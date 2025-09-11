Torey Amerson’s Marcdión: Quality Clothing With Men in Mind

By Ameera Steward | The Birmingham Times

Torey Amerson’s interest in fashion hasn’t always come solely from a place of love. Some of it was based on survival, he said.

“We didn’t have very much so [I] had to be creative with what [I] did have,” said Amerson, originally from Bessemer, of his upbringing. “Whatever was out at the time when I was growing up, we were not able to afford it. So, we [he and his older sister, Dwyanna Amerson Penn] would create [what we wanted] … we had to be creative with the means that we had.”

There were no sewing classes involved, so Amerson learned his craft through “a whole lot of trial and error,” he said, and from the day he successfully made his first shirt, he continued to make his own pieces.

“It took me a while to think [what I made] was good enough,” he added.

He’s good enough now to run his own business. From manufactured pieces to custom made, Marcdión Clothing [located at 2217 2nd Ave N], brings quality clothing to men in the Birmingham metro area.

“There’s a need for men’s clothing,” said 49-year-old designer. “I have a personal passion for men’s clothing so…it doesn’t feel like a job.”

With his business, he strives to offer “the best fabrics [and] the best products to the area for the people … that love clothing,” Amerson said. “There is no reason why the people in this area shouldn’t have great options.”

Necessity Breeds Creativity

Amerson attended Jess Lanier High School in Bessemer and graduated in 1994. After high school he made his way to Mobile, Ala. to the University of South Alabama where he received his bachelor’s degree in science in 2000.

Eventually, he went on to work for a pharmacy management company where he worked for over 15 years. His work with the company required Amerson to travel, sparking the start of his business, where he would tailor his own clothes, and if the opportunity presented itself, he would take on clients.

“I would be out of town [in garments] that I created … somebody would say ‘hey where did you get that tie? Where did you get the suit?’ Eventually people would say ‘hey man, you’ve got a knack for this … so then I started doing personal shopping.”

In the midst of providing personal shopping he would create pieces for clients who would came from all walks of life. Some as a compliment and they ranged from CEO’s, politicians, athletes, medical professionals, actors, postal workers, and public workers.

“Really anyone that loves to dress, needs to dress or has the desire to change their image,” he said. Amerson would tote his products around from location to location like a “food truck for clothes,” he recalled.

In 2020 he acquired his current location at 2217 2nd Ave N, and two years after opening his brick and mortar he decided to leave his full-time job and turn his focus completely on Marcdión Clothing.

“I wanted to have something for myself,” Amerson said. In addition to calling all the shots he wanted to bet on himself because “I don’t have to prove myself to anybody. I [only answer] to myself.”

“Nothing Like a Well-Dressed Man’”

The name ‘Marcdión’ is a play on Amerson’s middle name DeMarco, and his mission has always been to bring the best product to the city of Birmingham. “Even if I did move somewhere [else] … I would still want to have a blueprint in Birmingham,” he said.

Although he does have some women as clients, his main focus is to provide men with great options and great tailoring.

“There’s tons of places where you can buy lady’s clothing … Men’s clothing is a little bit different,” he said. “Most men, not all, need a little direction when it comes to finding what works best for them and their body types.”

Marcdión Clothing carries ready-to-wear garments such as men’s blazers, shirts, suits, jackets, ties, pocket squares, shoes, socks – “the whole gamut.”

Amerson’s clothing is made with fabrics sourced from Turkey, Canada, and Italy. If he’s not visiting to source fabrics, he has brokers abroad who he speaks with, causing some of his days to begin at 3 am.

“I have duffel bags that are made in Italy. I have briefcases that are made in Italy … I [also] carry a bit of denim,” he said. “I don’t do rentals, but I have off the rack tuxedos [and] dinner jackets.”

Additionally, he makes his own shoes by illustrating the designs and having them made abroad.

His products are priced from medium to high, and “the sky’s the limit on the custom side,” depending on fabric choice, size, and style, he said.

“I’m not expensive, but I don’t carry inexpensive goods,” he added.

In addition to providing a sense of style to the men of Birmingham, Marcdión has also become a great meeting place. “People are finding things in common … they’re communicating with each other … it’s like a barber shop,” he said with a chuckle.

Marcdión Clothing operates Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Amerson also takes appointments [on and off site depending on the client] for those interested in custom pieces.

“I really want to provide a service that is second to none … to the clients and customers that we touch,” Amerson expressed. “There is nothing like a well-dressed man and I love putting my own little spin on helping [gentlemen] create [their] look.”

Facebook: Marcdión Clothier; Instagram: Clothiermarcdion; Phone Number: Address: 2217 2nd Ave N Unit 1A

