingham at the BJCC East. Featured Speakers are DR. EGYPT SHERROD, HGTV host, real estate broker and entrepreneur at the Opening Luncheon and LARENZ TATE, actor entrepreneur and producer at the Keynote Breakfast. For more on the two days of learning, networking and opportunities, go to: minorityvendorconference.com.

FOR CHILDREN AND COMMUNITY…

**CHILDREN’S OF ALABAMA 17th ANNUAL BABY STEPS MEMORIAL RUN – The Amelia Center at CHILDREN’S OF ALABAMA and the Baby Steps Memorial Race registration and pickup is Saturday, 7 a.m. at Homestead Hollow in Springville, Alabama. The 5 K starts at 8 a.m. follow by the Fun Run Start. This program provides hope for grieving children, parents and their families. The center offers professional counseling for children age five and above and teenagers grieving the death of a parent, grandparent, sibling, close relative or friend. It also provides counseling for parents grieving the death of a child of any age. For more, babystepsal.com.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

AT THE SIDEWALK FILM FEST…

**NOW THROUGH NEXT THURSDAY – LOVE, BROOKLYN, 2 p.m.

**NOW THROUGH NEXT THURSDAY – SPLITSVILLE, 2:30 p.m.

**THURSDAY – Student Film Night featuring Scott Pilgrim VS. The World with a social hour at 5- 6 p.m. before the film

**FREE – THURSDAY – Soundtrack Karaoke: Sci-Fi Night.

**FREE – THURSDAY – Tape Night.

**SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, 10:30 a.m.

**SUNDAY – IF THAT MOCKINGBIRD DON’T SING, 6 p.m.

**FREE – SUNDAY – 2025 EMMY AWARDS WATCH PARTY.

FOR OUTDOORS AND PLANTS LOVERS…Looking for something to do…

AT BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS – September and October…

**TUESDAY – PLANTING, TRANSPLANTING, AND RE-POTTING TREES AND SHRUBS at 1-2:30 p.m. in the Outdoor Classroom. Master Gardener DAVID DODGGETT shares the latest research-based recommendations and practices for how to plant, transplant or re-pot. Register.

**FRIDAY – PRINTING WITH THE SUN, 10:30 a.m.-Noon in the Outdoor Classroom. SAM ROBERTS, artist, educator and curator will share information on how to work with cyanotypes, where iron-based chemicals turn light into striking blue prints and anthotypes which use plant pigments like turmeric that change color in the sun. All materials are provided. Bring your small trinkets for home to print. Register.

**SEPTEMBER 23 – PITCHER PLANTS: EMPRESS OF THE BOG at 11 a.m. – Noon in the Outdoor Classroom. Expert DALE SCHAEFER will show the different pitcher species, where they grow, and how to care for them using plants from his collection. After the talk, take a guided tour of the pitcher plant bog in the Kaul Wildflower Garden. Register.

**SEPTEMBER 27 – FALL COMMUNITY HARVEST at 10-11 a.m. in the vegetable garden. Gather sweet potatoes, peppers, and more guided by Specialty Garden horticulturist KATELYN BAHR. FREE with Registration.

**OCTOBER 2-5 – SAVE THE DATE for ANTIQUES IN THE GARDENS. There are four days of finds from 25 top dealers, plus inspiring talks on interior design, architecture, garden design and floral artistry.

**OCTOBER 25 – FLICKS AMONG THE FLOWERS at 5:30 – 8 p.m. Get your blanket or low profile chair, go early for the costume contest and enjoy a cozy night outdoors at the Gardens.

THINGS TO DO IN SEPTEMBER...FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

AT TUXEDO BALLROOM…

**SEPTEMBER 20 – WE ARE ONE – An All White Celebration Honoring the Legacy of FRANKIE BEVERLY with YUNG VOKALZ AND THE MOVEMENT featuring JUBU SMITH plus DJ CHOCOLATE IN THE THROWBACK MIX, 7-11 p.m., at the Tuxedo Ballroom, on Avenue D in Downtown Ensley. There will be live music, food, cash bar and a cigar lounge.

AT ALYS STEPHENS CENTER…

**SEPTEMBER 28 – SUTTON FOSTER, Tony award-winning Broadway powerhouse is a dazzling talent who captivates audience with her magnetic stage presence and energy, her talent as a television star and an accomplished recording artist. She is called a triple threat. She performs 7 p.m. at ASC. (Get there early and see students from the UAB Department of Theatre and ArtPlay perform in the lobby before the show.)

FOR OUR YOUTH…

**AKEELAH AND THE BEE – THE PLAY at the ALABAMA JAZZ HALL OF FAME in the Carver Theatre, October 2-4 by the Encore Theatre and Gallery. It is not just about spelling words; it is about courage, community and the kind of determination that changes lives. For more, 205-202-4008.

**YOUTH VOLLEYBALL starts next Monday, September 15 through October 27 for 3rd – 8th Grade games on Mondays at 6 p.m. Game location is Fountain Heights, 1101-15th Avenue North. Contact 205-335-0483 and 205-451-9895.

**KIDS FEELINGS SURVEY – University of Alabama is sponsoring a research study and KIDS ARE NEEDED, ages 6-11. Families receive up to $600 for participating Involvement includes: 11 sessions at the clinic at UA, engaging activities for kids, kids earn prizes and cash payments for parents and kids. The program is designed to help kids learn about other peoples’ feelings. Questions: Does your child show little concern for others’ feelings? School performance? or Rules and consequences?

Contact 205-737-4619 or fastclinicaltrial@ua.edu.

**SAFE HAVEN AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS – This program has hours Monday -Thursday, 3:30 – 8 p.m. and Friday, 3:30 – 6 p.m. for Grades K-8. It will offer reading initiatives, chess club, homework assistance, creative writing, tutoring and more. This program is offered at the following parks: Central Park, Ensley, Fountain Heights, Hawkins, Inglenook, Memorial, M.L. King. For more info, contact 205-254-2391 or www.birminghamal.gov/parks-and-recreation/

COMING SOON…

AT BJCC…DON”T MISS!!!

**ONE NIGHT ONLY DECEMBER 10 – TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA is bringing “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – The Best of TSO and More” to the Legacy Arena for ONE NIGHT ONLY, 7 p.m.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

