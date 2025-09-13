What Parents Need to Know About Concussions as Students Compete in Fall Sports

Experts from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Neurosurgery and Department of Family and Community Medicine say being informed and precautious of this injury is key to keeping student-athletes safe.

What is a concussion, and how does it affect the brain?

A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury that occurs when a bump, blow or jolt to the head or body causes the brain to shift inside the skull. This sudden motion can injure brain cells and disrupt normal brain function.

While concussions are sometimes referred to as mild TBIs, or mTBIs, they can range in severity and, in some cases, lead to permanent impairment.

Spotting the warning signs

Concussions can present in a variety of ways. While some individuals will feel symptoms right away, others may not realize anything is wrong until hours or days later. Concussions can affect the body, thinking skills and emotions.

“Most concussions are functional injuries, rather than structural,” said John Lax, M.D., assistant professor in the UAB Department of Family and Community Medicine and provider with UAB Sports and Exercise Medicine.

Parents, players and coaches should watch for these symptoms during and after games:

Dizziness or balance problems

Nausea or vomiting

Headaches

Trouble focusing or remembering

Irritability, anxiety or unusual emotional reactions

Loss of consciousness

Sensitivity to light or noise

“As a reminder, losing consciousness is not a requirement for a concussion,” Lax said.

If any of these signs are present, the athlete should be removed from play immediately and evaluated by a health care professional.

“Appropriately removing athletes from play is the most important intervention we can provide after a head injury,” Lax said. “When in doubt, hold them out.”

Lax says many times the adrenaline of the game and the fervent desire of the athlete to get back into competition can mask or minimize symptoms of concussion. He stresses it is imperative that parents, coaches and medical personnel keep a level head and prioritize the long-term health of the athlete over the game at hand.

Reducing risk

Head injuries are never a welcome aspect of sports participation; however, they are common. Although sports concussions cannot be completely avoided, parents, coaches and players can take proactive measures to reduce the risk of head injuries and ensure any suspected concussion is recognized and treated quickly.

“In football, the most effective interventions we can do to safeguard players is developing key fundamental skills in the sport while glorifying and rewarding form,” Lax said. “Poor tackling techniques are a common cause of concussion and head/neck injury, so parents, coaches and league leadership need to continue to prioritize skills training, especially early in the season.”

A TBI expert in the UAB Department of Neurosurgery offers several tips to minimize the risk of student-athletes sustaining a concussion:

Play smart: Teach athletes proper techniques and to avoid unnecessary collisions.

Check the gear: Ensure helmets, protective equipment and uniforms fit properly and are in good working condition.

Enforce the rules: Coaches and referees should always hold players to safety and sportsmanship standards.

When in doubt, sit them out: Remove athletes from play if a concussion is suspected, and never allow a player to return until clearance has been issued by a health care professional.

Experts strongly suggest parents, coaches and student-athletes develop escalation plans prior to an event. Speak with teams, parents and local resources about where to go following an injury.

Return to play: When is it safe?

If a concussion is sustained or suspected, the athlete should be removed from play and evaluated by a health care professional.

“I would encourage all parents to defer management decisions to properly qualified medical personnel,” Lax said. “If none are immediately available, I would recommend emergency department evaluation if your child is persistently confused, reports a severe headache, is persistently vomiting, has any seizure-like activity or is acting ‘off.’”

Players should not return to practice or competition until symptoms have resolved and an official medical clearance has been issued to the athlete. Returning too soon increases the risk of another concussion and can lead to longer recovery times.

Parents and coaches play a critical role in protecting student-athletes. By staying informed, promoting safe play and taking concussion symptoms seriously, adults can help ensure young athletes stay healthy, on and off the field.