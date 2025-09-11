Birmingham Youth Choir Advances to ‘AGT’ Semifinals; Magical Run Continues

The Birmingham Youth & Young Adult Fellowship Choir moved one step closer to victory on “America’s Got Talent”, the NBC reality series, on Wednesday securing a spot in the semifinals. The BYYAFC is now among acts that will perform again on Sept. 16, hoping to gain viewer votes and a spot in the finals. Results from overnight voting were announced on Wednesday’s episode. “It feels amazing,” Ahkeem Lee, the choir director, said when the group was announced as a semifinalist. “These young people have worked really hard.” The Alabama vocal troupe, more than 30 members strong, performed on AGT Tuesday night during a round known as the quarterfinals. The choir offered joyful vignettes of two songs: Fatboy Slim’s “Praise You” and Kirk Franklin’s “When I Think About Jesus.”

The group closed the two-hour episode, delighting the show’s four judges — Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and Mel B — and earning applause from the studio audience. Cowell, in particular, appeared to be wowed by the choir and its director lavishing the singers with kudos.

“That was fantastic,” Cowell said on Tuesday. “That’s called lighting up the room, lighting up the sky. I mean, seriously, that’s what a great choir should do, right? Every single one of you played a part.”

People who watched the show evidently agreed with Cowell, voting the choir into the semifinals.

Director Lee talked about the choir’s origins during a video clip that aired on Tuesday’s episode.

“I started the Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir at the historic 16th Street Baptist Church,” Lee said. “The whole idea was providing a place for youth so they could feel safe. Ten years later, we’re still here. If anything, it has blossomed into something even more. … It has been a massive outpouring of love from our city and now we are back and we are ready to do some great things on stage.”

In the next round of “AGT” the number of acts will be trimmed to six via overnight voting by viewers. The semifinals are set to air on Sept. 16-17.

The finals for Season 20, scheduled for Sept. 23-24, will feature the top vote-getters from the semifinals, a Golden Buzzer wildcard (to be determined next week) and four acts that moved directly from the quarterfinals to the finals.

If you watch: The semifinals of “America’s Got Talent” airs on Tuesday, Sept. 16, and Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. CT on NBC. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

